2020 The Honda Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The Honda Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
The The Honda Classic field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Gary Woodland.
This is a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first PGA Tour event of the Florida Swing.
Keith Mitchell is the defending champion of this event, which turned out to be one of the more compelling events last year.
We do not yet know the four Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also an spot left open for the winner of the WGC-Mexico Championship, should they choose to play.
The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 The Honda Classic field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Chris Baker
- Daniel Berger
- Justin Bertsch
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Bud Cauley
- Greg Chalmers
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Cameron Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fabián Gómez
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Jamie Lovemark
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Rob Oppenheim
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- J.T. Poston
- Ted Potter Jr.
- Ian Poulter
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Vijay Singh
- Roger Sloan
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Vaughn Taylor
- Michael Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Tim Wilkinson
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 The Honda Classic field
- 2. Brooks Koepka
- 11. Tommy Fleetwood
- 17. Louis Oosthuizen
- 18. Shane Lowry
- 19. Gary Woodland
- 26. Rickie Fowler
- 30. Lee Westwood
- 32. Sungjae Im
- 40. Billy Horschel
- 41. Matt Wallace
- 42. Sergio Garcia
- 50. Byeong Hun An
2020 The Honda Classic alternates
- Rhein Gibson
- Ben Taylor
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Vincent Whaley
- Ryan Brehm
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Nelson Ledesma
- Anirban Lahiri
- John Senden