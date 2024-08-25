2024 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour's 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club near Denver, Colorado.
The BMW Championship field had the top 50 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Four players played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.
- 4. Keegan Bradley (50)
- 14. Adam Scott (41)
- 22. Tommy Fleetwood (31)
- 26. Chris Kirk (32)
In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $550,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2025 and berths into all eight Signature events next season.
2024 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2024 Tour Championship
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|PREV
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|6615.083
|1
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|5422.333
|2
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3898.855
|3
|4
|Keegan Bradley
|3095.621
|50
|5
|Ludvig Åberg
|2979.5
|7
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|2828.504
|5
|7
|Collin Morikawa
|2713.796
|4
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|2708.178
|6
|
|9
|Sam Burns
|2518.244
|18
|10
|Patrick Cantlay
|2221.307
|9
|11
|Sungjae Im
|2220.275
|10
|12
|Sahith Theegala
|2114.014
|8
|13
|Shane Lowry
|2099.019
|11
|14
|Adam Scott
|2058.128
|41
|15
|Tony Finau
|2047.162
|14
|16
|Byeong Hun An
|2039.834
|15
|
|17
|Viktor Hovland
|1967.371
|16
|18
|Russell Henley
|1932.575
|17
|19
|Akshay Bhatia
|1890.924
|13
|20
|Robert MacIntyre
|1884.562
|12
|21
|Billy Horschel
|1837.917
|19
|22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1747.357
|31
|23
|Sepp Straka
|1720.847
|24
|24
|Matthieu Pavon
|1690.396
|20
|25
|Taylor Pendrith
|1668.475
|27
|26
|Chris Kirk
|1655.538
|32
|27
|Tom Hoge
|1654.565
|28
|28
|Aaron Rai
|1638.664
|21
|29
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1628.107
|23
|30
|Justin Thomas
|1617.342
|22
Players eliminated from the 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs at BMW Championship
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|PREV
|31
|Brian Harman
|1588.008
|29
|32
|Si Woo Kim
|1579.987
|44
|33
|Jason Day
|1567.07
|25
|34
|Davis Thompson
|1523.465
|26
|35
|Denny McCarthy
|1497.901
|30
|36
|Cam Davis
|1489.97
|49
|37
|Alex Noren
|1482.666
|45
|38
|Will Zalatoris
|1460.562
|37
|39
|Corey Conners
|1432.519
|33
|40
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1375.991
|36
|41
|J.T. Poston
|1355.218
|34
|42
|Thomas Detry
|1344.203
|40
|43
|Stephan Jaeger
|1326.8
|35
|44
|Cameron Young
|1294.682
|39
|45
|Austin Eckroat
|1294.185
|38
|46
|Max Homa
|1287.876
|43
|47
|Adam Hadwin
|1266.242
|42
|48
|Max Greyserman
|1239.042
|47
|49
|Nick Dunlap
|1223.781
|48
|50
|Eric Cole
|1172.913
|46