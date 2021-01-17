2021 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
01/17/2021 at 8:41 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Kevin Na, who secured a one-shot win at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Na made a birdie on the final hole of the tournament to hold off Chris Kirk and last week's playoff loser Joaquin Niemann on 21-under 259. Na becomes the seventh winner of this event in the last eight years to play the Tournament of Champions the week prior.

Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman and last year's playoff loser Brendan Steele finished in a tie for fourth place, two shots behind Na, who won his fifth PGA Tour title and earned a win in his fourth-consecutive season.

Na won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

Sony Open in Hawaii recap notes

Na earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Na also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 73 players finished the tournament in the 14th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 4-under 136 or better.

The PGA Tour returns to the mainland United States next week, playing The American Express on a trio of courses, including host PGA West, in La Quinta, Calif.

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kevin Na -21 67 66 61 65 259 $1,188,000
T2 Chris Kirk -20 65 65 65 65 260 $587,400
T2 Joaquin Niemann -20 62 69 63 66 260 $587,400
T4 Webb Simpson -19 65 65 67 64 261 $277,750
T4 Marc Leishman -19 66 65 65 65 261 $277,750
T4 Brendan Steele -19 65 66 61 69 261 $277,750
T7 Collin Morikawa -18 66 65 67 64 262 $200,475
T7 Patton Kizzire -18 64 69 65 64 262 $200,475
T7 Billy Horschel -18 65 66 66 65 262 $200,475
T7 Daniel Berger -18 64 68 64 66 262 $200,475
T11 Matt Jones -17 69 67 63 64 263 $153,450
T11 Nick Taylor -17 66 62 68 67 263 $153,450
T11 Russell Henley -17 66 64 65 68 263 $153,450
T14 Carlos Ortiz -16 66 67 67 64 264 $113,850
T14 Nick Hardy -16 69 63 66 66 264 $113,850
T14 Keith Mitchell -16 71 62 63 68 264 $113,850
T14 Peter Malnati -16 62 69 64 69 264 $113,850
T14 Charley Hoffman -16 66 65 64 69 264 $113,850
T19 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -15 69 66 66 64 265 $78,210
T19 Charles Howell III -15 67 68 66 64 265 $78,210
T19 Kramer Hickok -15 67 68 65 65 265 $78,210
T19 Mackenzie Hughes -15 65 69 65 66 265 $78,210
T19 Hideki Matsuyama -15 66 65 66 68 265 $78,210
T19 Stewart Cink -15 67 63 65 70 265 $78,210
T25 Sepp Straka -14 69 66 66 65 266 $50,710
T25 Hudson Swafford -14 65 68 67 66 266 $50,710
T25 Michael Thompson -14 66 68 66 66 266 $50,710
T25 Vaughn Taylor -14 64 66 68 68 266 $50,710
T25 Si Woo Kim -14 64 70 65 67 266 $50,710
T25 Robby Shelton -14 66 67 65 68 266 $50,710
31 Cameron Davis -13 68 66 67 66 267 $43,230
T32 Kevin Kisner -12 69 67 64 68 268 $34,577
T32 Brice Garnett -12 66 68 67 67 268 $34,577
T32 Harris English -12 70 64 67 67 268 $34,577
T32 Ryan Armour -12 69 66 65 68 268 $34,577
T32 Mark Hubbard -12 66 68 66 68 268 $34,577
T32 Jim Herman -12 64 69 69 66 268 $34,577
T32 Wesley Bryan -12 68 67 67 66 268 $34,577
T32 Pat Perez -12 68 65 69 66 268 $34,577
T32 Harry Higgs -12 65 71 67 65 268 $34,577
T41 Ryan Palmer -11 70 65 65 69 269 $24,090
T41 Lanto Griffin -11 68 65 67 69 269 $24,090
T41 Brendon Todd -11 70 64 66 69 269 $24,090
T41 James Hahn -11 68 65 66 70 269 $24,090
T41 Adam Scott -11 69 64 70 66 269 $24,090
T41 Aaron Baddeley -11 64 68 65 72 269 $24,090
T47 Sergio Garcia -10 70 66 64 70 270 $16,903
T47 Austin Cook -10 68 66 68 68 270 $16,903
T47 Mike Weir -10 68 66 68 68 270 $16,903
T47 Brian Stuard -10 66 67 69 68 270 $16,903
T47 Jim Furyk -10 69 66 68 67 270 $16,903
T47 Emiliano Grillo -10 66 70 67 67 270 $16,903
T47 Scott Brown -10 70 66 67 67 270 $16,903
T47 Nelson Lauta Ledesma -10 67 66 71 66 270 $16,903
T47 Martin Trainer -10 70 66 70 64 270 $16,903
T56 Brian Harman -9 66 69 67 69 271 $15,048
T56 Jason Kokrak -9 62 71 66 72 271 $15,048
T56 Troy Merritt -9 66 67 70 68 271 $15,048
T56 Satoshi Kodaira -9 69 66 69 67 271 $15,048
T56 Sungjae Im -9 68 68 68 67 271 $15,048
T56 Chris Baker -9 69 67 69 66 271 $15,048
T62 Cameron Smith -8 67 66 68 71 272 $14,454
T62 Anirban Lahiri -8 69 65 64 74 272 $14,454
T62 Zach Johnson -8 71 65 68 68 272 $14,454
T65 Sebastian Munoz -7 66 70 68 69 273 $14,124
T65 Michael Kim -7 67 69 69 68 273 $14,124
T67 Chez Reavie -6 68 68 69 69 274 $13,728
T67 Ryosuke Kinoshita -6 68 68 69 69 274 $13,728
T67 Jamie Lovemark -6 68 68 71 67 274 $13,728
T67 Robert Streb -6 69 66 72 67 274 $13,728
71 K.J. Choi -5 67 65 69 74 275 $13,398
72 Brian Gay -3 67 69 68 73 277 $13,266
73 Jerry Kelly E 68 68 69 75 280 $13,134

View All Posts
