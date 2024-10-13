2024 Black Desert Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Black Desert Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

October 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Matt McCarty SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - JULY 21: Matt McCarty of the United States celebrates his victory on the 18th hole after the final round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on July 21, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)


The 2024 Black Desert Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt McCarty, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

McCarty earned a huge win in the third event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning in just his third PGA Tour start after earning a three-win promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour.

McCarty won by three shots on 23-under 261, beating Stephan Jaeger for his fourth overall win on the last 90 days.

Lucas Glover and Kevin Streelman finished in a tie for third place on 19-under total.

McCarty won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Black Desert Championship recap notes

McCarty earned 28.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

McCarty earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 69 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2024 Black Desert Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt McCarty -23 62 68 64 67 261 $1,350,000
2 Stephan Jaeger -20 65 63 68 68 264 $817,500
T3 Lucas Glover -19 69 66 68 62 265 $442,500
T3 Kevin Streelman -19 64 69 63 69 265 $442,500
5 Matti Schmid -18 70 67 67 62 266 $307,500
T6 Harris English -17 66 64 66 71 267 $262,500
T6 Joe Highsmith -17 66 68 62 71 267 $262,500
T8 Nick Hardy -16 66 71 66 65 268 $219,375
T8 Lee Hodges -16 66 65 70 67 268 $219,375
T8 Henrik Norlander -16 62 68 70 68 268 $219,375
T11 Patrick Rodgers -15 68 69 67 65 269 $137,625
T11 Séamus Power -15 72 64 68 65 269 $137,625
T11 Tom Whitney -15 68 68 68 65 269 $137,625
T11 Greyson Sigg -15 67 69 67 66 269 $137,625
T11 Nico Echavarria -15 66 69 67 67 269 $137,625
T11 Ben Griffin -15 67 66 69 67 269 $137,625
T11 Carson Young -15 65 67 69 68 269 $137,625
T11 Max McGreevy -15 68 68 64 69 269 $137,625
T11 Carl Yuan -15 67 67 66 69 269 $137,625
T11 Beau Hossler -15 66 67 66 70 269 $137,625
T21 Wesley Bryan -14 72 65 67 66 270 $81,750
T21 Rico Hoey -14 66 69 68 67 270 $81,750
T21 Joseph Bramlett -14 65 68 68 69 270 $81,750
T21 Chad Ramey -14 69 66 64 71 270 $81,750
T25 Mac Meissner -13 66 69 70 66 271 $52,912
T25 Tyler Duncan -13 66 67 72 66 271 $52,912
T25 Ryo Hisatsune -13 67 70 67 67 271 $52,912
T25 Trey Mullinax -13 68 67 69 67 271 $52,912
T25 Alex Smalley -13 67 69 66 69 271 $52,912
T25 Nick Taylor -13 69 67 66 69 271 $52,912
T25 J.J. Spaun -13 69 64 69 69 271 $52,912
T25 Doug Ghim -13 65 70 66 70 271 $52,912
T25 Adam Svensson -13 60 69 71 71 271 $52,912
T25 Kurt Kitayama -13 65 70 64 72 271 $52,912
T35 Will Gordon -12 67 70 67 68 272 $37,350
T35 Chris Kirk -12 66 68 70 68 272 $37,350
T35 Daniel Berger -12 72 65 65 70 272 $37,350
T35 Kevin Tway -12 69 67 66 70 272 $37,350
T35 Harry Hall -12 65 69 64 74 272 $37,350
T40 Philip Knowles -11 74 63 67 69 273 $31,125
T40 Sam Ryder -11 64 66 74 69 273 $31,125
T40 Joel Dahmen -11 67 67 69 70 273 $31,125
T43 Patton Kizzire -10 66 71 66 71 274 $26,625
T43 Alejandro Tosti -10 69 66 68 71 274 $26,625
T43 Erik van Rooyen -10 68 66 68 72 274 $26,625
T46 Wilson Furr -9 66 70 72 67 275 $20,137
T46 K.H. Lee -9 67 69 71 68 275 $20,137
T46 Justin Suh -9 67 69 70 69 275 $20,137
T46 Ryan Fox -9 65 72 68 70 275 $20,137
T46 Cameron Champ -9 65 69 70 71 275 $20,137
T46 Jacob Bridgeman -9 68 67 68 72 275 $20,137
T46 Chan Kim -9 65 70 66 74 275 $20,137
T46 Ben Kohles -9 65 64 71 75 275 $20,137
T54 Lanto Griffin -8 70 67 70 69 276 $17,400
T54 Scott Piercy -8 67 70 69 70 276 $17,400
T54 Tyson Alexander -8 70 67 69 70 276 $17,400
T54 Raul Pereda -8 68 68 70 70 276 $17,400
T54 Trace Crowe -8 70 66 68 72 276 $17,400
T54 Chez Reavie -8 70 63 71 72 276 $17,400
60 Erik Barnes -6 68 68 70 72 278 $16,875
T61 Nate Lashley -5 68 68 71 72 279 $16,650
T61 Roger Sloan -5 66 67 72 74 279 $16,650
63 Norman Xiong -4 69 68 74 69 280 $16,425
T64 Chesson Hadley -3 67 68 77 69 281 $16,200
T64 S.H. Kim -3 68 69 70 74 281 $16,200
66 Zac Blair -2 68 69 70 75 282 $15,975
67 Vince Whaley -1 68 68 75 72 283 $15,825
68 Alexander Björk E 68 69 76 71 284 $15,675
69 Dylan Wu 2 68 69 74 75 286 $15,525

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

