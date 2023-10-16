2023 Zozo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Zozo Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, welcoming 78 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Zozo Championship is the third event of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.

Keegan Bradley is the defending champion, while 15 more of the top 50 in the world are looking to win in what will likely be their lone fall start.

Xander Schauffele is betting favorite

The 2023 Zozo Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Xander Schauffele, who is coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Collin Morikawa is next best at 12-to-1, with Sungjae Im at 14-to-1, priced on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Hideki Matsuyama next best on the table at 16-to-1.

2023 Zozo Championship first looks

Min Woo Lee just won on the Asian Tour last week, so there's no jet lag and no lack of form.

Sahith Theegala won his last time out on a course that feels in many ways similar to for Silverado Resort.

JJ Spaun is a great longer model pick this week, continuing to play well in a good run.

2023 Zozo Championship betting odds: Outright winner