2021 The American Express betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The American Express betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at a three-course rotation headed by PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

The betting favorite this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Patrick Reed and Scottie Scheffler are next best at 16-to-1.

Brooks Koepka is 18-to-1, and Sungjae Im is 20-to-1.

2021 The American Express tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have The American Express, with the PGA Tour coming back to the mainland United States. This event will be different this year, as there won't be a pro-am component, meaning these pros will be able to concentrate on themselves the entire way. With perfect conditions, there's a chance the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record is beat this week.

2021 The American Express betting odds: Outright winner