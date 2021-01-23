2021 Farmers Insurance Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at two courses at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jollaa, Calif.

Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday qualifier.

The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open field

Byeong Hun An

Mark Anderson

Chris Baker

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Sebastian Cappelen

Cameron Champ

K.J. Choi

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Kamaiu Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Jamie Lovemark

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Kyle Mendoza

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Jon Rahm

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Tyler Strafaci

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Ben Taylor

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Tim Wilkinson

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Farmers Insurance Open field