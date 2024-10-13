2024 Black Desert Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Black Desert Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt McCarty, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.
McCarty earned a huge win in the third event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning in just his third PGA Tour start after earning a three-win promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour.
McCarty won by three shots on 23-under 261, beating Stephan Jaeger for his fourth overall win on the last 90 days.
Lucas Glover and Kevin Streelman finished in a tie for third place on 19-under total.
McCarty won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.
Black Desert Championship recap notes
McCarty earned 28.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
McCarty earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 69 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2024 Black Desert Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Matt McCarty
|-23
|62
|68
|64
|67
|261
|$1,350,000
|2
|Stephan Jaeger
|-20
|65
|63
|68
|68
|264
|$817,500
|T3
|Lucas Glover
|-19
|69
|66
|68
|62
|265
|$442,500
|T3
|Kevin Streelman
|-19
|64
|69
|63
|69
|265
|$442,500
|5
|Matti Schmid
|-18
|70
|67
|67
|62
|266
|$307,500
|T6
|Harris English
|-17
|66
|64
|66
|71
|267
|$262,500
|T6
|Joe Highsmith
|-17
|66
|68
|62
|71
|267
|$262,500
|T8
|Nick Hardy
|-16
|66
|71
|66
|65
|268
|$219,375
|
|T8
|Lee Hodges
|-16
|66
|65
|70
|67
|268
|$219,375
|T8
|Henrik Norlander
|-16
|62
|68
|70
|68
|268
|$219,375
|T11
|Patrick Rodgers
|-15
|68
|69
|67
|65
|269
|$137,625
|T11
|Séamus Power
|-15
|72
|64
|68
|65
|269
|$137,625
|T11
|Tom Whitney
|-15
|68
|68
|68
|65
|269
|$137,625
|T11
|Greyson Sigg
|-15
|67
|69
|67
|66
|269
|$137,625
|T11
|Nico Echavarria
|-15
|66
|69
|67
|67
|269
|$137,625
|T11
|Ben Griffin
|-15
|67
|66
|69
|67
|269
|$137,625
|
|T11
|Carson Young
|-15
|65
|67
|69
|68
|269
|$137,625
|T11
|Max McGreevy
|-15
|68
|68
|64
|69
|269
|$137,625
|T11
|Carl Yuan
|-15
|67
|67
|66
|69
|269
|$137,625
|T11
|Beau Hossler
|-15
|66
|67
|66
|70
|269
|$137,625
|T21
|Wesley Bryan
|-14
|72
|65
|67
|66
|270
|$81,750
|T21
|Rico Hoey
|-14
|66
|69
|68
|67
|270
|$81,750
|T21
|Joseph Bramlett
|-14
|65
|68
|68
|69
|270
|$81,750
|T21
|Chad Ramey
|-14
|69
|66
|64
|71
|270
|$81,750
|T25
|Mac Meissner
|-13
|66
|69
|70
|66
|271
|$52,912
|T25
|Tyler Duncan
|-13
|66
|67
|72
|66
|271
|$52,912
|T25
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-13
|67
|70
|67
|67
|271
|$52,912
|T25
|Trey Mullinax
|-13
|68
|67
|69
|67
|271
|$52,912
|T25
|Alex Smalley
|-13
|67
|69
|66
|69
|271
|$52,912
|T25
|Nick Taylor
|-13
|69
|67
|66
|69
|271
|$52,912
|T25
|J.J. Spaun
|-13
|69
|64
|69
|69
|271
|$52,912
|T25
|Doug Ghim
|-13
|65
|70
|66
|70
|271
|$52,912
|T25
|Adam Svensson
|-13
|60
|69
|71
|71
|271
|$52,912
|T25
|Kurt Kitayama
|-13
|65
|70
|64
|72
|271
|$52,912
|T35
|Will Gordon
|-12
|67
|70
|67
|68
|272
|$37,350
|T35
|Chris Kirk
|-12
|66
|68
|70
|68
|272
|$37,350
|T35
|Daniel Berger
|-12
|72
|65
|65
|70
|272
|$37,350
|T35
|Kevin Tway
|-12
|69
|67
|66
|70
|272
|$37,350
|T35
|Harry Hall
|-12
|65
|69
|64
|74
|272
|$37,350
|T40
|Philip Knowles
|-11
|74
|63
|67
|69
|273
|$31,125
|T40
|Sam Ryder
|-11
|64
|66
|74
|69
|273
|$31,125
|T40
|Joel Dahmen
|-11
|67
|67
|69
|70
|273
|$31,125
|T43
|Patton Kizzire
|-10
|66
|71
|66
|71
|274
|$26,625
|T43
|Alejandro Tosti
|-10
|69
|66
|68
|71
|274
|$26,625
|T43
|Erik van Rooyen
|-10
|68
|66
|68
|72
|274
|$26,625
|T46
|Wilson Furr
|-9
|66
|70
|72
|67
|275
|$20,137
|T46
|K.H. Lee
|-9
|67
|69
|71
|68
|275
|$20,137
|T46
|Justin Suh
|-9
|67
|69
|70
|69
|275
|$20,137
|T46
|Ryan Fox
|-9
|65
|72
|68
|70
|275
|$20,137
|T46
|Cameron Champ
|-9
|65
|69
|70
|71
|275
|$20,137
|T46
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-9
|68
|67
|68
|72
|275
|$20,137
|T46
|Chan Kim
|-9
|65
|70
|66
|74
|275
|$20,137
|T46
|Ben Kohles
|-9
|65
|64
|71
|75
|275
|$20,137
|T54
|Lanto Griffin
|-8
|70
|67
|70
|69
|276
|$17,400
|T54
|Scott Piercy
|-8
|67
|70
|69
|70
|276
|$17,400
|T54
|Tyson Alexander
|-8
|70
|67
|69
|70
|276
|$17,400
|T54
|Raul Pereda
|-8
|68
|68
|70
|70
|276
|$17,400
|T54
|Trace Crowe
|-8
|70
|66
|68
|72
|276
|$17,400
|T54
|Chez Reavie
|-8
|70
|63
|71
|72
|276
|$17,400
|60
|Erik Barnes
|-6
|68
|68
|70
|72
|278
|$16,875
|T61
|Nate Lashley
|-5
|68
|68
|71
|72
|279
|$16,650
|T61
|Roger Sloan
|-5
|66
|67
|72
|74
|279
|$16,650
|63
|Norman Xiong
|-4
|69
|68
|74
|69
|280
|$16,425
|T64
|Chesson Hadley
|-3
|67
|68
|77
|69
|281
|$16,200
|T64
|S.H. Kim
|-3
|68
|69
|70
|74
|281
|$16,200
|66
|Zac Blair
|-2
|68
|69
|70
|75
|282
|$15,975
|67
|Vince Whaley
|-1
|68
|68
|75
|72
|283
|$15,825
|68
|Alexander Björk
|E
|68
|69
|76
|71
|284
|$15,675
|69
|Dylan Wu
|2
|68
|69
|74
|75
|286
|$15,525