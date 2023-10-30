2023 World Wide Technology Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
10/30/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexcio, welcoming 132 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The World Wide Technology Championship is the fifth event of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.

Russell Henley is the defending champion, while six of the top 50 in the world are looking to win in what will likely be their final fall start.

Ludvig Aberg is betting favorite

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Ludvig Aberg, who is coming in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Cameron Young is next best at 12-to-1, with Sahith Theegala at 16-to-1, priced on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Four players are next best on the table at 25-to-1.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship first looks

Aberg and Young have to be among the picks this week because of how far they hit the ball on a resort course.

J.J. Spaun has been a money-making machine recently, and there should be some parallel to TPC San Antonio in terms of style and width.

Taylor Pendrith is a worthy pick, though I'd like to see the Canadian's odds a little longer.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Ludvig Aberg 1000
Cameron Young 1200
Sahith Theegala 1600
Beau Hossler 2500
Emiliano Grillo 2500
Lucas Glover 2500
Stephan Jaeger 2500
J.J. Spaun 2800
Akshay Bhatia 3000
Justin Suh 3300
Adam Svensson 3500
Lucas Herbert 3500
Thomas Detry 3500
Chris Kirk 4000
Keith Mitchell 4000
Luke List 4000
Andrew Putnam 4500
Ben Griffin 4500
Cameron Champ 4500
Doug Ghim 4500
Mark Hubbard 4500
Christopher Gotterup 5000
Davis Thompson 5000
Matt Kuchar 5000
Taylor Pendrith 5000
Maverick McNealy 5500
Taylor Montgomery 5500
Austin Eckroat 6000
Davis Riley 6000
K.H. Lee 6000
Callum Tarren 6500
Erik van Rooyen 6500
Joel Dahmen 6500
Sam Ryder 6500
Chesson Hadley 7000
Vincent Whaley 7000
Nick Hardy 7500
Peter Kuest 7500
Brandon Wu 8000
C.T. Pan 8000
Chad Ramey 8000
Matti Schmid 8500
Tyler Duncan 8500
Greyson Sigg 9000
Hayden Buckley 9000
Mackenzie Hughes 9000
Michael Kim 9000
Robby Shelton 9000
Harry Hall 10000
Henrik Norlander 10000
Lanto Griffin 10000
MJ Daffue 10000
Nate Lashley 10000
Troy Merritt 11000
Will Gordon 11000
Adam Long 12500
Ben Martin 12500
Kevin Yu 12500
Martin Laird 12500
Ryan Palmer 12500
Stewart Cink 12500
Carson Young 13500
Chez Reavie 13500
David Lipsky 13500
Patton Kizzire 13500
Ryan Moore 13500
Zac Blair 13500
Zecheng Dou 13500
Austin Smotherman 15000
Carl Yuan 15000
Charley Hoffman 15000
Justin Lower 15000
Peter Malnati 15000
Kelly Kraft 17500
Ryan Gerard 17500
Doc Redman 20000
Jimmy Walker 20000
Kramer Hickok 20000
Scott Piercy 20000

