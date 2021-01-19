2021 The American Express betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The American Express betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at a three-course rotation headed by PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.
The betting favorite this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Patrick Reed and Scottie Scheffler are next best at 16-to-1.
Brooks Koepka is 18-to-1, and Sungjae Im is 20-to-1.
2021 The American Express tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have The American Express, with the PGA Tour coming back to the mainland United States. This event will be different this year, as there won't be a pro-am component, meaning these pros will be able to concentrate on themselves the entire way. With perfect conditions, there's a chance the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record is beat this week.
2021 The American Express betting odds: Outright winner
- Patrick Cantlay: +1400
- Patrick Reed: +1600
- Scottie Scheffler: +1600
- Brooks Koepka: +1800
- Tony Finau: +2000
- Sungjae Im: +2000
- Matthew Wolff: +2000
- Abraham Ancer: +3000
- Russell Henley: +3000
- Kevin Na: +3000
- Rickie Fowler: +4000
- Paul Casey: +4000
- Cameron Champ: +4000
- Lanto Griffin: +5000
- Sam Burns: +5000
- Adam Hadwin: +5000
- Patton Kizzire: +5000
- Brian Harman: +5000
- Adam Long: +5000
- Phil Mickelson: +6000
- Gary Woodland: +6000
- Si Woo Kim: +6000
- Zach Johnson: +6000
- Emiliano Grillo: +6000
- Cameron Davis: +6000
- Talor Gooch: +6000
- Aaron Wise: +6000
- Charles Howell III: +6000
- Ryan Moore: +6000
- Alex Noren: +8000
- Erik van Rooyen: +8000
- Chris Kirk: +8000
- Charley Hoffman: +8000
- Doc Redman: +8000
- Sepp Straka: +8000
- Joel Dahmen: +8000
- Tom Hoge: +8000
- Lucas Glover: +8000
- Brendan Steele: +8000
- Kevin Streelman: +10000
- Keegan Bradley: +10000
- Chez Reavie: +10000
- Peter Malnati: +10000
- Cameron Tringale: +10000
- Matthew NeSmith: +10000
- Russell Knox: +10000
- Francesco Molinari: +10000
- Maverick McNealy: +10000
- James Hahn: +10000
- John Huh: +10000
- Matt Jones: +10000
- J.T. Poston: +10000
- Scott Piercy: +10000
- Byeong Hun An: +12500
- Patrick Rodgers: +12500
- Max Homa: +12500
- Michael Thompson: +12500
- Denny McCarthy: +12500
- Wyndham Clark: +12500
- Rory Sabbatini: +12500
- Nick Taylor: +15000
- Brandt Snedeker: +15000
- Charl Schwartzel: +15000
- Branden Grace: +15000
- Martin Laird: +15000
- Hudson Swafford: +15000
- Chesson Hadley: +15000
- Henrik Norlander: +15000
- C.T. Pan: +15000
- Andrew Landry: +15000
- Joohyung Kim: +20000
- Scott Stallings: +20000
- Brian Stuard: +20000
- Pat Perez: +20000
- Kyle Stanley: +20000
- Vaughn Taylor: +20000
- Luke List: +20000
- Austin Cook: +20000
- Tyler Duncan: +20000
- Mark Hubbard: +20000
- Steve Stricker: +20000
- Doug Ghim: +20000
- Andrew Putnam: +20000
- Richy Werenski: +20000
- Kramer Hickok: +20000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +20000
- Adam Schenk: +20000
- Camilo Villegas: +20000
- Aaron Baddeley: +20000
- Harry Hall: +25000
- Brice Garnett: +25000
- Ben Martin: +25000
- Danny Lee: +25000
- Robby Shelton: +25000
- Brian Gay: +25000
- Jason Dufner: +25000
- Troy Merritt: +25000
- Will Gordon: +25000
- Xinjun Zhang: +30000
- Anirban Lahiri: +30000
- Akshay Bhatia: +30000
- Roger Sloan: +30000
- Nate Lashley: +30000
- Jim Herman: +30000
- Ryan Armour: +30000
- Sean O'Hair: +30000
- Beau Hossler: +30000
- Tyler McCumber: +30000
- Bo Hoag: +30000
- Sung Kang: +30000
- Chase Seiffert: +30000
- Seung-Yul Noh: +30000
- John Augenstein: +30000
- Bronson Burgoon: +30000
- Cameron Percy: +30000
- Jamie Lovemark: +30000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +30000
- Hank Lebioda: +30000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +30000
- Luke Donald: +40000
- Nick Watney: +40000
- Josh Teater: +40000
- Ted Potter Jr: +40000
- Jimmy Walker: +40000
- David Hearn: +40000
- Grayson Murray: +40000
- J.J. Spaun: +40000
- Sam Ryder: +40000
- Vincent Whaley: +40000
- Kelly Kraft: +40000
- Bill Haas: +50000
- Kevin Tway: +50000
- Scott Brown: +50000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +50000
- Rob Oppenheim: +50000
- Joseph Bramlett: +50000
- Tim Wilkinson: +50000
- Mark Anderson: +50000
- Rhein Gibson: +50000
- Nelson Ledesma: +50000
- Michael Kim: +50000
- Ryan Brehm: +50000
- Brandon Hagy: +50000
- Michael Gligic: +50000
- Chris Baker: +50000
- Fabian Gomez: +50000
- Scott Harrington: +50000
- D.J. Trahan: +50000
- Ben Taylor: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- Bo Van Pelt: +200000
- Mark Wilson: +200000
- Kevin Stadler: +200000
- Michael Block: +200000
- Steve Jones: +300000