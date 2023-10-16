2023 Zozo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 Zozo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

10/16/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rickie Fowler
The 2023 Zozo Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, welcoming 78 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Zozo Championship is the third event of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.

Keegan Bradley is the defending champion, while 15 more of the top 50 in the world are looking to win in what will likely be their lone fall start.

Xander Schauffele is betting favorite

The 2023 Zozo Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Xander Schauffele, who is coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Collin Morikawa is next best at 12-to-1, with Sungjae Im at 14-to-1, priced on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Hideki Matsuyama next best on the table at 16-to-1.

2023 Zozo Championship first looks

Min Woo Lee just won on the Asian Tour last week, so there's no jet lag and no lack of form.

Sahith Theegala won his last time out on a course that feels in many ways similar to for Silverado Resort.

JJ Spaun is a great longer model pick this week, continuing to play well in a good run.

2023 Zozo Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Xander Schauffele 700
Collin Morikawa 1200
Sungjae Im 1400
Hideki Matsuyama 1600
Min Woo Lee 1800
Rickie Fowler 1800
Sahith Theegala 2000
Cameron Davis 2500
Keegan Bradley 2500
Adam Scott 2800
Eric Cole 3000
Adam Schenk 4000
Alex Noren 4000
Beau Hossler 4000
Thomas Detry 4000
Aaron Rai 4500
Adam Svensson 4500
Nicolai Hojgaard 4500
Vincent Norrman 4500
Cameron Champ 5000
Emiliano Grillo 5000
J.J. Spaun 5000
Takumi Kanaya 5000
Justin Suh 5500
Keith Mitchell 5500
Tom Hoge 5500
Ben Griffin 6000
Mark Hubbard 6000
S.H. Kim 6000
K.H. Lee 6500
Kurt Kitayama 6500
Taylor Moore 6500
Garrick Higgo 7000
Joel Dahmen 7000
Matt Wallace 7000
Akshay Bhatia 7500
Callum Tarren 7500
Keita Nakajima 7500
Ryo Hisatsune 7500
Sam Ryder 7500
Dylan Wu 8000
Lee Hodges 8000
Michael Kim 8000
Nick Hardy 8000
Sam Stevens 8000
Taylor Montgomery 8000
Austin Eckroat 9000
Brandon Wu 9000
Nate Lashley 9000
Nick Taylor 9000
Davis Riley 10000
Mackenzie Hughes 11000
Andrew Novak 12500
David Lipsky 12500
Harry Hall 12500
Hayden Buckley 12500
Kevin Yu 12500
Matthew Nesmith 12500
Taiga Semikawa 15000
Aaron Baddeley 17500
Justin Lower 17500
Ryutaro Nagano 17500
Will Gordon 17500
Robby Shelton 20000
David Lingmerth 25000
Ryo Ishikawa 25000
Shugo Imahira 25000
Young-Han Song 25000
Yuki Inamori 25000
Zac Blair 25000
Ben Taylor 50000
Satoshi Kodaira 50000
Tyson Alexander 50000
Trevor Werbylo 75000
Kaito Onishi 100000
Kensei Hirata 100000
Mikumu Horikawa 100000
Aguri Iwasaki 150000

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.