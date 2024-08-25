2024 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour's 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club near Denver, Colorado.

The BMW Championship field had the top 50 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Four players played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.

In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $550,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2025 and berths into all eight Signature events next season.

2024 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2024 Tour Championship

Players eliminated from the 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs at BMW Championship