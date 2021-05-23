2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and more.

This is set to be a 121-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the event to the normal spot it occupies on the PGA Tour schedule after being the first event of the resumption last year.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

John Augenstein

Daniel Berger

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Keith Clearwater

Erik Compton

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Dufner

Tony Finau

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

J.J. Henry

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Michael Visacki

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field