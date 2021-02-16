2021 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The Genesis Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.
Jon Rahm is next best at 12-to-1.
There are four guys on 14-to-1: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
This week, we have The Genesis Invitational, with the PGA Tour going from its weakest field this season to its strongest (outside of majors). Riviera Country Club is a place where more experienced players win, as they learn to play the golf course.
2021 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Outright winner
- Dustin Johnson: +550
- Jon Rahm: +1200
- Rory McIlroy: +1400
- Justin Thomas: +1400
- Xander Schauffele: +1400
- Patrick Cantlay: +1400
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1800
- Brooks Koepka: +2500
- Tony Finau: +2500
- Viktor Hovland: +3500
- Collin Morikawa: +3500
- Adam Scott: +3500
- Jordan Spieth: +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +4000
- Bubba Watson: +4000
- Joaquin Niemann: +4000
- Scottie Scheffler: +5000
- Marc Leishman: +5000
- Max Homa: +6000
- Matthew Wolff: +6000
- Sergio Garcia: +8000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6000
- Will Zalatoris: +8000
- Russell Henley: +8000
- Abraham Ancer: +8000
- Carlos Ortiz: +6000
- Cameron Smith: +8000
- Kevin Na: +8000
- Si Woo Kim: +8000
- Jason Kokrak: +10000
- Francesco Molinari: +10000
- Cameron Tringale: +10000
- Gary Woodland: +10000
- Corey Conners: +10000
- Sam Burns: +10000
- Cameron Davis: +10000
- Maverick McNealy: +12500
- James Hahn: +12500
- Rickie Fowler: +12500
- Matt Kuchar: +12500
- Brendon Todd: +12500
- Talor Gooch: +12500
- Lanto Griffin: +12500
- Kevin Streelman: +12500
- Brian Harman: +12500
- Henrik Norlander: +12500
- Luke List: +15000
- Brendan Steele: +15000
- Adam Hadwin: +15000
- Russell Knox: +15000
- Charles Howell III: +15000
- Cameron Champ: +15000
- Wyndham Clark: +15000
- Sebastian Munoz: +15000
- Matthew NeSmith: +15000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +15000
- Nate Lashley: +15000
- Doug Ghim: +15000
- J.T. Poston: +15000
- Keegan Bradley: +15000
- Charley Hoffman: +15000
- Alex Noren: +15000
- Matt Jones: +15000
- Chez Reavie: +15000
- Harold Varner III: +15000
- Emiliano Grillo: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +20000
- Dylan Frittelli: +20000
- Peter Malnati: +20000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +20000
- Doc Redman: +20000
- Sepp Straka: +20000
- Vaughn Taylor: +20000
- Jim Furyk: +20000
- Branden Grace: +20000
- Michael Thompson: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- Martin Laird: +20000
- Patrick Rodgers: +20000
- Brandt Snedeker: +25000
- Charl Schwartzel: +25000
- Scott Piercy: +25000
- Lucas Glover: +25000
- J.B. Holmes: +25000
- Stewart Cink: +25000
- Pat Perez: +25000
- Richy Werenski: +25000
- Nick Taylor: +25000
- Kyle Stanley: +25000
- Mark Hubbard: +25000
- Adam Long: +25000
- Sung Kang: +25000
- Denny McCarthy: +30000
- Bo Hoag: +30000
- Brian Stuard: +30000
- Austin Cook: +30000
- Robby Shelton: +30000
- Wesley Bryan: +30000
- Padraig Harrington: +30000
- Harry Higgs: +30000
- Troy Merritt: +30000
- Brian Gay: +50000
- Jim Herman: +50000
- Danny Lee: +50000
- Tyler Duncan: +50000
- Andrew Landry: +50000
- C.T. Pan: +50000
- Ryan Armour: +50000
- Robert Streb: +50000
- Jimmy Walker: +50000
- Camilo Villegas: +50000
- Xinjun Zhang: +50000
- Tyler McCumber: +50000
- Andy Ogletree: +60000
- John Augenstein: +60000
- Tyler Strafaci: +100000
- Scott Harrington: +100000
- Tae Hoon Kim: +100000
- Willie Mack III: +300000
- Angus Flanagan: +200000