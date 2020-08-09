2020 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

08/09/2020
The 2020 PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who won his first career major championship with a two-shot victory at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.

Morikawa beat Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson on 13-under 267, shooting a final round of 6-under 64 to win the tournament. His final round included an eagle 2 on the drivable par-4 16th, securing one of the all-time great shots in major championship history.

Johnson birdied the last hole to tie with Casey for second place.

Five players finished tied for fourth place, including Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

Morikawa won the $1,980,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

PGA Championship recap notes

Morikawa earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has three PGA Tour wins in a year as a pro, against just one missed cut.

This week there was a cut to the top 70 players and ties, as is standard with the PGA Championship. A total of 79 players made the cut and finished the tournament.

The PGA Tour has the final event of its regular season next week, with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

2020 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Collin Morikawa -13 69 69 65 64 267 $1,980,000
T2 Paul Casey -11 68 67 68 66 269 $968,000
T2 Dustin Johnson -11 69 67 65 68 269 $968,000
T4 Matthew Wolff -10 69 68 68 65 270 $404,350
T4 Jason Day -10 65 69 70 66 270 $404,350
T4 Tony Finau -10 67 70 67 66 270 $404,350
T4 Bryson DeChambeau -10 68 70 66 66 270 $404,350
T4 Scottie Scheffler -10 66 71 65 68 270 $404,350
9 Justin Rose -9 66 68 70 67 271 $295,600
T10 Xander Schauffele -8 66 70 69 67 272 $252,123
T10 Joel Dahmen -8 69 68 68 67 272 $252,123
T10 Cameron Champ -8 71 64 67 70 272 $252,123
T13 Patrick Reed -7 68 70 69 66 273 $192,208
T13 Jon Rahm -7 70 69 68 66 273 $192,208
T13 Si Woo Kim -7 69 68 68 68 273 $192,208
T13 Daniel Berger -7 67 67 70 69 273 $192,208
T17 Brendon Todd -6 65 70 72 67 274 $156,500
T17 Haotong Li -6 67 65 73 69 274 $156,500
T19 Harris English -5 69 71 69 66 275 $134,000
T19 Kevin Kisner -5 67 73 68 67 275 $134,000
T19 Lanto Griffin -5 68 68 71 68 275 $134,000
T22 Byeong-Hun An -4 72 69 71 64 276 $94,571
T22 Alexander Noren -4 67 69 73 67 276 $94,571
T22 Brendan Steele -4 66 71 72 67 276 $94,571
T22 Adam Scott -4 68 70 70 68 276 $94,571
T22 Victor Perez -4 70 69 69 68 276 $94,571
T22 Ian Poulter -4 73 68 66 69 276 $94,571
T22 Hideki Matsuyama -4 70 67 69 70 276 $94,571
T29 Doc Redman -3 73 67 70 67 277 $69,500
T29 Harold Varner III -3 72 66 69 70 277 $69,500
T29 Tommy Fleetwood -3 70 64 70 73 277 $69,500
T29 Brooks Koepka -3 66 68 69 74 277 $69,500
T33 Viktor Hovland -2 68 71 73 66 278 $57,500
T33 Louis Oosthuizen -2 70 71 70 67 278 $57,500
T33 Rory McIlroy -2 70 69 71 68 278 $57,500
T33 Dylan Frittelli -2 70 67 70 71 278 $57,500
T37 Tiger Woods -1 68 72 72 67 279 $45,000
T37 Russell Henley -1 71 69 71 68 279 $45,000
T37 Bud Cauley -1 66 71 73 69 279 $45,000
T37 Nate Lashley -1 69 70 70 70 279 $45,000
T37 Justin Thomas -1 71 70 68 70 279 $45,000
T37 Webb Simpson -1 71 68 68 72 279 $45,000
T43 Ryan Palmer E 74 66 76 64 280 $31,594
T43 Abraham Ancer E 69 70 72 69 280 $31,594
T43 Billy Horschel E 69 71 71 69 280 $31,594
T43 Cameron Smith E 71 69 70 70 280 $31,594
T43 Keith Mitchell E 68 72 68 72 280 $31,594
T43 Patrick Cantlay E 73 68 66 73 280 $31,594
T43 Bernd Wiesberger E 68 68 70 74 280 $31,594
T43 Mike Lorenzo-Vera E 66 68 72 74 280 $31,594
T51 Erik van Rooyen 1 71 70 74 66 281 $24,000
T51 Adam Long 1 73 68 72 68 281 $24,000
T51 Joost Luiten 1 71 68 73 69 281 $24,000
T51 Luke List 1 72 69 70 70 281 $24,000
T51 Mark Hubbard 1 70 71 70 70 281 $24,000
T51 Brandt Snedeker 1 72 66 72 71 281 $24,000
T51 Kurt Kitayama 1 68 72 70 71 281 $24,000
T58 Kevin Streelman 2 69 70 73 70 282 $21,338
T58 Gary Woodland 2 67 72 73 70 282 $21,338
T58 Tom Hoge 2 72 68 72 70 282 $21,338
T58 Brian Harman 2 68 71 71 72 282 $21,338
T58 Mackenzie Hughes 2 73 68 69 72 282 $21,338
T58 Adam Hadwin 2 68 71 70 73 282 $21,338
T58 Denny McCarthy 2 70 69 70 73 282 $21,338
T58 Charl Schwartzel 2 73 68 68 73 282 $21,338
T66 Robert MacIntyre 3 73 67 74 69 283 $20,000
T66 Rory Sabbatini 3 71 70 72 70 283 $20,000
T66 Sepp Straka 3 70 71 71 71 283 $20,000
T66 Emiliano Grillo 3 70 70 70 73 283 $20,000
T66 Shane Lowry 3 68 72 69 74 283 $20,000
T71 Jordan Spieth 4 73 68 76 67 284 $19,350
T71 Danny Lee 4 69 71 74 70 284 $19,350
T71 Bubba Watson 4 70 71 73 70 284 $19,350
T71 Phil Mickelson 4 72 69 70 73 284 $19,350
T75 Chez Reavie 6 71 70 75 70 286 $19,050
T75 J.T. Poston 6 67 74 75 70 286 $19,050
T77 Matt Wallace 7 71 70 74 72 287 $18,850
T77 Jim Herman 7 71 69 72 75 287 $18,850
79 Sung Kang 10 70 71 76 73 290 $18,700

