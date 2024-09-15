2024 Procore Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Procore Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Patton Kizzire, who earned his third-career PGA Tour playoff win at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

Kizzire earned a huge win in the first event of the FedEx Cup Fall, running away with a five-shot win on 20-under 268. Kizzire shot 2-under 70 in the final round to beat David Lipsky.

Patrick Fishburn finished alone in third place, six shots back of the champion.

Kizzire won the $1,080,000 winner's share of the $6,000,000 purse.

Procore Championship recap notes

Kizzire earned 35.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Kizzire earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 65 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Presidents Cup and in three weeks with the Sanderson Farms Championship.

2024 Procore Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details