2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 RSM Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at El Camaelon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
The betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.
Brooks Koepka, coming of a solid Masters effort, is next best at 10-to-1.
Harris English is on 16-to-1, with Tony Finau at 18-to-1, then Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer after him at 20-to-1.
2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Mayakoba Golf Classic, marking the final PGA Tour event of 2020. It's been a long journey, but we got to the end. We have a short course this week, with tight-ish playing corridors and fairly small targets.
2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic betting odds: Outright winner
- Justin Thomas: +650
- Brooks Koepka: +1000
- Harris English: +1600
- Tony Finau: +1800
- Daniel Berger: +2000
- Viktor Hovland: +2000
- Abraham Ancer: +2000
- Russell Henley: +2500
- Rickie Fowler: +2500
- Will Zalatoris: +3000
- Corey Conners: +3000
- Joaquin Niemann: +3500
- Carlos Ortiz: +4000
- Billy Horschel: +4000
- Sebastian Munoz: +5000
- Brendon Todd: +5000
- Marc Leishman: +5000
- Charles Howell III: +5000
- Gary Woodland: +6000
- Brian Harman: +6000
- Emiliano Grillo: +6000
- Adam Long: +6000
- Harold Varner III: +6000
- Denny McCarthy: +6000
- Alex Noren: +8000
- Joel Dahmen: +8000
- Scott Piercy: +8000
- Russell Knox: +8000
- Patton Kizzire: +8000
- Chez Reavie: +8000
- Keegan Bradley: +8000
- Kevin Streelman: +8000
- Byeong Hun An: +10000
- Aaron Wise: +10000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- Sepp Straka: +10000
- Rory Sabbatini: +10000
- Pat Perez: +10000
- Chris Kirk: +10000
- John Huh: +10000
- Doug Ghim: +10000
- Peter Malnati: +10000
- Brian Gay: +12500
- Charley Hoffman: +12500
- Lucas Glover: +12500
- Austin Cook: +12500
- Ollie Schniederjans: +12500
- Brice Garnett: +12500
- Maverick McNealy: +12500
- Kyle Stanley: +12500
- Brian Stuard: +12500
- Graeme McDowell: +15000
- Camilo Villegas: +15000
- Henrik Norlander: +15000
- Will Gordon: +15000
- Tyler Duncan: +15000
- Harry Higgs: +15000
- Luke List: +15000
- Patrick Rodgers: +15000
- Adam Schenk: +15000
- Vaughn Taylor: +15000
- Branden Grace: +20000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +20000
- Chesson Hadley: +20000
- Brendan Steele: +20000
- Andy Ogletree: +20000
- Max Homa: +20000
- Xinjun Zhang: +20000
- Andrew Putnam: +20000
- Robby Shelton: +20000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +20000
- Mark Hubbard: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- Troy Merritt: +20000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +20000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +20000
- Wesley Bryan: +25000
- Beau Hossler: +25000
- Jason Dufner: +25000
- Bronson Burgoon: +25000
- Keith Mitchell: +25000
- Roger Sloan: +25000
- Nate Lashley: +25000
- J.J. Spaun: +25000
- Cameron Percy: +25000
- Ryan Armour: +25000
- Steve Stricker: +30000
- Austin Eckroat: +30000
- Hank Lebioda: +30000
- Joseph Bramlett: +30000
- Sung Kang: +30000
- David Hearn: +30000
- Quade Cummins: +30000
- Michael Gligic: +30000
- Fabian Gomez: +30000
- Roberto Diaz: +30000
- Bo Hoag: +30000
- Chase Seiffert: +30000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +30000
- Luke Donald: +30000
- Nick Watney: +30000
- Kelly Kraft: +30000
- Mark Anderson: +30000
- Aaron Baddeley: +30000
- Rob Oppenheim: +30000
- Akshay Bhatia: +30000
- Santiago Tarrio: +40000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +50000
- Johnson Wagner: +50000
- Sam Ryder: +50000
- Vincent Whaley: +50000
- Rhein Gibson: +50000
- Chris Baker: +50000
- Brandon Hagy: +50000
- D.J. Trahan: +50000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +50000
- Scott Harrington: +50000
- Tim Wilkinson: +50000
- K.J. Choi: +100000
- Matt Every: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- Bo Van Pelt: +100000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- Rafael Campos: +100000
- Isidro Benitez: +100000
- Drew Nesbitt: +100000
- D.A. Points: +200000
- Armando Favela: +200000
- Martin Trainer: +200000
- Kevin Stadler: +200000
- Aaron Terrazas: +200000
- Patrick Cover: +200000