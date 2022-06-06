2022 RBC Canadian Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 RBC Canadian Open and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the RBC Canadian Open. After a few surprising bad weeks with great players, we've had two great weeks with great players. Golf's weird. Now we have the Canadian Open for the first time in three years, with Rory McIlroy as defending champion and a very top-heavy field.

2022 RBC Canadian Open One and Done picks

Rory McIlroy: If you think Rory is in good shape (and he is) but don't like him in a major, now's the time.

Corey Conners: The Canadian is probably the country's best shot to break their long drought in winning their national championship.

Patrick Reed: Reed is starting to come around. He may not be quite there, but his game is a lot like Rory's and could be a fit.

Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton is a guy built for tougher courses, but I think he could thrive this week.

My pick this week is Patrick Reed. This is absolutely a hunch pick.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks