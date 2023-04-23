2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, from April 27-30, 2023.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 28th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup season event in Mexico, with the sponsors taking up this event after the end of the WGC-Mexio Championship

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the event already having beeen played.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 146 players who got in the field. Ted Potter, Jr. and Richard Johnson are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $7.7 million purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Byeong Hun An Ryan Armour Arjun Atwal Aaron Baddeley Ricky Barnes Zach Bauchou Akshay Bhatia Jonas Blixt Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Scott Brown Wesley Bryan Jonathan Byrd Greg Chalmers Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Trevor Cone Austin Cook Ben Crane MJ Daffue Brian Davis Cristobal Del Solar Zecheng Dou Nico Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harrison Endycott Derek Ernst Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Tony Finau Dylan Frittelli Brice Garnett Ryan Gerard Doug Ghim Michael Gligic Lucas Glover Fabián Gómez Will Gordon Tano Goya Brent Grant Cody Gribble Lanto Griffin Emiliano Grillo Bill Haas James Hahn Paul Haley II Harry Hall Nick Hardy Scott Harrington Garrick Higgo Harry Higgs Lee Hodges Charley Hoffman Nicolai Hojgaard J.B. Holmes Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Jose Cristobal Islas Stephan Jaeger Steve Jurgensen Sung Kang Michael Kim S.H. Kim Patton Kizzire Satoshi Kodaira Kelly Kraft Martin Laird Derek Lamely Nate Lashley Hank Lebioda Roberto Lebrija David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Peter Malnati Ben Martin Brandon Matthews William McGirt Max McGreevy Maverick McNealy George McNeill Francesco Molinari Ryan Moore Omar Morales Grayson Murray S.Y. Noh Alex Noren Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Andrew Novak Augusto Núñez Sean O'Hair Geoff Ogilvy Alvaro Ortiz Taylor Pendrith Cameron Percy Raul Pereda Scott Piercy D.A. Points Andrew Putnam Jon Rahm Aaron Rai Chez Reavie Doc Redman Kyle Reifers Davis Riley Patrick Rodgers José de Jesús Rodríguez Kevin Roy Matti Schmid Matthias Schwab Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Kevin Stadler Kyle Stanley Kevin Streelman Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Callum Tarren Ben Taylor José Toledo Alejandro Tosti D.J. Trahan Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Erik van Rooyen Sebastián Vázquez Camilo Villegas Jimmy Walker Matt Wallace Nick Watney Boo Weekley Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Gary Woodland Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Carson Young Carl Yuan

