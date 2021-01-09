2021 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the second event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday qualifier.
The field will be playing for a $6.6 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Sony Open in Hawaii field
- Abraham Ancer
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Chris Baker
- Daniel Berger
- Shane Bertsch
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Austin Cook
- Cameron Davis
- Eric Dugas
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Evan Kawai
- Jerry Kelly
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Jason Kokrak
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Davis Love III
- Jamie Lovemark
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Parker McLachlin
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Grayson Murray
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Mike Weir
- Richy Werenski
- Tim Wilkinson
- Y.E. Yang
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii field
- 7. Collin Morikawa
- 8. Webb Simpson
- 11. Patrick Reed
- 13. Daniel Berger
- 14. Viktor Hovland
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Hideki Matsuyama
- 21. Adam Scott
- 23. Abraham Ancer
- 25. Jason Kokrak
- 27. Cameron Smith
- 28. Marc Leishman
- 29. Harris English
- 30. Ryan Palmer
- 37. Kevin Na
- 38. Matt Kuchar
- 42. Billy Horschel
- 45. Joaquin Niemann
- 46. Sergio Garcia
- 47. Brendon Todd
- 49. Mackenzie Hughes