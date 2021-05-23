2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.
The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and more.
This is set to be a 121-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the event to the normal spot it occupies on the PGA Tour schedule after being the first event of the resumption last year.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- John Augenstein
- Daniel Berger
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Keith Clearwater
- Erik Compton
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Dufner
- Tony Finau
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- J.J. Henry
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Henrik Norlander
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Michael Visacki
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge field
- 2. Justin Thomas
- 6. Collin Morikawa
- 8. Patrick Reed
- 14. Tony Finau
- 16. Daniel Berger
- 18. Billy Horschel
- 19. Abraham Ancer
- 21. Lee Westwood
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 24. Scottie Scheffler
- 26. Jordan Spieth
- 29. Joaquin Niemann
- 30. Will Zalatoris
- 31. Louis Oosthuizen
- 32. Ryan Palmer
- 34. Kevin Na
- 35. Jason Kokrak
- 39. Corey Conners
- 42. Justin Rose
- 44. Kevin Kisner
- 46. Sergio Garcia
- 47. Brian Harman
- 49. Matt Kuchar
- 50. Si Woo Kim