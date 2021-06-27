2021 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/27/2021 at 9:23 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harris English, who won his second PGA Tour event of the season at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

On the eighth hole of a marathon sudden-death playoff, English made a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to prevail over Kramer Hickok.

Both players finished regulation at 13-under 267. Marc Leishman finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.

English won the $1,322,000 winner's share of the $7,400,000 purse.

Travelers Championship recap notes

English earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

English also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 79 players finished the tournament in the 35th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-under 138 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Michigan next week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

2021 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Harris English -13 67 68 67 65 267 $1,332,000
2 Kramer Hickok -13 63 69 68 67 267 $806,600
3 Marc Leishman -12 69 66 69 64 268 $510,600
4 Abraham Ancer -11 72 66 66 65 269 $362,600
T5 Kevin Kisner -10 70 63 74 63 270 $253,820
T5 Brooks Koepka -10 69 67 69 65 270 $253,820
T5 Hank Lebioda -10 69 68 67 66 270 $253,820
T5 Brian Harman -10 68 68 67 67 270 $253,820
T5 Brice Garnett -10 65 68 69 68 270 $253,820
T10 Beau Hossler -9 65 70 72 64 271 $186,850
T10 Sepp Straka -9 66 70 69 66 271 $186,850
T10 Jason Day -9 69 62 70 70 271 $186,850
T13 Andrew Putnam -8 70 67 69 66 272 $132,583
T13 Guido Migliozzi -8 69 65 71 67 272 $132,583
T13 Adam Scott -8 69 69 67 67 272 $132,583
T13 Patrick Cantlay -8 68 66 70 68 272 $132,583
T13 Sam Burns -8 66 71 67 68 272 $132,583
T13 Mark Hubbard -8 69 65 69 69 272 $132,583
T19 Seamus Power -7 66 67 71 69 273 $87,690
T19 Lucas Herbert -7 70 67 67 69 273 $87,690
T19 Bryson DeChambeau -7 69 66 68 70 273 $87,690
T19 Robert Streb -7 68 68 67 70 273 $87,690
T19 Russell Henley -7 67 66 68 72 273 $87,690
T19 Bubba Watson -7 66 66 68 73 273 $87,690
T25 Chez Reavie -6 70 67 69 68 274 $58,090
T25 Patrick Reed -6 69 66 70 69 274 $58,090
T25 Zach Johnson -6 66 70 69 69 274 $58,090
T25 Jim Herman -6 68 69 67 70 274 $58,090
T25 Dustin Johnson -6 70 68 65 71 274 $58,090
T30 Stewart Cink -5 68 67 74 66 275 $45,325
T30 Brian Stuard -5 69 66 70 70 275 $45,325
T30 Maverick McNealy -5 65 70 70 70 275 $45,325
T30 Charley Hoffman -5 72 63 70 70 275 $45,325
T30 Brendon Todd -5 68 69 67 71 275 $45,325
T30 Cameron Smith -5 67 68 66 74 275 $45,325
T36 Joaquin Niemann -4 68 67 73 68 276 $30,744
T36 Jonas Blixt -4 68 68 72 68 276 $30,744
T36 Justin Rose -4 70 63 74 69 276 $30,744
T36 Kevin Chappell -4 68 67 72 69 276 $30,744
T36 Talor Gooch -4 64 70 73 69 276 $30,744
T36 Paul Casey -4 71 67 69 69 276 $30,744
T36 J.B. Holmes -4 70 68 67 71 276 $30,744
T36 Ian Poulter -4 68 66 70 72 276 $30,744
T36 Troy Merritt -4 68 65 70 73 276 $30,744
T36 Satoshi Kodaira -4 63 72 68 73 276 $30,744
T36 Matt Jones -4 70 66 67 73 276 $30,744
T47 Tom Lewis -3 67 67 74 69 277 $19,377
T47 J.J. Spaun -3 71 67 69 70 277 $19,377
T47 Austin Eckroat -3 72 66 69 70 277 $19,377
T47 Carlos Ortiz -3 70 65 71 71 277 $19,377
T47 Harold Varner III -3 70 68 68 71 277 $19,377
T47 Scottie Scheffler -3 69 65 71 72 277 $19,377
T47 Kevin Na -3 69 68 68 72 277 $19,377
T54 Ryan Moore -2 72 65 72 69 278 $17,094
T54 Cameron Percy -2 70 66 72 70 278 $17,094
T54 Tyler Duncan -2 69 67 72 70 278 $17,094
T54 Sam Ryder -2 69 69 70 70 278 $17,094
T54 Kyle Stanley -2 70 68 69 71 278 $17,094
T54 Peter Malnati -2 68 70 69 71 278 $17,094
T54 Doug Ghim -2 68 66 72 72 278 $17,094
T61 Phil Mickelson -1 69 69 72 69 279 $16,206
T61 Andrew Svoboda -1 69 69 72 69 279 $16,206
T61 Doc Redman -1 69 66 73 71 279 $16,206
T61 Henrik Norlander -1 65 71 71 72 279 $16,206
T61 Ryan Armour -1 70 64 72 73 279 $16,206
T66 Tom Hoge E 67 71 72 70 280 $15,540
T66 Kevin Tway E 70 66 73 71 280 $15,540
T66 Aaron Wise E 73 65 71 71 280 $15,540
T66 Robby Shelton E 73 64 70 73 280 $15,540
T70 William McGirt 1 71 67 73 70 281 $15,022
T70 Kris Ventura 1 69 69 71 72 281 $15,022
T70 Lanto Griffin 1 71 67 71 72 281 $15,022
T73 David Hearn 2 70 68 73 71 282 $14,578
T73 Denny McCarthy 2 72 66 71 73 282 $14,578
T73 K.H. Lee 2 69 64 69 80 282 $14,578
T76 Patrick Rodgers 3 65 71 74 73 283 $14,134
T76 Nate Lashley 3 69 67 73 74 283 $14,134
T76 Mackenzie Hughes 3 67 71 71 74 283 $14,134
79 Will Gordon 9 71 67 76 75 289 $13,838

