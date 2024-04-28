2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard is headed by winners Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who top the PGA Tour leaderboard this week and with a win at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
McIlroy and Lowry won the two-man team event after they finished tied in regulation on 25-under 263 with Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey, who finished two hours ahead of the Irish duo.
In the playoff hole, played in the alternate-shot format, McIlroy and Lowry made a par on the par-5 18th to the Ramey and Trainer team bogey to win the title.
Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff.
McIlroy and Lowry won the $2,572,100 winner's share of the $8,900,000 purse.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans recap notes
McIlroy and Lowry earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, as team events do not allow for OWGR points.
McIlroy and Lowry earned 400 FedEx Cup points each, with the PGA Tour points offered at the combined standard level for this event.
A total of 80 (of 160) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this team event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|EACH
|1
|Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
|-25
|61
|70
|64
|68
|263
|$2,572,100
|$1,286,050
|P2
|Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer
|-25
|66
|69
|65
|63
|263
|$1,050,200
|$525,100
|3
|Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
|-24
|61
|70
|64
|69
|264
|$687,525
|$343,763
|T4
|Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox
|-23
|63
|72
|65
|65
|265
|$468,362
|$234,181
|T4
|Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon
|-23
|63
|71
|67
|64
|265
|$468,362
|$234,181
|T4
|Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn
|-23
|63
|70
|60
|72
|265
|$468,362
|$234,181
|T4
|Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
|-23
|64
|69
|63
|69
|265
|$468,362
|$234,181
|T8
|Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley
|-22
|63
|72
|65
|66
|266
|$298,150
|$149,075
|
|T8
|Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre
|-22
|62
|71
|64
|69
|266
|$298,150
|$149,075
|10
|Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
|-21
|63
|69
|64
|71
|267
|$244,750
|$122,375
|T11
|Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway
|-20
|66
|70
|64
|68
|268
|$138,139
|$69,070
|T11
|Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup
|-20
|64
|72
|63
|69
|268
|$138,139
|$69,070
|T11
|Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka
|-20
|66
|69
|65
|68
|268
|$138,139
|$69,070
|T11
|K.H. Lee and Michael Kim
|-20
|66
|68
|62
|72
|268
|$138,139
|$69,070
|T11
|Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
|-20
|66
|68
|65
|69
|268
|$138,139
|$69,070
|T11
|Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
|-20
|65
|68
|65
|70
|268
|$138,139
|$69,070
|
|T11
|Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith
|-20
|63
|69
|66
|70
|268
|$138,139
|$69,070
|T11
|Callum Tarren and David Skinns
|-20
|63
|69
|65
|71
|268
|$138,139
|$69,070
|T19
|Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman
|-19
|65
|71
|63
|70
|269
|$74,760
|$37,380
|T19
|Peter Malnati and Russell Knox
|-19
|65
|71
|62
|71
|269
|$74,760
|$37,380
|T19
|Luke List and Henrik Norlander
|-19
|63
|69
|62
|75
|269
|$74,760
|$37,380
|T19
|Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer
|-19
|63
|69
|65
|72
|269
|$74,760
|$37,380
|T23
|Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
|-18
|66
|70
|64
|70
|270
|$47,526
|$23,763
|T23
|Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman
|-18
|63
|70
|65
|72
|270
|$47,526
|$23,763
|
|T23
|Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
|-18
|65
|67
|68
|70
|270
|$47,526
|$23,763
|T23
|Thompson/ Novak
|-18
|62
|69
|68
|71
|270
|$47,526
|$23,763
|T23
|Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
|-18
|61
|70
|68
|71
|270
|$47,526
|$23,763
|T28
|Nick Hardy and Davis Riley
|-17
|66
|70
|65
|70
|271
|$38,270
|$19,135
|T28
|Brandon Wu and James Nicholas
|-17
|66
|69
|66
|70
|271
|$38,270
|$19,135
|T28
|Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
|-17
|65
|69
|68
|69
|271
|$38,270
|$19,135
|T28
|Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan
|-17
|64
|70
|62
|75
|271
|$38,270
|$19,135
|T28
|Dylan Wu and Justin Lower
|-17
|65
|69
|65
|72
|271
|$38,270
|$19,135
|
|T28
|Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire
|-17
|61
|72
|65
|73
|271
|$38,270
|$19,135
|T28
|Harry Hall and Scott Piercy
|-17
|64
|69
|65
|73
|271
|$38,270
|$19,135
|T28
|Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen
|-17
|63
|70
|65
|73
|271
|$38,270
|$19,135
|36
|Matt Wallace and Thorbjorn Olesen
|-16
|64
|71
|64
|73
|272
|$35,066
|$17,533
|37
|Ben Taylor and Sean O’Hair
|-15
|63
|71
|65
|74
|273
|$34,354
|$17,177
|38
|Nate Lashley and Rafa Campos
|-14
|63
|73
|65
|73
|274
|$33,642
|$16,821
|39
|Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo
|-13
|66
|70
|65
|74
|275
|$32,930
|$16,465
|40
|Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker
|-9
|66
|70
|72
|71
|279
|$32,218
|$16,109
|