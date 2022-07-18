2022 3M Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 3M Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 3M Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 3M Open preview

The 3M Open is this week, and the Home of Golf gets to host the 150th Open. How special is that?! We're in for a big week, even if the wind doesn't show up, because the Old Course is going to play delightful as firm and fast.

2022 3M Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Tony Finau: Tony likes this venue, and you don't just fly over to Minnesota from the Old Course without a good reason. (Minnesota is lovely this time of year.)

2. Sahith Theegala: Theegala is figuring out how hard it is to win on the PGA Tour right before our very eyes. His aggressive nature should work here.

3. Cam Davis: Davis has won on the PGA Tour in an event with a field a lot like this one, on a course where you have to go deep. T-8 at the Deere is encouraging.

4. Chez Reavie: Reavie has been on several prognosticators' radar in these events with weaker fields, and then he goes out and wins the Cuda.

5. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki was great in the US Open and otherwise hasn't been relevant through the spring and summer.

6. Sungjae Im: Im has not really been in any conversation since finishing T-10 at Memorial a month and a half ago, but he should bounce back here.

7. Mark Hubbard: Hubbard keeps making cuts, keeps contending in the more vulnerable fields. No reason for that to not continue.

8. Brendan Steele: Steele would be ranked higher if he had seen more action this summer, but he thrives in limited starts.

9. JT Poston: The Postman is probably tired after the Open, where he missed the cut, but he's on a roll in the States.

10. Mav McNealy: McNealy is a streaky guy, and he's on the right side of variance right now, including in the Scottish Open.