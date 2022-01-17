2022 The American Express betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
01/17/2022 at 10:00 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 The American Express betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.

Patrick Cantlay is next best on the table at 9-to-1.

Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im and Tony Finau are all on 20-to-1.

This week, we have the The American Express, with the year's first mainland US event in the California desert. There are 156 players in the field, and they are all taking on three courses in the rotation before a cut down to the top 65 and ties for the final round.

All three golf courses are pretty easy for the modern player, with this event giving up multiple 59s in its history. It's been dubbed Dome Golf by Golf Channel because the conditions are typically perfect.

2022 The American Express betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 600
Patrick Cantlay 900
Scottie Scheffler 2000
Sungjae Im 2000
Tony Finau 2000
Abraham Ancer 2200
Corey Conners 2200
Matthew Wolff 2800
Patrick Reed 3000
Seamus Power 3000
Talor Gooch 3000
Russell Henley 3300
Will Zalatoris 4500
Cameron Tringale 5000
Rickie Fowler 5000
Alex Noren 5500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 5500
Justin Rose 6000
Si Woo Kim 6000
Jhonattan Vegas 6500
Carlos Ortiz 7000
Brian Harman 7500
Charles Howell III 7500
Adam Hadwin 8000
Chris Kirk 8000
Gary Woodland 8000
Luke List 8000
Phil Mickelson 8000
Cameron Champ 9000
Jason Day 9000
Sebastian Munoz 9000
Adam Long 10000
Brendon Todd 10000
Chez Reavie 10000
Harold Varner III 10000
Michael Thompson 10000
Russell Knox 10000
Andrew Landry 11000
Brendan Steele 11000
Emiliano Grillo 11000
Lanto Griffin 11000
Tom Hoge 11000
Aaron Rai 12500
Charley Hoffman 12500
Danny Lee 12500
Denny McCarthy 12500
Doug Ghim 12500
Hayden Buckley 12500
K.H. Lee 12500
Kevin Streelman 12500
Kramer Hickok 12500
Lucas Glover 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
Patton Kizzire 12500
Dylan Frittelli 14000
Matthew Nesmith 14000
Troy Merritt 14000
Wyndham Clark 14000
Alex Smalley 15000
Brandt Snedeker 15000
Francesco Molinari 15000
Henrik Norlander 15000
Jon Huh 15000
Zach Johnson 15000
Adam Svensson 16000
Andrew Putnam 16000
C.T. Pan 16000
Chad Ramey 16000
Rory Sabbatini 16000
Scott Piercy 16000
Taylor Moore 16000
Vincent Whaley 16000
Adam Schenk 17500
Martin Laird 17500
Robert Streb 17500

