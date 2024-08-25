2024 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Keegan Bradley, who earned his first-career PGA Tour playoff win at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Bradley earned a huge win in the second leg of the playoffs with a one-shot victory on 12-under 276. The current US Ryder Cup captain wins and earns his way into the Tour Championship, earning a seventh PGA Tour title.

Sam Burns, Ludvig Aberg and Adam Scott all finished tied for second place, a shot out of a potential playoff.

Bradley won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

BMW Championship recap notes

Bradley earned 59.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Bradley earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.

A total of 48 (of 50) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings after this event move onto the final stage at the Tour Championship and earn starts in all majors in 2025.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

2024 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

