2022 The RSM Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

2022 The RSM Classic: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 The RSM Classic, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're at Sea Island to end this part of the PGA Tour season and the final fall portion of the final wraparound season. This event is played out over two courses for the first two days before consolidating on the weekend.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 The RSM Classic One and Done picks

Tony Finau: Finau has won three of his last seven starts. He just won, so maybe wait until '23, but he's been fantastic.

Taylor Montgomery: Montgomery may finally be gassed, but he should be able to rally for one more week. He basically has a card for next year all set.

Seamus Power: Power continues to play well, and he's already won this fall. No reason to play this week, so he wants to get after it this week.

Tom Hoge: Hoge has been brilliant all fall, and there's every indication it'll continue this week.

My pick this week is Tom Hoge.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks