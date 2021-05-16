2021 PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.

The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods is not playing this week.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the second major championship on the PGA Tour schedule in 2021 and the fourth major of the 2020-2021 season.

The tournament is back in May after being last played in May in 2019, when Brooks Koepka won.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, but a spot is held open for winner of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour, who turned out to be Kyoung-hoon Lee, who wasn't already qualified.

The field will be playing for a $11 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Matthew Wolff is the only top-50 player not competing.

2021 PGA Championship field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Danny Balin

Peter Ballo

Alex Beach

Rich Beem

Frank Bensel, Jr.

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

John Catlin

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

George Coetzee

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

Ben Cook

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Jason Dufner

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brian Gay

Mark Geddes

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Larkin Gross

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Derek Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Sam Horsfield

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Martin Kaymer

Si Woo Kim

Chan Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Rob Labritz

Martin Laird

Kyoung-hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Brad Marek

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Tim Pearce

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ben Polland

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Patrick Rada

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Sonny Skinner

Cameron Smith

Stuart Smith

Jordan Spieth

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Brandon Stone

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Andy Sullivan

Joe Summerhays

Hudson Swafford

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Omar Uresti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Daniel van Tonder

Harold Varner III

Brett Walker

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Y.E. Yang

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 PGA Championship field