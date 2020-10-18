2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/18/2020 at 9:57 pm
The 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek final leaderboard is headed by winner Jason Kokrak, who earned his first PGA Tour win with a victory at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kokrak fired a final round of 8-under 64 to win the tournament on 20-under 268, holding off Xander Schauffele by two shots.

Tyrrell Hatton and Russell Henley, who was the 54-hole leader, finished in a tie for third place, with Henley needing and not getting an albatross on the final hole to force a playoff with Kokrak.

Kokrak won the $1,755,000 winner's share of the $9,750,000 purse.

CJ Cup at Shadow Creek recap notes

Kokrak earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kokrak also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 77 players finished the tournament, with Jason Day withdrawing on the final day in the sixth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jason Kokrak -20 70 66 68 64 268 $1,755,000
2 Xander Schauffele -18 66 64 74 66 270 $1,053,000
T3 Tyrrell Hatton -17 65 68 73 65 271 $565,500
T3 Russell Henley -17 66 68 67 70 271 $565,500
5 Talor Gooch -16 70 65 69 68 272 $390,000
6 Joaquin Niemann -13 72 68 69 66 275 $351,000
T7 Bubba Watson -12 74 69 65 68 276 $314,438
T7 Lanto Griffin -12 70 68 66 72 276 $314,438
9 Sebastian Munoz -11 71 70 67 69 277 $282,750
10 Harris English -10 75 66 69 68 278 $263,250
11 Cameron Smith -9 69 74 68 68 279 $243,750
T12 Ian Poulter -8 69 70 73 68 280 $190,320
T12 Viktor Hovland -8 75 66 69 70 280 $190,320
T12 Matthew Fitzpatrick -8 69 68 72 71 280 $190,320
T12 Collin Morikawa -8 71 65 71 73 280 $190,320
T12 Justin Thomas -8 72 66 68 74 280 $190,320
T17 Si Woo Kim -7 69 74 69 69 281 $139,035
T17 Mark Hubbard -7 70 71 70 70 281 $139,035
T17 Ryan Palmer -7 68 76 66 71 281 $139,035
T17 Jon Rahm -7 67 73 69 72 281 $139,035
T21 Sergio Garcia -6 71 70 72 69 282 $91,956
T21 Robby Shelton -6 73 70 70 69 282 $91,956
T21 Danny Lee -6 71 72 73 66 282 $91,956
T21 Kevin Streelman -6 68 70 72 72 282 $91,956
T21 Harry Higgs -6 72 67 70 73 282 $91,956
T21 Hideki Matsuyama -6 70 68 70 74 282 $91,956
T21 Rory McIlroy -6 73 69 66 74 282 $91,956
T28 Brian Harman -5 71 71 71 70 283 $57,135
T28 Adam Hadwin -5 75 69 69 70 283 $57,135
T28 Billy Horschel -5 70 70 72 71 283 $57,135
T28 Richy Werenski -5 74 68 70 71 283 $57,135
T28 Abraham Ancer -5 69 73 70 71 283 $57,135
T28 Shane Lowry -5 72 74 70 67 283 $57,135
T28 Daniel Berger -5 71 70 70 72 283 $57,135
T28 Tyler Duncan -5 67 71 72 73 283 $57,135
T28 Rickie Fowler -5 74 68 68 73 283 $57,135
T28 Brooks Koepka -5 74 68 68 73 283 $57,135
T38 Joel Dahmen -4 68 75 73 68 284 $40,560
T38 Tom Hoge -4 73 70 73 68 284 $40,560
T38 Patrick Cantlay -4 71 72 74 67 284 $40,560
T38 Jordan Spieth -4 74 74 69 67 284 $40,560
T42 Byeong-Hun An -3 73 73 68 71 285 $33,735
T42 Keegan Bradley -3 75 70 68 72 285 $33,735
T42 Cameron Champ -3 74 69 74 68 285 $33,735
T45 Kevin Kisner -2 77 71 67 71 286 $27,885
T45 Kevin Na -2 76 66 73 71 286 $27,885
T45 Sungjae Im -2 78 69 72 67 286 $27,885
T48 Carlos Ortiz -1 72 71 72 72 287 $23,205
T48 Hanbyeol Kim -1 74 69 73 71 287 $23,205
T48 Louis Oosthuizen -1 70 73 74 70 287 $23,205
51 J.T. Poston E 78 70 71 69 288 $21,645
T52 Marc Leishman 1 73 71 70 75 289 $20,169
T52 Justin Rose 1 74 72 68 75 289 $20,169
T52 Seonghyeon Kim 1 77 70 69 73 289 $20,169
T52 Matt Kuchar 1 76 68 74 71 289 $20,169
T52 Scottie Scheffler 1 71 77 71 70 289 $20,169
T52 Brendon Todd 1 77 73 70 69 289 $20,169
T52 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 1 78 73 70 68 289 $20,169
T59 Tommy Fleetwood 2 77 71 72 70 290 $19,208
T59 Jaekyeong Lee 2 77 76 71 66 290 $19,208
T61 Andrew Landry 3 71 69 74 77 291 $18,720
T61 Nick Taylor 3 71 74 72 74 291 $18,720
T61 Corey Conners 3 77 70 72 72 291 $18,720
64 Joohyung Kim 4 75 71 74 72 292 $18,330
T65 Mackenzie Hughes 6 73 75 69 77 294 $17,843
T65 Jim Herman 6 78 69 72 75 294 $17,843
T65 Brendan Steele 6 73 79 73 69 294 $17,843
T65 Michael Thompson 6 75 77 74 68 294 $17,843
T69 Paul Casey 7 75 77 67 76 295 $17,258
T69 Dylan Frittelli 7 74 72 74 75 295 $17,258
71 Jeongwoo Ham 8 79 71 70 76 296 $16,965
72 Gary Woodland 9 73 75 78 71 297 $16,770
73 Matthew Wolff 11 80 73 69 77 299 $16,575
74 Adam Long 12 78 72 72 78 300 $16,380
75 Sung Kang 13 73 71 82 75 301 $16,185
76 Alexander Noren 17 77 73 79 76 305 $15,990
77 Tae Hee Lee 18 75 75 82 74 306 $15,795

