2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in Mexico, albeit at a tough spot on the schedule.

The tournament has only been around for a year, with Jon Rahm winning last year.

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +275 betting odds. Tony Finau is next best at 8-to-1.

Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are each at 30-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Alex Noren, Davis Riley and Patrick Rodgers are at 33-to-1.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta first looks

There's no way Rahm isn't deservingly a huge favorite here, but he's practically unbettable. Finau is close to that range, too, given his relative value.

Davis Riley fared well here last year and just won last week, so maybe he's feeling it a bit.

Callum Tarren could be a fun long shot as a player who bombs the ball and needs a confidence boost.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds: Outright winner