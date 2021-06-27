2021 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harris English, who won his second PGA Tour event of the season at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
On the eighth hole of a marathon sudden-death playoff, English made a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to prevail over Kramer Hickok.
Both players finished regulation at 13-under 267. Marc Leishman finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.
English won the $1,322,000 winner's share of the $7,400,000 purse.
Travelers Championship recap notes
English earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
English also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 79 players finished the tournament in the 35th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-under 138 or better.
The PGA Tour moves to Michigan next week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
2021 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Harris English
|-13
|67
|68
|67
|65
|267
|$1,332,000
|2
|Kramer Hickok
|-13
|63
|69
|68
|67
|267
|$806,600
|3
|Marc Leishman
|-12
|69
|66
|69
|64
|268
|$510,600
|4
|Abraham Ancer
|-11
|72
|66
|66
|65
|269
|$362,600
|T5
|Kevin Kisner
|-10
|70
|63
|74
|63
|270
|$253,820
|T5
|Brooks Koepka
|-10
|69
|67
|69
|65
|270
|$253,820
|T5
|Hank Lebioda
|-10
|69
|68
|67
|66
|270
|$253,820
|T5
|Brian Harman
|-10
|68
|68
|67
|67
|270
|$253,820
|T5
|Brice Garnett
|-10
|65
|68
|69
|68
|270
|$253,820
|T10
|Beau Hossler
|-9
|65
|70
|72
|64
|271
|$186,850
|T10
|Sepp Straka
|-9
|66
|70
|69
|66
|271
|$186,850
|T10
|Jason Day
|-9
|69
|62
|70
|70
|271
|$186,850
|T13
|Andrew Putnam
|-8
|70
|67
|69
|66
|272
|$132,583
|T13
|Guido Migliozzi
|-8
|69
|65
|71
|67
|272
|$132,583
|T13
|Adam Scott
|-8
|69
|69
|67
|67
|272
|$132,583
|T13
|Patrick Cantlay
|-8
|68
|66
|70
|68
|272
|$132,583
|T13
|Sam Burns
|-8
|66
|71
|67
|68
|272
|$132,583
|T13
|Mark Hubbard
|-8
|69
|65
|69
|69
|272
|$132,583
|T19
|Seamus Power
|-7
|66
|67
|71
|69
|273
|$87,690
|T19
|Lucas Herbert
|-7
|70
|67
|67
|69
|273
|$87,690
|T19
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-7
|69
|66
|68
|70
|273
|$87,690
|T19
|Robert Streb
|-7
|68
|68
|67
|70
|273
|$87,690
|T19
|Russell Henley
|-7
|67
|66
|68
|72
|273
|$87,690
|T19
|Bubba Watson
|-7
|66
|66
|68
|73
|273
|$87,690
|T25
|Chez Reavie
|-6
|70
|67
|69
|68
|274
|$58,090
|T25
|Patrick Reed
|-6
|69
|66
|70
|69
|274
|$58,090
|T25
|Zach Johnson
|-6
|66
|70
|69
|69
|274
|$58,090
|T25
|Jim Herman
|-6
|68
|69
|67
|70
|274
|$58,090
|T25
|Dustin Johnson
|-6
|70
|68
|65
|71
|274
|$58,090
|T30
