2024 Procore Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

September 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Procore Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Patton Kizzire, who earned his third-career PGA Tour playoff win at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

Kizzire earned a huge win in the first event of the FedEx Cup Fall, running away with a five-shot win on 20-under 268. Kizzire shot 2-under 70 in the final round to beat David Lipsky.

Patrick Fishburn finished alone in third place, six shots back of the champion.

Kizzire won the $1,080,000 winner's share of the $6,000,000 purse.

Procore Championship recap notes

Kizzire earned 35.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Kizzire earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 65 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Presidents Cup and in three weeks with the Sanderson Farms Championship.

2024 Procore Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Patton Kizzire -20 66 65 67 70 268 $1,080,000
2 David Lipsky -15 65 67 70 71 273 $654,000
3 Patrick Fishburn -14 68 65 70 71 274 $414,000
T4 Ben Silverman -13 68 71 65 71 275 $252,500
T4 Greyson Sigg -13 71 66 66 72 275 $252,500
T4 Mackenzie Hughes -13 70 67 66 72 275 $252,500
T7 Tom Hoge -12 69 68 71 68 276 $176,100
T7 Austin Smotherman -12 69 71 67 69 276 $176,100
T7 Justin Lower -12 70 67 68 71 276 $176,100
T7 Sahith Theegala -12 69 66 69 72 276 $176,100
T7 Corey Conners -12 73 64 66 73 276 $176,100
12 Keith Mitchell -10 69 70 69 70 278 $139,500
T13 Wesley Bryan -9 68 68 76 67 279 $86,515
T13 Adam Svensson -9 71 69 71 68 279 $86,515
T13 Rafael Campos -9 69 67 75 68 279 $86,515
T13 Neal Shipley -9 68 73 69 69 279 $86,515
T13 Chandler Phillips -9 70 70 69 70 279 $86,515
T13 Lucas Glover -9 69 70 69 71 279 $86,515
T13 Zac Blair -9 70 69 69 71 279 $86,515
T13 Brandon Wu -9 68 73 66 72 279 $86,515
T13 John Keefer -9 71 67 69 72 279 $86,515
T13 Kevin Tway -9 70 66 71 72 279 $86,515
T13 Joe Highsmith -9 70 68 68 73 279 $86,515
T13 Matt Kuchar -9 70 64 72 73 279 $86,515
T13 Wilson Furr -9 67 73 64 75 279 $86,515
T26 Kevin Chappell -8 70 71 70 69 280 $43,800
T26 Charley Hoffman -8 68 71 72 69 280 $43,800
T26 Brandt Snedeker -8 71 67 72 70 280 $43,800
T26 Garrick Higgo -8 70 67 73 70 280 $43,800
T26 J.J. Spaun -8 69 65 74 72 280 $43,800
T26 Chan Kim -8 71 66 70 73 280 $43,800
T32 Jhonattan Vegas -7 71 70 70 70 281 $34,260
T32 Min Woo Lee -7 68 69 73 71 281 $34,260
T32 Webb Simpson -7 71 70 68 72 281 $34,260
T32 Bud Cauley -7 71 67 69 74 281 $34,260
T32 Chez Reavie -7 73 65 67 76 281 $34,260
T37 Patrick Rodgers -6 72 68 73 69 282 $26,100
T37 Justin Suh -6 69 70 73 70 282 $26,100
T37 Rico Hoey -6 71 66 75 70 282 $26,100
T37 Blaine Hale, Jr. -6 70 71 70 71 282 $26,100
T37 Sam Stevens -6 71 67 72 72 282 $26,100
T37 Sangmoon Bae -6 71 70 68 73 282 $26,100
T37 Roger Sloan -6 70 68 71 73 282 $26,100
T44 Brendon Todd -5 70 70 73 70 283 $20,100
T44 Andrew Putnam -5 68 72 71 72 283 $20,100
T44 David Skinns -5 69 71 69 74 283 $20,100
T47 Tom Whitney -4 72 68 74 70 284 $16,780
T47 Doug Ghim -4 71 69 72 72 284 $16,780
T47 Martin Laird -4 66 73 72 73 284 $16,780
T50 Joel Dahmen -3 67 72 76 70 285 $14,475
T50 J.B. Holmes -3 68 73 73 71 285 $14,475
T50 Aaron Baddeley -3 68 73 72 72 285 $14,475
T50 Nick Hardy -3 71 68 74 72 285 $14,475
T50 Tom Johnson -3 72 69 71 73 285 $14,475
T50 Chesson Hadley -3 73 67 71 74 285 $14,475
T50 Luke Clanton (a) -3 70 68 72 75 285 $14,475
T50 Michael Thorbjornsen -3 71 66 70 78 285 $14,475
T58 Chad Ramey -2 71 70 76 69 286 $13,620
T58 Matti Schmid -2 68 69 78 71 286 $13,620
T58 Pierceson Coody -2 72 67 74 73 286 $13,620
T61 Lanto Griffin -1 71 70 73 73 287 $13,260
T61 Josh Teater -1 73 66 73 75 287 $13,260
T61 Henrik Norlander -1 69 70 70 78 287 $13,260
T64 Kevin Dougherty 2 67 74 77 72 290 $12,960
T64 Ben Kohles 2 69 68 77 76 290 $12,960

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

