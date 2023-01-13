2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Friday Round 2: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Friday in Honolulu in Hawaii, with Waialae Country Club once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event.

With the 144-player event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it means tee times at typical PGA Tour times.

The second-round action is scheduled get underway at 7:10 a.m. local time -- or 12:10 p.m. Eastern time -- with threesomes off both the 1st and 10th tees. The groups will go off in threesomes off both tees until 9 a.m. local, when the morning wave stops. The afternoon wave picks up at 11:50 a.m. and goes through 1:40 p.m. However, with the second round called yesterday due to darkness, there should be a delay of 30-40 minutes on tee times.

Golf fans can start watching the tournament live at 12 p.m. Eastern time, when PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starts their brief preview before getting right into the golf action with four channels of coverage that goes until approximately 10:30 p.m. Eastern. You must be subscribed to ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live.

If you're planning on watch the PGA Tour on TV on Friday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii second round, and their coverage starts at 7 p.m. Eastern time and goes until 10:30 p.m. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel. All Golf Channel subscribers can also stream the network's coverage on Peacock, as well as the NBC Sports app or website.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii second-round tee times

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME TEE PLAYERS 7:10 a.m. 1 Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard 7:20 a.m. 1 Ryan Palmer, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai 7:30 a.m. 1 Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Byeong Hun An 7:40 a.m. 1 K.H. Lee, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland 7:50 a.m. 1 Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd 8:00 a.m. 1 Danny Lee, David Lipsky, Greyson Sigg 8:10 a.m. 1 Adam Long, Austin Cook, Ben Martin 8:20 a.m. 1 Joseph Bramlett, Zecheng Dou, Brandon Matthews 8:30 a.m. 1 Michael Gligic, Nico Echavarria, Jesse Mueller 8:40 a.m. 1 Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak, Joseph Winslow 8:50 a.m. 1 Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Michael Castillo 9:00 a.m. 1 Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Blaze Akana -a 11:50 a.m. 1 Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:00 p.m. 1 Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley 12:10 p.m. 1 Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft 12:20 p.m. 1 Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis 12:30 p.m. 1 Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar 12:40 p.m. 1 Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson 12:50 p.m. 1 Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Austin Smotherman 1:00 p.m. 1 Adam Schenk, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok 1:10 p.m. 1 Justin Suh, Eric Cole, Matti Schmid 1:20 p.m. 1 Erik Barnes, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer 1:30 p.m. 1 Davis Thompson, Tano Goya, Kaito Onishi 1:40 p.m. 1 Paul Haley II, Trevor Werbylo, Austen Truslow 7:10 a.m. 10 Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama 7:20 a.m. 10 Patton Kizzire, David Lingmerth, Hayden Buckley 7:30 a.m. 10 Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Stephan Jaeger 7:40 a.m. 10 Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor 7:50 a.m. 10 Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 8:00 a.m. 10 Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott 8:10 a.m. 10 Corey Conners, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly 8:20 a.m. 10 Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harrison Endycott 8:30 a.m. 10 Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa 8:40 a.m. 10 Ben Griffin, Augusto Núñez, Keita Nakajima 8:50 a.m. 10 Harry Higgs, Will Gordon, Kazuki Higa 9:00 a.m. 10 S.H. Kim, Anders Albertson, George Markham 11:50 a.m. 10 Brendan Steele, John Huh, Matthias Schwab 12:00 p.m. 10 Michael Kim, Parker McLachlin, Doc Redman 12:10 p.m. 10 Andrew Putnam, K.J. Choi, Mark Hubbard 12:20 p.m. 10 Stewart Cink, Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman 12:30 p.m. 10 Adam Svensson, Harris English, Michael Thompson 12:40 p.m. 10 J.J. Spaun, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson 12:50 p.m. 10 Ryan Moore, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy 1:00 p.m. 10 Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Brandon Wu 1:10 p.m. 10 Kevin Yu, MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman 1:20 p.m. 10 Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy, Kohei Okada -a 1:30 p.m. 10 Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Danny Guise 1:40 p.m. 10 Harry Hall, Kyle Westmoreland, Yuto Katsuragawa

January 6 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, January 5: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

January 6 Streaming schedule

All times Eastern