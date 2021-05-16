2021 AT&T Byron Nelson final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard is headed by winner Kyoung-hoon Lee, who won his first PGA Tour title with a three-shot win at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinnney, Texas.

Amid a rain-plagued final round, Lee played great golf, shooting a final round of 5-under 66 to secure the maiden win in his 80th PGA Tour start on 25-under 263.

Sam Burns, who broke through two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship, birdied the last hole to finish alone in second place on 22-under total.

Patton Kizzire, Daniel Berger, Scott Stallings and Charl Schwartzel all finished in a tie for third place.

Lee won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse.

AT&T Byron Nelson recap notes

Lee earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Lee also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 29th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 6-under 138 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to South Carolina next week for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

