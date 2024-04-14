2024 Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his second-career Masters title with a win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Scheffler won a second green jacket in three years in dominating fashion, winning the tournament by four shots on 11-under 277 over Masters debutant Ludvig Aberg. A final-round 68 allowed Scheffler to pull away for his third win of 2024.

Collin Morikawa made a bogey on the final hole to drop into a tie for third place with Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood on 4-under total.

Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Masters recap notes

Scheffler earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking as a commanding world No. 1.

Scheffler earned 750 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this event.

A total of 60 (of 89) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. Neal Shipley was the only amateur to make the cut and earns no money for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 RBC Heritage and Corales Puntacana Championship.

2024 Masters final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

