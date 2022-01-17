2022 The American Express betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The American Express betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, Calif.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.
Patrick Cantlay is next best on the table at 9-to-1.
Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im and Tony Finau are all on 20-to-1.
2022 THE AMERICAN EXPRESS: Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Discord
This week, we have the The American Express, with the year's first mainland US event in the California desert. There are 156 players in the field, and they are all taking on three courses in the rotation before a cut down to the top 65 and ties for the final round.
All three golf courses are pretty easy for the modern player, with this event giving up multiple 59s in its history. It's been dubbed Dome Golf by Golf Channel because the conditions are typically perfect.
2022 The American Express betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|600
|Patrick Cantlay
|900
|Scottie Scheffler
|2000
|Sungjae Im
|2000
|Tony Finau
|2000
|Abraham Ancer
|2200
|Corey Conners
|2200
|Matthew Wolff
|2800
|Patrick Reed
|3000
|Seamus Power
|3000
|Talor Gooch
|3000
|Russell Henley
|3300
|Will Zalatoris
|4500
|Cameron Tringale
|5000
|Rickie Fowler
|5000
|Alex Noren
|5500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|5500
|Justin Rose
|6000
|Si Woo Kim
|6000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|6500
|Carlos Ortiz
|7000
|Brian Harman
|7500
|Charles Howell III
|7500
|Adam Hadwin
|8000
|Chris Kirk
|8000
|Gary Woodland
|8000
|Luke List
|8000
|Phil Mickelson
|8000
|Cameron Champ
|9000
|Jason Day
|9000
|Sebastian Munoz
|9000
|Adam Long
|10000
|Brendon Todd
|10000
|Chez Reavie
|10000
|Harold Varner III
|10000
|Michael Thompson
|10000
|Russell Knox
|10000
|Andrew Landry
|11000
|Brendan Steele
|11000
|Emiliano Grillo
|11000
|Lanto Griffin
|11000
|Tom Hoge
|11000
|Aaron Rai
|12500
|Charley Hoffman
|12500
|Danny Lee
|12500
|Denny McCarthy
|12500
|Doug Ghim
|12500
|Hayden Buckley
|12500
|K.H. Lee
|12500
|Kevin Streelman
|12500
|Kramer Hickok
|12500
|Lucas Glover
|12500
|Patrick Rodgers
|12500
|Patton Kizzire
|12500
|Dylan Frittelli
|14000
|Matthew Nesmith
|14000
|Troy Merritt
|14000
|Wyndham Clark
|14000
|Alex Smalley
|15000
|Brandt Snedeker
|15000
|Francesco Molinari
|15000
|Henrik Norlander
|15000
|Jon Huh
|15000
|Zach Johnson
|15000
|Adam Svensson
|16000
|Andrew Putnam
|16000
|C.T. Pan
|16000
|Chad Ramey
|16000
|Rory Sabbatini
|16000
|Scott Piercy
|16000
|Taylor Moore
|16000
|Vincent Whaley
|16000
|Adam Schenk
|17500
|Martin Laird
|17500
|Robert Streb
|17500