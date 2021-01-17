2021 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Kevin Na, who secured a one-shot win at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Na made a birdie on the final hole of the tournament to hold off Chris Kirk and last week's playoff loser Joaquin Niemann on 21-under 259. Na becomes the seventh winner of this event in the last eight years to play the Tournament of Champions the week prior.

Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman and last year's playoff loser Brendan Steele finished in a tie for fourth place, two shots behind Na, who won his fifth PGA Tour title and earned a win in his fourth-consecutive season.

Na won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

Sony Open in Hawaii recap notes

Na earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Na also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 73 players finished the tournament in the 14th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 4-under 136 or better.

The PGA Tour returns to the mainland United States next week, playing The American Express on a trio of courses, including host PGA West, in La Quinta, Calif.

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

