CMC PGA Tour

2024 RBC Canadian Open purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

May 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Sahith Theegala
The 2024 RBC Canadian Open purse is set for $9.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,692,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala and more of the world's best players. Nick Taylor is the prior champion.

The 156-player field competes in the latest PGA Tour event in Canada, playing one of the oldest national opens in golf.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

This is the 25th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the standard level. The winner gets 43.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions and the Masters.

2024 RBC Canadian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,692,000
2 $1,024,600
3 $648,600
4 $460,600
5 $385,400
6 $340,750
7 $317,250
8 $293,750
9 $274,950
10 $256,150
11 $237,350
12 $218,550
13 $199,750
14 $180,950
15 $171,550
16 $162,150
17 $152,750
18 $143,350
19 $133,950
20 $124,550
21 $115,150
22 $105,750
23 $98,230
24 $90,710
25 $83,190
26 $75,670
27 $72,850
28 $70,030
29 $67,210
30 $64,390
31 $61,570
32 $58,750
33 $55,930
34 $53,580
35 $51,230
36 $48,880
37 $46,530
38 $44,650
39 $42,770
40 $40,890
41 $39,010
42 $37,130
43 $35,250
44 $33,370
45 $31,490
46 $29,610
47 $27,730
48 $26,226
49 $24,910
50 $24,158
51 $23,594
52 $23,030
53 $22,654
54 $22,278
55 $22,090
56 $21,902
57 $21,714
58 $21,526
59 $21,338
60 $21,150
61 $20,962
62 $20,774
63 $20,586
64 $20,398
65 $20,210

