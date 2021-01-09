2021 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the second event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday qualifier.

The field will be playing for a $6.6 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii field

Abraham Ancer

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Chris Baker

Daniel Berger

Shane Bertsch

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Bronson Burgoon

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Austin Cook

Cameron Davis

Eric Dugas

Harris English

Matt Every

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

James Hahn

Brian Harman

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Evan Kawai

Jerry Kelly

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Davis Love III

Jamie Lovemark

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Parker McLachlin

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Grayson Murray

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Mike Weir

Richy Werenski

Tim Wilkinson

Y.E. Yang

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii field