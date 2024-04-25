2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse is set for $8.9 million, with the winners' share coming in at $2,572,100, or $1,286,050 each -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick and more of the world's best players. Davis Riley and Nick Hardy are the defending champions.

The 160-player, 80-team field competes in the only official team event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players competing in two-person teams in two formats over four rounds.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 33 teams and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The prize money for each team combines and averages out what each teammate would earn if they finished individually on the leaderboard. The first-place team splits what the first- and second-place finishers would earn had this been an individual event. The third-place team splits the combined third- and fourth-place individual prize money.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

This is the 19th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this event earns 400 FedEx Cup points each, as this is considered on the standard level. The winners do not get Official World Golf Ranking points, as team events are ineligible.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions and the remaining Signature events of the year.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY EACH 1 $2,572,100 $1,286,050 2 $1,050,200 $525,100 3 $687,525 $343,763 4 $578,500 $289,250 5 $502,850 $251,425 6 $431,650 $215,825 7 $360,450 $180,225 8 $315,950 $157,975 9 $280,350 $140,175 10 $244,750 $122,375 11 $209,150 $104,575 12 $178,445 $89,223 13 $149,698 $74,849 14 $134,390 $67,195 15 $123,710 $61,855 16 $113,030 $56,515 17 $102,795 $51,398 18 $93,895 $46,948 19 $85,440 $42,720 20 $78,320 $39,160 21 $71,200 $35,600 22 $64,080 $32,040 23 $56,960 $28,480 24 $50,196 $25,098 25 $45,568 $22,784 26 $43,254 $21,627 27 $41,652 $20,826 28 $40,762 $20,381 29 $40,050 $20,025 30 $39,338 $19,669 31 $38,626 $19,313 32 $37,914 $18,957 33 $37,202 $18,601

