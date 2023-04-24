2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

04/24/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in Mexico, albeit at a tough spot on the schedule.

The tournament has only been around for a year, with Jon Rahm winning last year.

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +275 betting odds. Tony Finau is next best at 8-to-1.

Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are each at 30-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Alex Noren, Davis Riley and Patrick Rodgers are at 33-to-1.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta first looks

There's no way Rahm isn't deservingly a huge favorite here, but he's practically unbettable. Finau is close to that range, too, given his relative value.

Davis Riley fared well here last year and just won last week, so maybe he's feeling it a bit.

Callum Tarren could be a fun long shot as a player who bombs the ball and needs a confidence boost.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 275
Tony Finau 800
Gary Woodland 3000
Maverick McNealy 3000
Alex Noren 3300
Davis Riley 3300
Patrick Rodgers 3300
Nicolai Hojgaard 3500
Beau Hossler 4000
Byeong-Hun An 4000
Alex Smalley 4500
Andrew Putnam 4500
Emiliano Grillo 4500
Stephan Jaeger 4500
Taylor Pendrith 4500
Ben Martin 5000
Aaron Rai 5500
Garrick Higgo 5500
Robby Shelton 5500
S.H. Kim 5500
Will Gordon 5500
Brandon Wu 6000
Nick Hardy 6000
Dylan Wu 6600
Matt Wallace 6600
Lee Hodges 7000
Mark Hubbard 7000
MJ Daffue 7500
Chez Reavie 8000
Eric Cole 8000
Harry Hall 8000
Joseph Bramlett 8000
Lanto Griffin 8000
Luke List 8000
Nate Lashley 8000
Akshay Bhatia 9000
David Lipsky 9000
Francesco Molinari 9000
Patton Kizzire 9000
Carl Yuan 10000
Charley Hoffman 10000
Doug Ghim 10000
Kevin Streelman 10000
Michael Kim 10000
Peter Malnati 10000
Aaron Baddeley 11000
Andrew Novak 11000
Augusto Nunez 11000
Cameron Champ 11000
Erik van Rooyen 11000
Harry Higgs 11000
Jimmy Walker 11000
Scott Piercy 11000
Adam Long 12500
Austin Eckroat 12500
Austin Smotherman 12500
Ben Taylor 12500
Cameron Percy 12500
Greyson Sigg 12500
Kevin Chappell 12500
Lucas Glover 12500
Matti Schmid 12500
Ryan Gerard 12500
Sean O'Hair 12500
Vincent Norrman 12500
Callum Tarren 15000
Dylan Frittelli 15000
Hank Lebioda 15000
Henrik Norlander 15000
Kevin Tway 15000
Matthias Schwab 15000
Tano Goya 15000
Brent Grant 17500
Satoshi Kodaira 17500
Seung Yul Noh 17500
Zecheng Dou 17500
Chris Stroud 20000
Doc Redman 20000
Martin Laird 20000

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

