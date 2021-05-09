2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field: Players, rankings

The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The AT&T Byron Nelson field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the event to the PGA Tour schedule after cancelation last year.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $8.1 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field