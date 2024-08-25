2024 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship
CMC PGA Tour

2024 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The PGA Tour's 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club near Denver, Colorado.

The BMW Championship field had the top 50 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Four players played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.

In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $550,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2025 and berths into all eight Signature events next season.

2024 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2024 Tour Championship

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Scottie Scheffler 6615.083 1
2 Xander Schauffele 5422.333 2
3 Hideki Matsuyama 3898.855 3
4 Keegan Bradley 3095.621 50
5 Ludvig Åberg 2979.5 7
6 Rory McIlroy 2828.504 5
7 Collin Morikawa 2713.796 4
8 Wyndham Clark 2708.178 6
9 Sam Burns 2518.244 18
10 Patrick Cantlay 2221.307 9
11 Sungjae Im 2220.275 10
12 Sahith Theegala 2114.014 8
13 Shane Lowry 2099.019 11
14 Adam Scott 2058.128 41
15 Tony Finau 2047.162 14
16 Byeong Hun An 2039.834 15
17 Viktor Hovland 1967.371 16
18 Russell Henley 1932.575 17
19 Akshay Bhatia 1890.924 13
20 Robert MacIntyre 1884.562 12
21 Billy Horschel 1837.917 19
22 Tommy Fleetwood 1747.357 31
23 Sepp Straka 1720.847 24
24 Matthieu Pavon 1690.396 20
25 Taylor Pendrith 1668.475 27
26 Chris Kirk 1655.538 32
27 Tom Hoge 1654.565 28
28 Aaron Rai 1638.664 21
29 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1628.107 23
30 Justin Thomas 1617.342 22

Players eliminated from the 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs at BMW Championship

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV
31 Brian Harman 1588.008 29
32 Si Woo Kim 1579.987 44
33 Jason Day 1567.07 25
34 Davis Thompson 1523.465 26
35 Denny McCarthy 1497.901 30
36 Cam Davis 1489.97 49
37 Alex Noren 1482.666 45
38 Will Zalatoris 1460.562 37
39 Corey Conners 1432.519 33
40 Matt Fitzpatrick 1375.991 36
41 J.T. Poston 1355.218 34
42 Thomas Detry 1344.203 40
43 Stephan Jaeger 1326.8 35
44 Cameron Young 1294.682 39
45 Austin Eckroat 1294.185 38
46 Max Homa 1287.876 43
47 Adam Hadwin 1266.242 42
48 Max Greyserman 1239.042 47
49 Nick Dunlap 1223.781 48
50 Eric Cole 1172.913 46

