2021 Farmers Insurance Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at two courses at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jollaa, Calif.
Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday qualifier.
The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Farmers Insurance Open field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Chris Baker
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Cameron Champ
- K.J. Choi
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Kamaiu Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Jamie Lovemark
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Kyle Mendoza
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andy Ogletree
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Jon Rahm
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Tyler Strafaci
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Ben Taylor
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Farmers Insurance Open field
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 6. Rory McIlroy
- 11. Patrick Reed
- 12. Brooks Koepka
- 14. Viktor Hovland
- 15. Matthew Wolff
- 16. Harris English
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 21. Adam Scott
- 22. Tony Finau
- 24. Louis Oosthuizen
- 28. Ryan Palmer
- 30. Marc Leishman
- 31. Jason Kokrak
- 32. Cameron Smith
- 33. Scottie Scheffler
- 39. Billy Horschel
- 40. Gary Woodland
- 43. Jason Day
- 46. Bubba Watson
- 49. Mackenzie Hughes