CMC PGA Tour

2024 Black Desert Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout

October 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Matt McCarty SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - JULY 21: Matt McCarty of the United States celebrates his victory on the 18th hole after the final round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on July 21, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)


The 2024 Black Desert Championship prize money payout is from the $7.5 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the Black Desert Championship prize pool is at $1,350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $817,500 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Black Desert Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $15,525.

The Black Desert Championship field is headed by Matt McCarty, Stephan Jaeger, Harris English and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from the correct 2024 Black Desert Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Black Desert Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the practice for all fall events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 28.8 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the first two mainland 2025 Signature events.

2024 Black Desert Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,350,000
2 $817,500
3 $517,500
4 $367,500
5 $307,500
6 $271,875
7 $253,125
8 $234,375
9 $219,375
10 $204,375
11 $189,375
12 $174,375
13 $159,375
14 $144,375
15 $136,875
16 $129,375
17 $121,875
18 $114,375
19 $106,875
20 $99,375
21 $91,875
22 $84,375
23 $78,375
24 $72,375
25 $66,375
26 $60,375
27 $58,125
28 $55,875
29 $53,625
30 $51,375
31 $49,125
32 $46,875
33 $44,625
34 $42,750
35 $40,875
36 $39,000
37 $37,125
38 $35,625
39 $34,125
40 $32,625
41 $31,125
42 $29,625
43 $28,125
44 $26,625
45 $25,125
46 $23,625
47 $22,125
48 $20,925
49 $19,875
50 $19,275
51 $18,825
52 $18,375
53 $18,075
54 $17,775
55 $17,625
56 $17,475
57 $17,325
58 $17,175
59 $17,025
60 $16,875
61 $16,725
62 $16,575
63 $16,425
64 $16,275
65 $16,125
66 $15,975
67 $15,825
68 $15,675
69 $15,525

