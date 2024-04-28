2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard is headed by winners Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who top the PGA Tour leaderboard this week and with a win at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

McIlroy and Lowry won the two-man team event after they finished tied in regulation on 25-under 263 with Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey, who finished two hours ahead of the Irish duo.

In the playoff hole, played in the alternate-shot format, McIlroy and Lowry made a par on the par-5 18th to the Ramey and Trainer team bogey to win the title.

Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff.

McIlroy and Lowry won the $2,572,100 winner's share of the $8,900,000 purse.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans recap notes

McIlroy and Lowry earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, as team events do not allow for OWGR points.

McIlroy and Lowry earned 400 FedEx Cup points each, with the PGA Tour points offered at the combined standard level for this event.

A total of 80 (of 160) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this team event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

