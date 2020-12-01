2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 RSM Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at El Camaelon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Brooks Koepka, coming of a solid Masters effort, is next best at 10-to-1.

Harris English is on 16-to-1, with Tony Finau at 18-to-1, then Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer after him at 20-to-1.

This week, we have the Mayakoba Golf Classic, marking the final PGA Tour event of 2020. It's been a long journey, but we got to the end. We have a short course this week, with tight-ish playing corridors and fairly small targets.

2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic betting odds: Outright winner