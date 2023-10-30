2023 World Wide Technology Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexcio, welcoming 132 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The World Wide Technology Championship is the fifth event of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.

Russell Henley is the defending champion, while six of the top 50 in the world are looking to win in what will likely be their final fall start.

Ludvig Aberg is betting favorite

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Ludvig Aberg, who is coming in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Cameron Young is next best at 12-to-1, with Sahith Theegala at 16-to-1, priced on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Four players are next best on the table at 25-to-1.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship first looks

Aberg and Young have to be among the picks this week because of how far they hit the ball on a resort course.

J.J. Spaun has been a money-making machine recently, and there should be some parallel to TPC San Antonio in terms of style and width.

Taylor Pendrith is a worthy pick, though I'd like to see the Canadian's odds a little longer.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship betting odds: Outright winner