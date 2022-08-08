2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have both the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with the playoffs starting in Memphis at TPC Southwind. This is the first time the playoffs are starting here with this event, but Southwind has a clear history.

One and Done picks

Tony Finau: Top 1 Tony has won two in a row, and he's playing the best golf of his career.

Cam Smith: Smith could make up his ground on Scottie Scheffler quickly with a big win this week.

Jon Rahm: Rahm hasn't had his best season, but this is the kind of course he should like.

Sam Burns: Burns nearly won this event last year as a WGC, losing on a heartbreaking putt in a playoff.

Rory McIlroy: I have a hunch McIlroy is winning the FedEx Cup.

My pick this week is Rory McIlroy.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks