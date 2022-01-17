2022 The American Express betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The American Express betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.

Patrick Cantlay is next best on the table at 9-to-1.

Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im and Tony Finau are all on 20-to-1.

This week, we have the The American Express, with the year's first mainland US event in the California desert. There are 156 players in the field, and they are all taking on three courses in the rotation before a cut down to the top 65 and ties for the final round.

All three golf courses are pretty easy for the modern player, with this event giving up multiple 59s in its history. It's been dubbed Dome Golf by Golf Channel because the conditions are typically perfect.

2022 The American Express betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Jon Rahm 600 Patrick Cantlay 900 Scottie Scheffler 2000 Sungjae Im 2000 Tony Finau 2000 Abraham Ancer 2200 Corey Conners 2200 Matthew Wolff 2800 Patrick Reed 3000 Seamus Power 3000 Talor Gooch 3000 Russell Henley 3300 Will Zalatoris 4500 Cameron Tringale 5000 Rickie Fowler 5000 Alex Noren 5500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 5500 Justin Rose 6000 Si Woo Kim 6000 Jhonattan Vegas 6500 Carlos Ortiz 7000 Brian Harman 7500 Charles Howell III 7500 Adam Hadwin 8000 Chris Kirk 8000 Gary Woodland 8000 Luke List 8000 Phil Mickelson 8000 Cameron Champ 9000 Jason Day 9000 Sebastian Munoz 9000 Adam Long 10000 Brendon Todd 10000 Chez Reavie 10000 Harold Varner III 10000 Michael Thompson 10000 Russell Knox 10000 Andrew Landry 11000 Brendan Steele 11000 Emiliano Grillo 11000 Lanto Griffin 11000 Tom Hoge 11000 Aaron Rai 12500 Charley Hoffman 12500 Danny Lee 12500 Denny McCarthy 12500 Doug Ghim 12500 Hayden Buckley 12500 K.H. Lee 12500 Kevin Streelman 12500 Kramer Hickok 12500 Lucas Glover 12500 Patrick Rodgers 12500 Patton Kizzire 12500 Dylan Frittelli 14000 Matthew Nesmith 14000 Troy Merritt 14000 Wyndham Clark 14000 Alex Smalley 15000 Brandt Snedeker 15000 Francesco Molinari 15000 Henrik Norlander 15000 Jon Huh 15000 Zach Johnson 15000 Adam Svensson 16000 Andrew Putnam 16000 C.T. Pan 16000 Chad Ramey 16000 Rory Sabbatini 16000 Scott Piercy 16000 Taylor Moore 16000 Vincent Whaley 16000 Adam Schenk 17500 Martin Laird 17500 Robert Streb 17500