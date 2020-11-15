2020 The RSM Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The RSM Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at the Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga..
The RSM Classic field is headlined by the likes of Webb Simpson, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the eighth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season. The field is split over the first two days on two courses at the resort.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, as the follow to the Masters.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 The RSM Classic field
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Anthony Cordes
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fabián Gómez
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Shane Lowry
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Rob Oppenheim
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Brandt Snedeker
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Andy Sullivan
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Tim Wilkinson
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 The RSM Classic field
- 7. Webb Simpson
- 16. Tommy Fleetwood
- 19. Louis Oosthuizen
- 20. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 24. Jason Kokrak
- 25. Sungjae Im
- 27. Shane Lowry
- 28. Justin Rose
- 29. Matt Kuchar
- 34. Kevin Kisner
- 35. Harris English
- 37. Bernd Wiesberger
- 41. Jason Day
- 42. Joaquin Niemann
- 43. Brendon Todd
- 47. Lee Westwood
- 48. Mackenzie Hughes
- 49. Ian Poulter