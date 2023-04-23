2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

04/23/2023
The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, from April 27-30, 2023.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 28th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup season event in Mexico, with the sponsors taking up this event after the end of the WGC-Mexio Championship

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the event already having beeen played.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 146 players who got in the field. Ted Potter, Jr. and Richard Johnson are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $7.7 million purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Ryan Armour
Arjun Atwal
Aaron Baddeley
Ricky Barnes
Zach Bauchou
Akshay Bhatia
Jonas Blixt
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Scott Brown
Wesley Bryan
Jonathan Byrd
Greg Chalmers
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
Ben Crane
MJ Daffue
Brian Davis
Cristobal Del Solar
Zecheng Dou
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Derek Ernst
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
Tony Finau
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Fabián Gómez
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Bill Haas
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Hojgaard
J.B. Holmes
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Jose Cristobal Islas
Stephan Jaeger
Steve Jurgensen
Sung Kang
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Patton Kizzire
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Martin Laird
Derek Lamely
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
Roberto Lebrija
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
George McNeill
Francesco Molinari
Ryan Moore
Omar Morales
Grayson Murray
S.Y. Noh
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Sean O'Hair
Geoff Ogilvy
Alvaro Ortiz
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Raul Pereda
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Kyle Reifers
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
José de Jesús Rodríguez
Kevin Roy
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Kevin Stadler
Kyle Stanley
Kevin Streelman
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
José Toledo
Alejandro Tosti
D.J. Trahan
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Sebastián Vázquez
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Boo Weekley
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

RANK PLAYER
1 Jon Rahm
49 Alex Noren

