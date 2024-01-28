The PGA Tour has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution of its purse and prize money for almost every event. If there's a cut where 65 or more players make the final round or rounds of the tournament, there's standard table of payout percentages and distribution.

The winner of a PGA Tour event gets 18 percent of the purse. Typically, the second place player gets 10.8 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 65th place, which gets 0.215 percent of the total purse.

There are a few situations where the PGA Tour doesn't follow its standard purse payout and distribution formula:

If the field has no cut, then the winner still gets 18 percent, but the money that would typically be paid out all the way to 65th place is redistributed to the field, giving them more money If the field has a cut and more than 65 players make the weekend, the PGA Tour throws extra money into the purse to pay out to players who made the cut

PGA Tour purse payout percentages and distribution

Sample purses shown