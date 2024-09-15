2024 Procore Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
September 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Procore Championship prize money payout is from the $6 million purse, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the Procore Championship prize pool is at $1,080,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $882,900 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Procore Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $12,900.

The Procore Championship field is headed by Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky, Mackenzie Hughes and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday, including several Canadians.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Procore Championship from the correct 2024 Procore Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Procore Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the practice for all fall events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 35.2 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the first two mainland 2025 Signature events.

2024 Procore Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,080,000
2 $654,000
3 $414,000
4 $294,000
5 $246,000
6 $217,500
7 $202,500
8 $187,500
9 $175,500
10 $163,500
11 $151,500
12 $139,500
13 $127,500
14 $115,500
15 $109,500
16 $103,500
17 $97,500
18 $91,500
19 $85,500
20 $79,500
21 $73,500
22 $67,500
23 $62,700
24 $57,900
25 $53,100
26 $48,300
27 $46,500
28 $44,700
29 $42,900
30 $41,100
31 $39,300
32 $37,500
33 $35,700
34 $34,200
35 $32,700
36 $31,200
37 $29,700
38 $28,500
39 $27,300
40 $26,100
41 $24,900
42 $23,700
43 $22,500
44 $21,300
45 $20,100
46 $18,900
47 $17,700
48 $16,740
49 $15,900
50 $15,420
51 $15,060
52 $14,700
53 $14,460
54 $14,220
55 $14,100
56 $13,980
57 $13,860
58 $13,740
59 $13,620
60 $13,500
61 $13,380
62 $13,260
63 $13,140
64 $13,020
65 $12,900

