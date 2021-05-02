2021 Wells Fargo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Wells Fargo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

The Wells Fargo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the event to the PGA Tour schedule after cancelation last year.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $8.1 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Wells Fargo Championship field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

Akshay Bhatia

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Jamie Lovemark

Shane Lowry

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Sean O’Hair

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Cory Schneider

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Wells Fargo Championship field