2021 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The Genesis Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Jon Rahm is next best at 12-to-1.

There are four guys on 14-to-1: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

2021 The Genesis Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have The Genesis Invitational, with the PGA Tour going from its weakest field this season to its strongest (outside of majors). Riviera Country Club is a place where more experienced players win, as they learn to play the golf course.

2021 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Outright winner