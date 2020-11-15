2020 The RSM Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The RSM Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at the Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga..

The RSM Classic field is headlined by the likes of Webb Simpson, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the eighth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season. The field is split over the first two days on two courses at the resort.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, as the follow to the Masters.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 The RSM Classic field

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Sebastian Cappelen

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Anthony Cordes

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Emiliano Grillo

Fabián Gómez

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Shane Lowry

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Louis Oosthuizen

Rob Oppenheim

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Ted Potter, Jr.

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Brandt Snedeker

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Andy Sullivan

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Tim Wilkinson

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 The RSM Classic field