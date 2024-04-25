2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse, winner's share, PGA Tour prize money payout
April 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse is set for $8.9 million, with the winners' share coming in at $2,572,100, or $1,286,050 each -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick and more of the world's best players. Davis Riley and Nick Hardy are the defending champions.

The 160-player, 80-team field competes in the only official team event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players competing in two-person teams in two formats over four rounds.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 33 teams and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The prize money for each team combines and averages out what each teammate would earn if they finished individually on the leaderboard. The first-place team splits what the first- and second-place finishers would earn had this been an individual event. The third-place team splits the combined third- and fourth-place individual prize money.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

This is the 19th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this event earns 400 FedEx Cup points each, as this is considered on the standard level. The winners do not get Official World Golf Ranking points, as team events are ineligible.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions and the remaining Signature events of the year.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY EACH
1 $2,572,100 $1,286,050
2 $1,050,200 $525,100
3 $687,525 $343,763
4 $578,500 $289,250
5 $502,850 $251,425
6 $431,650 $215,825
7 $360,450 $180,225
8 $315,950 $157,975
9 $280,350 $140,175
10 $244,750 $122,375
11 $209,150 $104,575
12 $178,445 $89,223
13 $149,698 $74,849
14 $134,390 $67,195
15 $123,710 $61,855
16 $113,030 $56,515
17 $102,795 $51,398
18 $93,895 $46,948
19 $85,440 $42,720
20 $78,320 $39,160
21 $71,200 $35,600
22 $64,080 $32,040
23 $56,960 $28,480
24 $50,196 $25,098
25 $45,568 $22,784
26 $43,254 $21,627
27 $41,652 $20,826
28 $40,762 $20,381
29 $40,050 $20,025
30 $39,338 $19,669
31 $38,626 $19,313
32 $37,914 $18,957
33 $37,202 $18,601

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse?

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse is $8.9 million.

How much is the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner's share?

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner's share is $2,572,100, or $1,286,050 each.

What is the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field size?

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field features 160 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans to the top 33 teams and ties.

