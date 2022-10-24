2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're at Port Royal for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. We have the opposite of last week's field, with one top-50 player and a whole lot of guys looking to get a win.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship One and Done picks

Ryan Armour: The rare player who competes in this thing annually and does well?

Brian Gay: I'm only kind of kidding here. He's won this event and played well last week on the Champ Tour.

Thomas Detry: He's playing really well, going back to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Seamus Power: Power is the lone top-50 player in the field, and he does seem to handle poor conditions well.

My pick this week is Thomas Detry.