|Stewart Cink
|-5
|68
|67
|74
|66
|275
|$45,325
|T30
|Brian Stuard
|-5
|69
|66
|70
|70
|275
|$45,325
|T30
|Maverick McNealy
|-5
|65
|70
|70
|70
|275
|$45,325
|T30
|Charley Hoffman
|-5
|72
|63
|70
|70
|275
|$45,325
|T30
|Brendon Todd
|-5
|68
|69
|67
|71
|275
|$45,325
|T30
|Cameron Smith
|-5
|67
|68
|66
|74
|275
|$45,325
|T36
|Joaquin Niemann
|-4
|68
|67
|73
|68
|276
|$30,744
|T36
|Jonas Blixt
|-4
|68
|68
|72
|68
|276
|$30,744
|T36
|Justin Rose
|-4
|70
|63
|74
|69
|276
|$30,744
|T36
|Kevin Chappell
|-4
|68
|67
|72
|69
|276
|$30,744
|T36
|Talor Gooch
|-4
|64
|70
|73
|69
|276
|$30,744
|T36
|Paul Casey
|-4
|71
|67
|69
|69
|276
|$30,744
|T36
|J.B. Holmes
|-4
|70
|68
|67
|71
|276
|$30,744
|T36
|Ian Poulter
|-4
|68
|66
|70
|72
|276
|$30,744
|T36
|Troy Merritt
|-4
|68
|65
|70
|73
|276
|$30,744
|T36
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-4
|63
|72
|68
|73
|276
|$30,744
|T36
|Matt Jones
|-4
|70
|66
|67
|73
|276
|$30,744
|T47
|Tom Lewis
|-3
|67
|67
|74
|69
|277
|$19,377
|T47
|J.J. Spaun
|-3
|71
|67
|69
|70
|277
|$19,377
|T47
|Austin Eckroat
|-3
|72
|66
|69
|70
|277
|$19,377
|T47
|Carlos Ortiz
|-3
|70
|65
|71
|71
|277
|$19,377
|T47
|Harold Varner III
|-3
|70
|68
|68
|71
|277
|$19,377
|T47
|Scottie Scheffler
|-3
|69
|65
|71
|72
|277
|$19,377
|T47
|Kevin Na
|-3
|69
|68
|68
|72
|277
|$19,377
|T54
|Ryan Moore
|-2
|72
|65
|72
|69
|278
|$17,094
|T54
|Cameron Percy
|-2
|70
|66
|72
|70
|278
|$17,094
|T54
|Tyler Duncan
|-2
|69
|67
|72
|70
|278
|$17,094
|T54
|Sam Ryder
|-2
|69
|69
|70
|70
|278
|$17,094
|T54
|Kyle Stanley
|-2
|70
|68
|69
|71
|278
|$17,094
|T54
|Peter Malnati
|-2
|68
|70
|69
|71
|278
|$17,094
|T54
|Doug Ghim
|-2
|68
|66
|72
|72
|278
|$17,094
|T61
|Phil Mickelson
|-1
|69
|69
|72
|69
|279
|$16,206
|T61
|Andrew Svoboda
|-1
|69
|69
|72
|69
|279
|$16,206
|T61
|Doc Redman
|-1
|69
|66
|73
|71
|279
|$16,206
|T61
|Henrik Norlander
|-1
|65
|71
|71
|72
|279
|$16,206
|T61
|Ryan Armour
|-1
|70
|64
|72
|73
|279
|$16,206
|T66
|Tom Hoge
|E
|67
|71
|72
|70
|280
|$15,540
|T66
|Kevin Tway
|E
|70
|66
|73
|71
|280
|$15,540
|T66
|Aaron Wise
|E
|73
|65
|71
|71
|280
|$15,540
|T66
|Robby Shelton
|E
|73
|64
|70
|73
|280
|$15,540
|T70
|William McGirt
|1
|71
|67
|73
|70
|281
|$15,022
|T70
|Kris Ventura
|1
|69
|69
|71
|72
|281
|$15,022
|T70
|Lanto Griffin
|1
|71
|67
|71
|72
|281
|$15,022
|T73
|David Hearn
|2
|70
|68
|73
|71
|282
|$14,578
|T73
|Denny McCarthy
|2
|72
|66
|71
|73
|282
|$14,578
|T73
|K.H. Lee
|2
|69
|64
|69
|80
|282
|$14,578
|T76
|Patrick Rodgers
|3
|65
|71
|74
|73
|283
|$14,134
|T76
|Nate Lashley
|3
|69
|67
|73
|74
|283
|$14,134
|T76
|Mackenzie Hughes
|3
|67
|71
|71
|74
|283
|$14,134
|79
|Will Gordon
|9
|71
|67
|76
|75
|289
|$13,838