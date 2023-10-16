2023 Zozo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Zozo Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, welcoming 78 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Zozo Championship is the third event of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.
Keegan Bradley is the defending champion, while 15 more of the top 50 in the world are looking to win in what will likely be their lone fall start.
Xander Schauffele is betting favorite
The 2023 Zozo Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Xander Schauffele, who is coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Collin Morikawa is next best at 12-to-1, with Sungjae Im at 14-to-1, priced on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Hideki Matsuyama next best on the table at 16-to-1.
2023 Zozo Championship first looks
Min Woo Lee just won on the Asian Tour last week, so there's no jet lag and no lack of form.
Sahith Theegala won his last time out on a course that feels in many ways similar to for Silverado Resort.
JJ Spaun is a great longer model pick this week, continuing to play well in a good run.
2023 Zozo Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Xander Schauffele
|700
|Collin Morikawa
|1200
|Sungjae Im
|1400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1600
|Min Woo Lee
|1800
|Rickie Fowler
|1800
|Sahith Theegala
|2000
|Cameron Davis
|2500
|
|Keegan Bradley
|2500
|Adam Scott
|2800
|Eric Cole
|3000
|Adam Schenk
|4000
|Alex Noren
|4000
|Beau Hossler
|4000
|Thomas Detry
|4000
|Aaron Rai
|4500
|Adam Svensson
|4500
|
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|4500
|Vincent Norrman
|4500
|Cameron Champ
|5000
|Emiliano Grillo
|5000
|J.J. Spaun
|5000
|Takumi Kanaya
|5000
|Justin Suh
|5500
|Keith Mitchell
|5500
|Tom Hoge
|5500
|
|Ben Griffin
|6000
|Mark Hubbard
|6000
|S.H. Kim
|6000
|K.H. Lee
|6500
|Kurt Kitayama
|6500
|Taylor Moore
|6500
|Garrick Higgo
|7000
|Joel Dahmen
|7000
|Matt Wallace
|7000
|
|Akshay Bhatia
|7500
|Callum Tarren
|7500
|Keita Nakajima
|7500
|Ryo Hisatsune
|7500
|Sam Ryder
|7500
|Dylan Wu
|8000
|Lee Hodges
|8000
|Michael Kim
|8000
|Nick Hardy
|8000
|
|Sam Stevens
|8000
|Taylor Montgomery
|8000
|Austin Eckroat
|9000
|Brandon Wu
|9000
|Nate Lashley
|9000
|Nick Taylor
|9000
|Davis Riley
|10000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|11000
|Andrew Novak
|12500
|
|David Lipsky
|12500
|Harry Hall
|12500
|Hayden Buckley
|12500
|Kevin Yu
|12500
|Matthew Nesmith
|12500
|Taiga Semikawa
|15000
|Aaron Baddeley
|17500
|Justin Lower
|17500
|Ryutaro Nagano
|17500
|
|Will Gordon
|17500
|Robby Shelton
|20000
|David Lingmerth
|25000
|Ryo Ishikawa
|25000
|Shugo Imahira
|25000
|Young-Han Song
|25000
|Yuki Inamori
|25000
|Zac Blair
|25000
|Ben Taylor
|50000
|
|Satoshi Kodaira
|50000
|Tyson Alexander
|50000
|Trevor Werbylo
|75000
|Kaito Onishi
|100000
|Kensei Hirata
|100000
|Mikumu Horikawa
|100000
|Aguri Iwasaki
|150000