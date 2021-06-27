2021 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harris English, who won his second PGA Tour event of the season at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

On the eighth hole of a marathon sudden-death playoff, English made a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to prevail over Kramer Hickok.

Both players finished regulation at 13-under 267. Marc Leishman finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.

English won the $1,322,000 winner's share of the $7,400,000 purse.

Travelers Championship recap notes

English earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

English also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 79 players finished the tournament in the 35th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-under 138 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Michigan next week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

2021 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

