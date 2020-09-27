2020 Sanderson Farms Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headlined by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im and Henrik Stenson.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, which features 50 tournaments and three events played twice.
We do yet not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $6.6 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Sanderson Farms Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Bud Cauley
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Cameron Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fabián Gómez
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Isaiah Jackson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Grayson Murray
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Andrew Putnam
- Kyle Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Aaron Wise
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship field
- 16. Louis Oosthuizen
- 24. Sungjae Im
- 31. Scottie Scheffler
- 42. Chez Reavie
- 43. Henrik Stenson
- 48. Sergio Garcia