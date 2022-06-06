2022 RBC Canadian Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 RBC Canadian Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 RBC Canadian Open preview

The RBC Canadian Open is this week, and the PGA Tour heads to Canada for the first time in three years, and just before the US Open. Some top names are taking a break this week (as they do every year), but overall, this should be a great week to have a great championship played again.

2022 RBC Canadian Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy gets to defend his title here from three years ago, and he's playing good golf.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler was a playoff loser his last time out, and he doesn't seems set to take a dip this week.

3. Justin Thomas: The PGA champion had a week to take it easy, and now he's getting ready for the US Open. Might be motivated by the LIV Golf stuff.

4. Sam Burns: Burns tends to do his best work on Bermudagrass surfaces, but he also seems to be spreading his wings a bit as a player.

5. Cam Smith: Smith seemed ready to pounce at Muirfield Village last week, until he didn't. Like his game most weeks.

6. Matt Fitzpatrick: I personally love Fitzpatrick next week at Brookline, but this should be a good tune-up.

7. Tony Finau: Finau was T-4 his last time out, and he's had two great finishes in his last four starts.

8. Patrick Reed: This is a hunch ranking, but Reed is showing signs of improvement and his game should work like Rory's does at this venue.

9. Harold Varner III: HV3 is a name player in the field this week, and he could be trending toward a great week.

10. Chris Kirk: Kirk is streaky and difficult to predict, but he's played well two of his last three times out.