2024 Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
April 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Scottie Scheffler
The 2024 Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his second-career Masters title with a win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Scheffler won a second green jacket in three years in dominating fashion, winning the tournament by four shots on 11-under 277 over Masters debutant Ludvig Aberg. A final-round 68 allowed Scheffler to pull away for his third win of 2024.

Collin Morikawa made a bogey on the final hole to drop into a tie for third place with Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood on 4-under total.

Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Masters recap notes

Scheffler earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking as a commanding world No. 1.

Scheffler earned 750 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this event.

A total of 60 (of 89) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. Neal Shipley was the only amateur to make the cut and earns no money for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 RBC Heritage and Corales Puntacana Championship.

2024 Masters final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -11 66 72 71 68 277 $3,600,000
2 Ludvig Åberg -7 73 69 70 69 281 $2,160,000
T3 Collin Morikawa -4 71 70 69 74 284 $1,040,000
T3 Tommy Fleetwood -4 72 71 72 69 284 $1,040,000
T3 Max Homa -4 67 71 73 73 284 $1,040,000
T6 Cameron Smith -2 71 72 72 71 286 $695,000
T6 Bryson DeChambeau -2 65 73 75 73 286 $695,000
8 Xander Schauffele -1 72 72 70 73 287 $620,000
T9 Will Zalatoris E 70 77 72 69 288 $540,000
T9 Tyrrell Hatton E 72 74 73 69 288 $540,000
T9 Cameron Young E 70 73 72 73 288 $540,000
T12 Patrick Reed 1 74 70 73 72 289 $405,000
T12 Matthieu Pavon 1 70 73 74 72 289 $405,000
T12 Adam Schenk 1 73 71 72 73 289 $405,000
T12 Cameron Davis 1 69 72 73 75 289 $405,000
T16 Sepp Straka 2 73 71 74 72 290 $310,000
T16 Chris Kirk 2 74 75 68 73 290 $310,000
T16 Byeong Hun An 2 70 73 72 75 290 $310,000
T16 Nicolai Højgaard 2 67 73 74 76 290 $310,000
T20 Taylor Moore 3 71 75 75 70 291 $250,000
T20 Lucas Glover 3 71 73 72 75 291 $250,000
T22 Keegan Bradley 4 78 71 74 69 292 $175,500
T22 Min Woo Lee 4 74 74 75 69 292 $175,500
T22 Harris English 4 72 74 75 71 292 $175,500
T22 Adam Scott 4 76 74 70 72 292 $175,500
T22 Joaquín Niemann 4 70 78 71 73 292 $175,500
T22 Rory McIlroy 4 71 77 71 73 292 $175,500
T22 Matt Fitzpatrick 4 71 73 73 75 292 $175,500
T22 Patrick Cantlay 4 71 75 70 76 292 $175,500
T30 Tom Kim 5 72 78 77 66 293 $124,200
T30 Jason Day 5 75 73 76 69 293 $124,200
T30 Si Woo Kim 5 74 76 73 70 293 $124,200
T30 J.T. Poston 5 75 74 74 70 293 $124,200
T30 Rickie Fowler 5 76 74 71 72 293 $124,200
T35 Kurt Kitayama 6 71 73 82 68 294 $103,000
T35 Camilo Villegas 6 74 75 76 69 294 $103,000
T35 Akshay Bhatia 6 72 75 74 73 294 $103,000
T38 Russell Henley 7 73 77 74 71 295 $86,000
T38 Corey Conners 7 70 76 76 73 295 $86,000
T38 Luke List 7 75 75 71 74 295 $86,000
T38 Hideki Matsuyama 7 76 74 71 74 295 $86,000
T38 Ryan Fox 7 69 74 77 75 295 $86,000
T43 Phil Mickelson 8 73 75 74 74 296 $72,000
T43 Shane Lowry 8 73 74 75 74 296 $72,000
T45 Denny McCarthy 9 74 74 79 70 297 $57,200
T45 José María Olazábal 9 77 73 75 72 297 $57,200
T45 Sahith Theegala 9 74 74 74 75 297 $57,200
T45 Brooks Koepka 9 73 73 76 75 297 $57,200
T45 Jon Rahm 9 73 76 72 76 297 $57,200
T45 Danny Willett 9 68 75 76 78 297 $57,200
51 Grayson Murray 10 76 74 78 70 298 $49,200
52 Eric Cole 11 73 72 81 73 299 $48,000
T53 Adam Hadwin 12 75 73 82 70 300 $46,800
T53 Neal Shipley (a) 12 71 76 80 73 300 $0
T55 Jake Knapp 13 74 76 78 73 301 $44,400
T55 Erik van Rooyen 13 71 76 78 76 301 $44,400
T55 Tony Finau 13 71 78 72 80 301 $44,400
T58 Vijay Singh 14 75 73 82 72 302 $41,400
T58 Thorbjørn Olesen 14 71 79 77 75 302 $41,400
60 Tiger Woods 16 73 72 82 77 304 $39,600

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.