2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field: Players, rankings

The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
The AT&T Byron Nelson field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the event to the PGA Tour schedule after cancelation last year.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $8.1 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Daniel Berger
- Ryan Blaum
- Jonas Blixt
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Roberto Castro
- John Catlin
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Wyndham Clark
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Cole Hammer
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Dustin Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Jamie Lovemark
- Ryan Lumsden
- Hunter Mahan
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tyler McCumber
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Grayson Murray
- Alex Noren
- Sean O’Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Shane Pearce
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- Thomas Pieters
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Doc Redman
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- John Senden
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Shawn Stefani
- Tyler Strafaci
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Lee Westwood
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Aaron Wise
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau
- 10. Brooks Koepka
- 14. Hideki Matsuyama
- 16. Daniel Berger
- 17. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 21. Scottie Scheffler
- 22. Lee Westwood
- 23. Harris English
- 28. Will Zalatoris
- 29. Ryan Palmer
- 31. Jordan Spieth
- 44. Sam Burns
- 50. Siwoo Kim