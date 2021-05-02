2021 Wells Fargo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Wells Fargo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
The Wells Fargo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the event to the PGA Tour schedule after cancelation last year.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $8.1 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Wells Fargo Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Jamie Lovemark
- Shane Lowry
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O’Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Cory Schneider
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Wells Fargo Championship field
- 2. Justin Thomas
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Xander Schauffele
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau
- 7. Patrick Reed
- 9. Webb Simpson
- 11. Patrick Cantlay
- 12. Tony Finau
- 13. Rory McIlroy
- 15. Viktor Hovland
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 23. Harris English
- 26. Tommy Fleetwood
- 28. Will Zalatoris
- 31. Abraham Ancer
- 32. Joaquin Niemann
- 38. Corey Conners
- 41. Max Homa
- 43. Stewart Cink
- 44. Shane Lowry
- 47. Brian Harman
- 50. Carlos Ortiz