2024 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Masters field is set with the exception of a spot available to the winner of the Valero Texas Open. The field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., from April 11-14, 2024.
The Masters field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more. Rahm is the defending champion.
This is set to be an 87-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th event of the 2024 PGA Tour regular season.
The Masters is the first major of the year. There is no PGA Tour tournament entry deadline, as invited players can register right up until the tournament begins.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with Augusta National inviting players to compete at their discretion based on published criteria. There are 20 different ways under which a player can earn an invitation.
The week-of alternate list is non-existent. This is an invitational event, and any players who withdraw are not replaced in the field.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with 100 points going to the winner as is standard for all major championships.
The field will be playing for at least a $17 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Masters Tournament field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Byeong-hun An
|Keegan Bradley
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Fred Couples
|Cameron Davis
|Jason Day
|Santiago de la Fuente
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Nick Dunlap
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Sergio García
|Lucas Glover
|Emiliano Grillo
|Adam Hadwin
|Stewart Hagestad
|Brian Harman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Max Homa
|Viktor Hovland
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jäger
|Dustin Johnson
|Zach Johnson
|Tom Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jake Knapp
|Brooks Koepka
|Christo Lamprecht
|Min Woo Lee
|Luke List
|Shane Lowry
|Peter Malnati
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Adrian Meronk
|Phil Mickelson
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Grayson Murray
|Joaquín Niemann
|José María Olazábal
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Matthieu Pavon
|J.T. Poston
|Jon Rahm
|Patrick Reed
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Charl Schwartzel
|Adam Scott
|Neal Shipley
|Vijay Singh
|Cameron Smith
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Jasper Stubbs
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Erik van Rooyen
|Camilo Villegas
|Bubba Watson
|Mike Weir
|Danny Willett
|Gary Woodland
|Tiger Woods
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 Masters Tournament field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory Mcilroy
|3
|Jon Rahm
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|6
|Viktor Hovland
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|8
|Brian Harman
|9
|Ludvig Aberg
|10
|Max Homa
|11
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|13
|Cameron Young
|14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|15
|Sahith Theegala
|16
|Collin Morikawa
|17
|Tyrrell Hatton
|18
|Keegan Bradley
|19
|Jordan Spieth
|20
|Sam Burns
|21
|Tom Kim
|22
|Jason Day
|23
|Russell Henley
|24
|Matthieu Pavon
|25
|Nick Taylor
|26
|Tony Finau
|27
|Chris Kirk
|28
|Justin Thomas
|29
|Sepp Straka
|30
|Will Zalatoris
|31
|Brooks Koepka
|32
|Min Woo Lee
|33
|Shane Lowry
|34
|Rickie Fowler
|35
|Lucas Glover
|36
|Emiliano Grillo
|37
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|38
|Eric Cole
|39
|Sungjae Im
|40
|Harris English
|41
|Kurt Kitayama
|42
|Byeong Hun An
|43
|Stephan Jaeger
|44
|J.T. Poston
|45
|Si Woo Kim
|46
|Adam Hadwin
|47
|Corey Conners
|48
|Jake Knapp
|49
|Ryan Fox
|50
|Austin Eckroat