2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard is headed by winners Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who top the PGA Tour leaderboard this week and with a win at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

McIlroy and Lowry won the two-man team event after they finished tied in regulation on 25-under 263 with Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey, who finished two hours ahead of the Irish duo.

In the playoff hole, played in the alternate-shot format, McIlroy and Lowry made a par on the par-5 18th to the Ramey and Trainer team bogey to win the title.

Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff.

McIlroy and Lowry won the $2,572,100 winner's share of the $8,900,000 purse.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans recap notes

McIlroy and Lowry earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, as team events do not allow for OWGR points.

McIlroy and Lowry earned 400 FedEx Cup points each, with the PGA Tour points offered at the combined standard level for this event.

A total of 80 (of 160) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this team event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY EACH
1 Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry -25 61 70 64 68 263 $2,572,100 $1,286,050
P2 Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer -25 66 69 65 63 263 $1,050,200 $525,100
3 Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard -24 61 70 64 69 264 $687,525 $343,763
T4 Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox -23 63 72 65 65 265 $468,362 $234,181
T4 Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon -23 63 71 67 64 265 $468,362 $234,181
T4 Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn -23 63 70 60 72 265 $468,362 $234,181
T4 Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman -23 64 69 63 69 265 $468,362 $234,181
T8 Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley -22 63 72 65 66 266 $298,150 $149,075
T8 Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre -22 62 71 64 69 266 $298,150 $149,075
10 Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin -21 63 69 64 71 267 $244,750 $122,375
T11 Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway -20 66 70 64 68 268 $138,139 $69,070
T11 Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup -20 64 72 63 69 268 $138,139 $69,070
T11 Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka -20 66 69 65 68 268 $138,139 $69,070
T11 K.H. Lee and Michael Kim -20 66 68 62 72 268 $138,139 $69,070
T11 Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick -20 66 68 65 69 268 $138,139 $69,070
T11 Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney -20 65 68 65 70 268 $138,139 $69,070
T11 Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith -20 63 69 66 70 268 $138,139 $69,070
T11 Callum Tarren and David Skinns -20 63 69 65 71 268 $138,139 $69,070
T19 Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman -19 65 71 63 70 269 $74,760 $37,380
T19 Peter Malnati and Russell Knox -19 65 71 62 71 269 $74,760 $37,380
T19 Luke List and Henrik Norlander -19 63 69 62 75 269 $74,760 $37,380
T19 Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer -19 63 69 65 72 269 $74,760 $37,380
T23 Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama -18 66 70 64 70 270 $47,526 $23,763
T23 Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman -18 63 70 65 72 270 $47,526 $23,763
T23 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele -18 65 67 68 70 270 $47,526 $23,763
T23 Thompson/ Novak -18 62 69 68 71 270 $47,526 $23,763
T23 Aaron Rai and David Lipsky -18 61 70 68 71 270 $47,526 $23,763
T28 Nick Hardy and Davis Riley -17 66 70 65 70 271 $38,270 $19,135
T28 Brandon Wu and James Nicholas -17 66 69 66 70 271 $38,270 $19,135
T28 Doug Ghim and Chan Kim -17 65 69 68 69 271 $38,270 $19,135
T28 Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan -17 64 70 62 75 271 $38,270 $19,135
T28 Dylan Wu and Justin Lower -17 65 69 65 72 271 $38,270 $19,135
T28 Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire -17 61 72 65 73 271 $38,270 $19,135
T28 Harry Hall and Scott Piercy -17 64 69 65 73 271 $38,270 $19,135
T28 Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen -17 63 70 65 73 271 $38,270 $19,135
36 Matt Wallace and Thorbjorn Olesen -16 64 71 64 73 272 $35,066 $17,533
37 Ben Taylor and Sean O’Hair -15 63 71 65 74 273 $34,354 $17,177
38 Nate Lashley and Rafa Campos -14 63 73 65 73 274 $33,642 $16,821
39 Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo -13 66 70 65 74 275 $32,930 $16,465
40 Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker -9 66 70 72 71 279 $32,218 $16,109

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.