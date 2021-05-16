2021 AT&T Byron Nelson final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard is headed by winner Kyoung-hoon Lee, who won his first PGA Tour title with a three-shot win at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinnney, Texas.
Amid a rain-plagued final round, Lee played great golf, shooting a final round of 5-under 66 to secure the maiden win in his 80th PGA Tour start on 25-under 263.
Sam Burns, who broke through two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship, birdied the last hole to finish alone in second place on 22-under total.
Patton Kizzire, Daniel Berger, Scott Stallings and Charl Schwartzel all finished in a tie for third place.
Lee won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse.
AT&T Byron Nelson recap notes
Lee earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Lee also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.
A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 29th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 6-under 138 or better.
The PGA Tour moves to South Carolina next week for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
2021 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|K.H. Lee
|-25
|65
|65
|67
|66
|263
|$1,458,000
|2
|Sam Burns
|-22
|65
|62
|69
|70
|266
|$882,900
|T3
|Patton Kizzire
|-21
|69
|64
|71
|63
|267
|$395,381
|T3
|Daniel Berger
|-21
|69
|67
|67
|64
|267
|$395,381
|T3
|Scott Stallings
|-21
|67
|71
|63
|66
|267
|$395,381
|T3
|Charl Schwartzel
|-21
|65
|68
|66
|68
|267
|$395,381
|T7
|Troy Merritt
|-19
|68
|70
|66
|65
|269
|$263,250
|T7
|Joseph Bramlett
|-19
|64
|70
|67
|68
|269
|$263,250
|T9
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-18
|65
|72
|66
|67
|270
|$212,625
|T9
|Seamus Power
|-18
|65
|68
|67
|70
|270
|$212,625
|T9
|Doc Redman
|-18
|64
|67
|69
|70
|270
|$212,625
|T9
|Jordan Spieth
|-18
|63
|70
|66
|71
|270
|$212,625
|T13
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-17
|67
|71
|66
|67
|271
|$153,900
|T13
|Luke Donald
|-17
|65
|73
|66
|67
|271
|$153,900
|T13
|Harris English
|-17
|70
|68
|63
|70
|271
|$153,900
|T13
|Bronson Burgoon
|-17
|68
|66
|67
|70
|271
|$153,900
|T17
|Will Zalatoris
|-16
|70
|68
|67
|67
|272
|$119,475
|T17
|Hank Lebioda
|-16
|67
|67
|70
|68
|272
|$119,475
|T17
|Brandt Snedeker
|-16
|66
|68
|68
|70
|272
|$119,475
|T17
|Matt Kuchar
|-16
|67
|66
|66
|73
|272
|$119,475
|T21
|Lee Westwood
|-15
|71
|64
|70
|68
|273
|$84,969
|T21
|Carlos Ortiz
|-15
|67
|66
|70
|70
|273
|$84,969
|T21
|Marc Leishman
|-15
|66
|69
|68
|70
|273
|$84,969
|T21
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|-15
|64
|71
|66
|72
|273
|$84,969
|T21
|Alexander Noren
|-15
|65
|64
|70
|74
|273
|$84,969
|T26
|Wesley Bryan
|-14
|67
|71
|67
|69
|274
|$56,700
|T26
|Rob Oppenheim
|-14
|68
|69
|68
|69
|274
|$56,700
|T26
|Ryan Armour
|-14
|70
|66
|68
|70
|274
|$56,700
|T26
|Sepp Straka
|-14
|68
|67
|69
|70
|274
|$56,700
|T26
|Rory Sabbatini
|-14
|67
|71
|68
|68
|274
|$56,700
|T26
|Vincent Whaley
|-14
|69
|65
|71
|69
|274
|$56,700
|T26
|Keith Mitchell
|-14
|67
|71
|70
|66
|274
|$56,700
|T26
|Ben Martin
|-14
|65
|69
|67
|73
|274
|$56,700
|T34
|Jon Rahm
|-13
|68
|69
|68
|70
|275
|$42,201
|T34
|Mark Hubbard
|-13
|65
|71
|68
|71
|275
|$42,201
|T34
|Roger Sloan
|-13
|66
|68
|69
|72
|275
|$42,201
|T34
|Scott Brown
|-13
|66
|71
|66
|72
|275
|$42,201
|T34
|Adam Schenk
|-13
|66
|70
|66
|73
|275
|$42,201
|T39
|Talor Gooch
|-12
|69
|69
|67
|71
|276
|$31,185
|T39
|Brian Stuard
|-12
|69
|69
|67
|71
|276
|$31,185
|T39
|Johnson Wagner
|-12
|67
|71
|67
|71
|276
|$31,185
|T39
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-12
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|$31,185
|T39
|Russell Knox
|-12
|69
|67
|70
|70
|276
|$31,185
|T39
|Pat Perez
|-12
|70
|67
|69
|70
|276
|$31,185
|T39
|Wyndham Clark
|-12
|66
|68
|69
|73
|276
|$31,185
|T39
|Sean O'Hair
|-12
|67
|69
|71
|69
|276
|$31,185
|T47
|J.J. Spaun
|-11
|63
|69
|72
|73
|277
|$20,959
|T47
|Scottie Scheffler
|-11
|67
|70
|68
|72
|277
|$20,959
|T47
|Patrick Rodgers
|-11
|71
|66
|69
|71
|277
|$20,959
|T47
|Ryan Palmer
|-11
|67
|69
|66
|75
|277
|$20,959
|T47
|Sung Kang
|-11
|67
|69
|72
|69
|277
|$20,959
|T47
|Nelson Lauta Ledesma
|-11
|68
|68
|73
|68
|277
|$20,959
|T47
|Michael Gligic
|-11
|65
|72
|72
|68
|277
|$20,959
|T47
|Brice Garnett
|-11
|68
|69
|73
|67
|277
|$20,959
|T55
|Si Woo Kim
|-10
|66
|70
|70
|72
|278
|$18,630
|T55
|Aaron Wise
|-10
|64
|72
|71
|71
|278
|$18,630
|T55
|Sebastian Munoz
|-10
|66
|68
|73
|71
|278
|$18,630
|T55
|Charles Howell III
|-10
|65
|70
|72
|71
|278
|$18,630
|T55
|Cameron Champ
|-10
|72
|66
|71
|69
|278
|$18,630
|T55
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-10
|69
|68
|72
|69
|278
|$18,630
|T61
|Mark D. Anderson
|-9
|68
|69
|71
|71
|279
|$17,820
|T61
|Wes Roach
|-9
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|$17,820
|T61
|Luke List
|-9
|68
|69
|72
|70
|279
|$17,820
|T61
|Martin Laird
|-9
|72
|66
|71
|70
|279
|$17,820
|65
|Michael Gellerman
|-8
|67
|71
|73
|69
|280
|$17,415
|66
|Bo Hoag
|-7
|66
|71
|72
|72
|281
|$17,253
|67
|Michael Kim
|-6
|69
|67
|71
|75
|282
|$17,091
|T68
|Ted Potter Jr.
|-5
|66
|68
|73
|76
|283
|$16,848
|T68
|Dylan Meyer
|-5
|66
|72
|71
|74
|283
|$16,848
|70
|Cameron Percy
|-3
|68
|70
|76
|71
|285
|$16,605
|T71
|D.J. Trahan
|-1
|69
|69
|73
|76
|287
|$16,362
|T71
|Austin Cook
|-1
|68
|68
|75
|76
|287
|$16,362