2021 AT&T Byron Nelson final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/16/2021 at 6:26 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard is headed by winner Kyoung-hoon Lee, who won his first PGA Tour title with a three-shot win at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinnney, Texas.

Amid a rain-plagued final round, Lee played great golf, shooting a final round of 5-under 66 to secure the maiden win in his 80th PGA Tour start on 25-under 263.

Sam Burns, who broke through two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship, birdied the last hole to finish alone in second place on 22-under total.

Patton Kizzire, Daniel Berger, Scott Stallings and Charl Schwartzel all finished in a tie for third place.

Lee won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse.

AT&T Byron Nelson recap notes

Lee earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Lee also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 29th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 6-under 138 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to South Carolina next week for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 K.H. Lee -25 65 65 67 66 263 $1,458,000
2 Sam Burns -22 65 62 69 70 266 $882,900
T3 Patton Kizzire -21 69 64 71 63 267 $395,381
T3 Daniel Berger -21 69 67 67 64 267 $395,381
T3 Scott Stallings -21 67 71 63 66 267 $395,381
T3 Charl Schwartzel -21 65 68 66 68 267 $395,381
T7 Troy Merritt -19 68 70 66 65 269 $263,250
T7 Joseph Bramlett -19 64 70 67 68 269 $263,250
T9 Jhonattan Vegas -18 65 72 66 67 270 $212,625
T9 Seamus Power -18 65 68 67 70 270 $212,625
T9 Doc Redman -18 64 67 69 70 270 $212,625
T9 Jordan Spieth -18 63 70 66 71 270 $212,625
T13 Satoshi Kodaira -17 67 71 66 67 271 $153,900
T13 Luke Donald -17 65 73 66 67 271 $153,900
T13 Harris English -17 70 68 63 70 271 $153,900
T13 Bronson Burgoon -17 68 66 67 70 271 $153,900
T17 Will Zalatoris -16 70 68 67 67 272 $119,475
T17 Hank Lebioda -16 67 67 70 68 272 $119,475
T17 Brandt Snedeker -16 66 68 68 70 272 $119,475
T17 Matt Kuchar -16 67 66 66 73 272 $119,475
T21 Lee Westwood -15 71 64 70 68 273 $84,969
T21 Carlos Ortiz -15 67 66 70 70 273 $84,969
T21 Marc Leishman -15 66 69 68 70 273 $84,969
T21 Rafael Cabrera Bello -15 64 71 66 72 273 $84,969
T21 Alexander Noren -15 65 64 70 74 273 $84,969
T26 Wesley Bryan -14 67 71 67 69 274 $56,700
T26 Rob Oppenheim -14 68 69 68 69 274 $56,700
T26 Ryan Armour -14 70 66 68 70 274 $56,700
T26 Sepp Straka -14 68 67 69 70 274 $56,700
T26 Rory Sabbatini -14 67 71 68 68 274 $56,700
T26 Vincent Whaley -14 69 65 71 69 274 $56,700
T26 Keith Mitchell -14 67 71 70 66 274 $56,700
T26 Ben Martin -14 65 69 67 73 274 $56,700
T34 Jon Rahm -13 68 69 68 70 275 $42,201
T34 Mark Hubbard -13 65 71 68 71 275 $42,201
T34 Roger Sloan -13 66 68 69 72 275 $42,201
T34 Scott Brown -13 66 71 66 72 275 $42,201
T34 Adam Schenk -13 66 70 66 73 275 $42,201
T39 Talor Gooch -12 69 69 67 71 276 $31,185
T39 Brian Stuard -12 69 69 67 71 276 $31,185
T39 Johnson Wagner -12 67 71 67 71 276 $31,185
T39 Hideki Matsuyama -12 68 70 68 70 276 $31,185
T39 Russell Knox -12 69 67 70 70 276 $31,185
T39 Pat Perez -12 70 67 69 70 276 $31,185
T39 Wyndham Clark -12 66 68 69 73 276 $31,185
T39 Sean O'Hair -12 67 69 71 69 276 $31,185
T47 J.J. Spaun -11 63 69 72 73 277 $20,959
T47 Scottie Scheffler -11 67 70 68 72 277 $20,959
T47 Patrick Rodgers -11 71 66 69 71 277 $20,959
T47 Ryan Palmer -11 67 69 66 75 277 $20,959
T47 Sung Kang -11 67 69 72 69 277 $20,959
T47 Nelson Lauta Ledesma -11 68 68 73 68 277 $20,959
T47 Michael Gligic -11 65 72 72 68 277 $20,959
T47 Brice Garnett -11 68 69 73 67 277 $20,959
T55 Si Woo Kim -10 66 70 70 72 278 $18,630
T55 Aaron Wise -10 64 72 71 71 278 $18,630
T55 Sebastian Munoz -10 66 68 73 71 278 $18,630
T55 Charles Howell III -10 65 70 72 71 278 $18,630
T55 Cameron Champ -10 72 66 71 69 278 $18,630
T55 Bryson DeChambeau -10 69 68 72 69 278 $18,630
T61 Mark D. Anderson -9 68 69 71 71 279 $17,820
T61 Wes Roach -9 68 70 71 70 279 $17,820
T61 Luke List -9 68 69 72 70 279 $17,820
T61 Martin Laird -9 72 66 71 70 279 $17,820
65 Michael Gellerman -8 67 71 73 69 280 $17,415
66 Bo Hoag -7 66 71 72 72 281 $17,253
67 Michael Kim -6 69 67 71 75 282 $17,091
T68 Ted Potter Jr. -5 66 68 73 76 283 $16,848
T68 Dylan Meyer -5 66 72 71 74 283 $16,848
70 Cameron Percy -3 68 70 76 71 285 $16,605
T71 D.J. Trahan -1 69 69 73 76 287 $16,362
T71 Austin Cook -1 68 68 75 76 287 $16,362

