2020 the Memorial Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2020 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay. Tiger Woods is entered into the event.

This is set to be a 133-player field is played out over four days, with this being the sixth event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The tournament is being played a month later than its typcical early June slot, with the original 120-player field expanded.

Expect this to be a one-time tournament, complete with a unique setup that will be different from the Memorial Tournament, which will be played at the same venue the next week.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 43 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 the Memorial Tournament field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Ernie Els

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Tom Lehman

Marc Leishman

Haotong Li

David Lingmerth

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

Carl Pettersson

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

Jason Scrivener

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 the Memorial Tournament field