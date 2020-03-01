2020 The Honda Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
03/01/2020 at 6:14 pm
The 2020 The Honda Classic purse is set for $7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,260,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Honda Classic field is headed by Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is a full-field event, with four Monday qualifiers and threesomes going off the first and 10th tees for the first two days.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

This is the 10th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the start of the Florida Swing throughout March.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, effectively getting the winner into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The winner gets 46 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sung-jae Im -6 72 66 70 66 274 $1,260,000
2 Mackenzie Hughes -5 71 72 66 66 275 $763,000
3 Tommy Fleetwood -4 70 68 67 71 276 $483,000
T4 Brendan Steele -3 68 67 71 71 277 $280,000
T4 Byeong-Hun An -3 76 66 68 67 277 $280,000
T4 Daniel Berger -3 69 70 69 69 277 $280,000
T4 Lee Westwood -3 67 69 71 70 277 $280,000
T8 Gary Woodland -2 70 67 74 67 278 $204,750
T8 Cameron Davis -2 70 67 73 68 278 $204,750
T8 Russell Henley -2 70 69 70 69 278 $204,750
T11 Brice Garnett -1 72 69 72 66 279 $145,250
T11 Wyndham Clark -1 68 74 71 66 279 $145,250
T11 Maverick McNealy -1 70 69 71 69 279 $145,250
T11 Robby Shelton -1 70 69 70 70 279 $145,250
T11 Mark Hubbard -1 69 71 69 70 279 $145,250
T11 Luke Donald -1 70 66 71 72 279 $145,250
T17 Harris English E 66 74 72 68 280 $103,250
T17 Richy Werenski E 70 68 73 69 280 $103,250
T17 Ryan Palmer E 70 72 68 70 280 $103,250
T17 Charl Schwartzel E 69 69 70 72 280 $103,250
T21 Hudson Swafford 1 70 69 73 69 281 $70,583
T21 Patrick Rodgers 1 69 71 72 69 281 $70,583
T21 Kramer Hickok 1 73 70 69 69 281 $70,583
T21 Shane Lowry 1 69 69 73 70 281 $70,583
T21 Jimmy Walker 1 72 69 70 70 281 $70,583
T21 Brandon Hagy 1 70 71 69 71 281 $70,583
T27 Adam Long 2 71 68 74 69 282 $46,944
T27 Ian Poulter 2 70 70 72 70 282 $46,944
T27 Sepp Straka 2 70 67 74 71 282 $46,944
T27 Jamie Lovemark 2 69 69 73 71 282 $46,944
T27 Cameron Tringale 2 67 72 72 71 282 $46,944
T27 Nick Watney 2 71 66 73 72 282 $46,944
T27 Jhonattan Vegas 2 70 71 69 72 282 $46,944
T27 Jason Dufner 2 70 72 68 72 282 $46,944
T35 Aaron Wise 3 71 70 72 70 283 $36,400
T35 J.T. Poston 3 67 69 73 74 283 $36,400
T35 Rory Sabbatini 3 71 69 69 74 283 $36,400
T38 Talor Gooch 4 71 69 75 69 284 $31,150
T38 Matthew NeSmith 4 71 72 70 71 284 $31,150
T38 Beau Hossler 4 70 71 71 72 284 $31,150
T38 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 4 69 71 71 73 284 $31,150
T42 Harold Varner III 5 69 70 76 70 285 $24,850
T42 Bud Cauley 5 70 72 72 71 285 $24,850
T42 Vaughn Taylor 5 71 71 71 72 285 $24,850
T42 Chris Baker 5 70 73 70 72 285 $24,850
T42 Billy Horschel 5 73 67 70 75 285 $24,850
T47 Brian Harman 6 71 72 74 69 286 $18,573
T47 Danny Lee 6 70 73 73 70 286 $18,573
T47 Matt Jones 6 70 73 72 71 286 $18,573
T47 Kurt Kitayama 6 70 71 71 74 286 $18,573
T47 Tom Lewis 6 66 75 71 74 286 $18,573
T47 Kevin Streelman 6 69 70 72 75 286 $18,573
T53 Scott Stallings 7 70 72 76 69 287 $16,555
T53 Sam Ryder 7 71 71 75 70 287 $16,555
T53 Stewart Cink 7 73 69 71 74 287 $16,555
T53 Grayson Murray 7 73 68 70 76 287 $16,555
57 Michael Thompson 8 70 73 75 70 288 $16,170
T58 Dylan Frittelli 9 74 69 72 74 289 $15,890
T58 Matthew Wolff 9 72 70 72 75 289 $15,890
T58 Harry Higgs 9 72 68 72 77 289 $15,890
T61 Austin Cook 10 72 70 76 72 290 $15,470
T61 Cameron Percy 10 69 74 74 73 290 $15,470
T61 Mark D. Anderson 10 71 72 71 76 290 $15,470
T64 Fabian Gomez 11 72 69 79 71 291 $15,120
T64 Sam Burns 11 69 71 76 75 291 $15,120
66 Brian Stuard 12 67 75 77 73 292 $14,910
67 Zach Johnson 13 67 75 76 75 293 $14,770
68 Patton Kizzire 14 70 72 74 78 294 $14,630
69 Hayden Buckley 17 72 70 80 75 297 $14,490

