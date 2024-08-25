2024 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

2024 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Keegan Bradley
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Keegan Bradley, who earned his first-career PGA Tour playoff win at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Bradley earned a huge win in the second leg of the playoffs with a one-shot victory on 12-under 276. The current US Ryder Cup captain wins and earns his way into the Tour Championship, earning a seventh PGA Tour title.

Sam Burns, Ludvig Aberg and Adam Scott all finished tied for second place, a shot out of a potential playoff.

Bradley won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

BMW Championship recap notes

Bradley earned 59.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Bradley earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.

A total of 48 (of 50) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings after this event move onto the final stage at the Tour Championship and earn starts in all majors in 2025.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

2024 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Keegan Bradley -12 66 68 70 72 276 $3,600,000
T2 Sam Burns -11 73 68 71 65 277 $1,503,333
T2 Ludvig Åberg -11 72 63 71 71 277 $1,503,333
T2 Adam Scott -11 68 63 74 72 277 $1,503,333
T5 Cam Davis -8 72 70 72 66 280 $728,750
T5 Tommy Fleetwood -8 72 69 70 69 280 $728,750
T5 Si Woo Kim -8 69 70 71 70 280 $728,750
T5 Xander Schauffele -8 69 73 67 71 280 $728,750
T9 Chris Kirk -7 73 68 71 69 281 $580,000
T9 Alex Noren -7 68 68 70 75 281 $580,000
T11 Rory McIlroy -6 70 71 70 71 282 $500,000
T11 Sungjae Im -6 68 70 73 71 282 $500,000
T13 Tony Finau -5 70 73 72 68 283 $344,111
T13 Shane Lowry -5 75 67 70 71 283 $344,111
T13 Byeong Hun An -5 72 69 71 71 283 $344,111
T13 Will Zalatoris -5 71 69 72 71 283 $344,111
T13 Sepp Straka -5 72 70 69 72 283 $344,111
T13 Tom Hoge -5 72 68 71 72 283 $344,111
T13 Patrick Cantlay -5 71 68 72 72 283 $344,111
T13 Taylor Pendrith -5 72 65 73 73 283 $344,111
T13 Wyndham Clark -5 72 68 69 74 283 $344,111
T22 Billy Horschel -4 71 74 68 71 284 $229,000
T22 Russell Henley -4 70 71 70 73 284 $229,000
T22 Corey Conners -4 68 70 73 73 284 $229,000
25 Brian Harman -3 72 69 71 73 285 $197,000
T26 Denny McCarthy -2 71 74 69 72 286 $177,500
T26 Viktor Hovland -2 71 71 71 73 286 $177,500
T28 Matt Fitzpatrick -1 74 72 71 70 287 $153,000
T28 Max Greyserman -1 78 72 66 71 287 $153,000
T28 Collin Morikawa -1 70 70 73 74 287 $153,000
T31 Thomas Detry E 72 70 72 74 288 $153,000
T31 Nick Dunlap E 69 72 70 77 288 $153,000
T33 Max Homa 1 74 75 73 67 289 $119,667
T33 Matthieu Pavon 1 73 72 76 68 289 $119,667
T33 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 74 72 74 69 289 $119,667
T33 Jason Day 1 78 69 71 71 289 $119,667
T33 Scottie Scheffler 1 71 72 74 72 289 $119,667
T33 J.T. Poston 1 70 74 70 75 289 $119,667
T39 Justin Thomas 2 76 72 74 68 290 $102,000
T39 Stephan Jaeger 2 76 69 73 72 290 $102,000
T41 Davis Thompson 3 76 74 69 72 291 $94,000
T41 Adam Hadwin 3 76 68 75 72 291 $94,000
T43 Aaron Rai 4 74 70 74 74 292 $86,000
T43 Cameron Young 4 75 71 69 77 292 $86,000
45 Akshay Bhatia 5 72 68 76 77 293 $80,000
T46 Eric Cole 7 77 68 78 72 295 $74,000
T46 Austin Eckroat 7 71 73 74 77 295 $74,000
48 Sahith Theegala 11 73 71 79 76 299 $70,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.