2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Friday Round 2: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Friday in Honolulu in Hawaii, with Waialae Country Club once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event.
With the 144-player event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it means tee times at typical PGA Tour times.
The second-round action is scheduled get underway at 7:10 a.m. local time -- or 12:10 p.m. Eastern time -- with threesomes off both the 1st and 10th tees. The groups will go off in threesomes off both tees until 9 a.m. local, when the morning wave stops. The afternoon wave picks up at 11:50 a.m. and goes through 1:40 p.m. However, with the second round called yesterday due to darkness, there should be a delay of 30-40 minutes on tee times.
Golf fans can start watching the tournament live at 12 p.m. Eastern time, when PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starts their brief preview before getting right into the golf action with four channels of coverage that goes until approximately 10:30 p.m. Eastern. You must be subscribed to ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live.
If you're planning on watch the PGA Tour on TV on Friday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii second round, and their coverage starts at 7 p.m. Eastern time and goes until 10:30 p.m. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel. All Golf Channel subscribers can also stream the network's coverage on Peacock, as well as the NBC Sports app or website.
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii second-round tee times
All times local; add five hours for Eastern
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:10 a.m.
|1
|Kevin
|Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard
|7:20 a.m.
|1
|Ryan
|Palmer, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai
|7:30 a.m.
|1
|Keith
|Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Byeong Hun An
|7:40 a.m.
|1
|K.H.
|Lee, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland
|7:50 a.m.
|1
|Chez
|Reavie, J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd
|8:00 a.m.
|1
|Danny
|Lee, David Lipsky, Greyson Sigg
|8:10 a.m.
|1
|Adam
|Long, Austin Cook, Ben Martin
|8:20 a.m.
|1
|Joseph
|Bramlett, Zecheng Dou, Brandon Matthews
|8:30 a.m.
|1
|Michael
|Gligic, Nico Echavarria, Jesse Mueller
|8:40 a.m.
|1
|Robby
|Shelton, Andrew Novak, Joseph Winslow
|8:50 a.m.
|1
|Scott
|Harrington, Brent Grant, Michael Castillo
|9:00 a.m.
|1
|Tyson
|Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Blaze Akana -a
|11:50 a.m.
|1
|Troy
|Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:00 p.m.
|1
|Emiliano
|Grillo, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley
|12:10 p.m.
|1
|Chris
|Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft
|12:20 p.m.
|1
|Chad
|Ramey, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
|12:30 p.m.
|1
|Russell
|Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar
|12:40 p.m.
|1
|Billy
|Horschel, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson
|12:50 p.m.
|1
|Brian
|Harman, Russell Knox, Austin Smotherman
|1:00 p.m.
|1
|Adam
|Schenk, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok
|1:10 p.m.
|1
|Justin
|Suh, Eric Cole, Matti Schmid
|1:20 p.m.
|1
|Erik
|Barnes, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer
|1:30 p.m.
|1
|Davis
|Thompson, Tano Goya, Kaito Onishi
|1:40 p.m.
|1
|Paul
|Haley II, Trevor Werbylo, Austen Truslow
|7:10 a.m.
|10
|Peter
|Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama
|7:20 a.m.
|10
|Patton
|Kizzire, David Lingmerth, Hayden Buckley
|7:30 a.m.
|10
|Brice
|Garnett, Ryan Armour, Stephan Jaeger
|7:40 a.m.
|10
|Robert
|Streb, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor
|7:50 a.m.
|10
|Keegan
|Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
|8:00 a.m.
|10
|Hideki
|Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott
|8:10 a.m.
|10
|Corey
|Conners, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly
|8:20 a.m.
|10
|Nick
|Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harrison Endycott
|8:30 a.m.
|10
|Taylor
|Montgomery, Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
|8:40 a.m.
|10
|Ben
|Griffin, Augusto Núñez, Keita Nakajima
|8:50 a.m.
|10
|Harry
|Higgs, Will Gordon, Kazuki Higa
|9:00 a.m.
|10
|S.H.
|Kim, Anders Albertson, George Markham
|11:50 a.m.
|10
|Brendan
|Steele, John Huh, Matthias Schwab
|12:00 p.m.
|10
|Michael
|Kim, Parker McLachlin, Doc Redman
|12:10 p.m.
|10
|Andrew
|Putnam, K.J. Choi, Mark Hubbard
|12:20 p.m.
|10
|Stewart
|Cink, Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman
|12:30 p.m.
|10
|Adam
|Svensson, Harris English, Michael Thompson
|12:40 p.m.
|10
|J.J.
|Spaun, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson
|12:50 p.m.
|10
|Ryan
|Moore, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy
|1:00 p.m.
|10
|Nate
|Lashley, Scott Piercy, Brandon Wu
|1:10 p.m.
|10
|Kevin
|Yu, MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman
|1:20 p.m.
|10
|Trevor
|Cone, Kevin Roy, Kohei Okada -a
|1:30 p.m.
|10
|Dylan
|Wu, Carson Young, Danny Guise
|1:40 p.m.
|10
|Harry
|Hall, Kyle Westmoreland, Yuto Katsuragawa
January 6 TV schedule
All times Eastern
- Friday, January 5: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
January 6 Streaming schedule
All times Eastern
- Friday, January 5: 12-10:30 p.m. on ESPN+, 7-10:30 p.m. on Peacock