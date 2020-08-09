2020 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who won his first career major championship with a two-shot victory at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.

Morikawa beat Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson on 13-under 267, shooting a final round of 6-under 64 to win the tournament. His final round included an eagle 2 on the drivable par-4 16th, securing one of the all-time great shots in major championship history.

Johnson birdied the last hole to tie with Casey for second place.

Five players finished tied for fourth place, including Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

Morikawa won the $1,980,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

PGA Championship recap notes

Morikawa earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has three PGA Tour wins in a year as a pro, against just one missed cut.

This week there was a cut to the top 70 players and ties, as is standard with the PGA Championship. A total of 79 players made the cut and finished the tournament.

The PGA Tour has the final event of its regular season next week, with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

2020 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details