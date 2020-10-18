2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek final leaderboard is headed by winner Jason Kokrak, who earned his first PGA Tour win with a victory at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kokrak fired a final round of 8-under 64 to win the tournament on 20-under 268, holding off Xander Schauffele by two shots.

Tyrrell Hatton and Russell Henley, who was the 54-hole leader, finished in a tie for third place, with Henley needing and not getting an albatross on the final hole to force a playoff with Kokrak.

Kokrak won the $1,755,000 winner's share of the $9,750,000 purse.

CJ Cup at Shadow Creek recap notes

Kokrak earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kokrak also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 77 players finished the tournament, with Jason Day withdrawing on the final day in the sixth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

