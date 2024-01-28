PGA Tour purse payout percentages and distribution
PGA Tour

PGA Tour purse payout percentages and distribution

01/28/2024
Golf News Net
The PGA Tour logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The PGA Tour has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution of its purse and prize money for almost every event. If there's a cut where 65 or more players make the final round or rounds of the tournament, there's standard table of payout percentages and distribution.

The winner of a PGA Tour event gets 18 percent of the purse. Typically, the second place player gets 10.8 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 65th place, which gets 0.215 percent of the total purse.

There are a few situations where the PGA Tour doesn't follow its standard purse payout and distribution formula:

  1. If the field has no cut, then the winner still gets 18 percent, but the money that would typically be paid out all the way to 65th place is redistributed to the field, giving them more money
  2. If the field has a cut and more than 65 players make the weekend, the PGA Tour throws extra money into the purse to pay out to players who made the cut

PGA Tour purse payout percentages and distribution

Sample purses shown

PLACE PERCENT $3.5 million $7 million $10 million $12.5 million
1 18 $630,000 $1,260,000 $1,800,000 $2,250,000
2 10.9 $381,500 $763,000 $1,090,000 $1,362,500
3 6.9 $241,500 $483,000 $690,000 $862,500
4 4.9 $171,500 $343,000 $490,000 $612,500
5 4.1 $143,500 $287,000 $410,000 $512,500
6 3.625 $126,875 $253,750 $362,500 $453,125
7 3.375 $118,125 $236,250 $337,500 $421,875
8 3.125 $109,375 $218,750 $312,500 $390,625
9 2.925 $102,375 $204,750 $292,500 $365,625
10 2.725 $95,375 $190,750 $272,500 $340,625
11 2.525 $88,375 $176,750 $252,500 $315,625
12 2.325 $81,375 $162,750 $232,500 $290,625
13 2.125 $74,375 $148,750 $212,500 $265,625
14 1.925 $67,375 $134,750 $192,500 $240,625
15 1.825 $63,875 $127,750 $182,500 $228,125
16 1.725 $60,375 $120,750 $172,500 $215,625
17 1.625 $56,875 $113,750 $162,500 $203,125
18 1.525 $53,375 $106,750 $152,500 $190,625
19 1.425 $49,875 $99,750 $142,500 $178,125
20 1.325 $46,375 $92,750 $132,500 $165,625
21 1.225 $42,875 $85,750 $122,500 $153,125
22 1.125 $39,375 $78,750 $112,500 $140,625
23 1.045 $36,575 $73,150 $104,500 $130,625
24 0.965 $33,775 $67,550 $96,500 $120,625
25 0.885 $30,975 $61,950 $88,500 $110,625
26 0.805 $28,175 $56,350 $80,500 $100,625
27 0.775 $27,125 $54,250 $77,500 $96,875
28 0.745 $26,075 $52,150 $74,500 $93,125
29 0.715 $25,025 $50,050 $71,500 $89,375
30 0.685 $23,975 $47,950 $68,500 $85,625
31 0.655 $22,925 $45,850 $65,500 $81,875
32 0.625 $21,875 $43,750 $62,500 $78,125
33 0.595 $20,825 $41,650 $59,500 $74,375
34 0.57 $19,950 $39,900 $57,000 $71,250
35 0.545 $19,075 $38,150 $54,500 $68,125
36 0.52 $18,200 $36,400 $52,000 $65,000
37 0.495 $17,325 $34,650 $49,500 $61,875
38 0.475 $16,625 $33,250 $47,500 $59,375
39 0.455 $15,925 $31,850 $45,500 $56,875
40 0.435 $15,225 $30,450 $43,500 $54,375
41 0.415 $14,525 $29,050 $41,500 $51,875
42 0.395 $13,825 $27,650 $39,500 $49,375
43 0.375 $13,125 $26,250 $37,500 $46,875
44 0.355 $12,425 $24,850 $35,500 $44,375
45 0.335 $11,725 $23,450 $33,500 $41,875
46 0.315 $11,025 $22,050 $31,500 $39,375
47 0.295 $10,325 $20,650 $29,500 $36,875
48 0.279 $9,765 $19,530 $27,900 $34,875
49 0.265 $9,275 $18,550 $26,500 $33,125
50 0.257 $8,995 $17,990 $25,700 $32,125
51 0.251 $8,785 $17,570 $25,100 $31,375
52 0.245 $8,575 $17,150 $24,500 $30,625
53 0.241 $8,435 $16,870 $24,100 $30,125
54 0.237 $8,295 $16,590 $23,700 $29,625
55 0.235 $8,225 $16,450 $23,500 $29,375
56 0.233 $8,155 $16,310 $23,300 $29,125
57 0.231 $8,085 $16,170 $23,100 $28,875
58 0.229 $8,015 $16,030 $22,900 $28,625
59 0.227 $7,945 $15,890 $22,700 $28,375
60 0.225 $7,875 $15,750 $22,500 $28,125
61 0.223 $7,805 $15,610 $22,300 $27,875
62 0.221 $7,735 $15,470 $22,100 $27,625
63 0.219 $7,665 $15,330 $21,900 $27,375
64 0.217 $7,595 $15,190 $21,700 $27,125
65 0.215 $7,525 $15,050 $21,500 $26,875

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.