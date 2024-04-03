2024 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings
CMC Masters

April 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
The 2024 Masters field is set with the exception of a spot available to the winner of the Valero Texas Open. The field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., from April 11-14, 2024.

The Masters field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more. Rahm is the defending champion.

This is set to be an 87-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th event of the 2024 PGA Tour regular season.

The Masters is the first major of the year. There is no PGA Tour tournament entry deadline, as invited players can register right up until the tournament begins.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with Augusta National inviting players to compete at their discretion based on published criteria. There are 20 different ways under which a player can earn an invitation.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. This is an invitational event, and any players who withdraw are not replaced in the field.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with 100 points going to the winner as is standard for all major championships.

The field will be playing for at least a $17 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Masters Tournament field

Ludvig Åberg
Byeong-hun An
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Fred Couples
Cameron Davis
Jason Day
Santiago de la Fuente
Bryson DeChambeau
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Sergio García
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Stewart Hagestad
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Nicolai Højgaard
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jäger
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Tom Kim
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Christo Lamprecht
Min Woo Lee
Luke List
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Joaquín Niemann
José María Olazábal
Thorbjørn Olesen
Matthieu Pavon
J.T. Poston
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Neal Shipley
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Jasper Stubbs
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Masters Tournament field

1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory Mcilroy
3 Jon Rahm
4 Wyndham Clark
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Viktor Hovland
7 Patrick Cantlay
8 Brian Harman
9 Ludvig Aberg
10 Max Homa
11 Matt Fitzpatrick
12 Tommy Fleetwood
13 Cameron Young
14 Hideki Matsuyama
15 Sahith Theegala
16 Collin Morikawa
17 Tyrrell Hatton
18 Keegan Bradley
19 Jordan Spieth
20 Sam Burns
21 Tom Kim
22 Jason Day
23 Russell Henley
24 Matthieu Pavon
25 Nick Taylor
26 Tony Finau
27 Chris Kirk
28 Justin Thomas
29 Sepp Straka
30 Will Zalatoris
31 Brooks Koepka
32 Min Woo Lee
33 Shane Lowry
34 Rickie Fowler
35 Lucas Glover
36 Emiliano Grillo
37 Nicolai Hojgaard
38 Eric Cole
39 Sungjae Im
40 Harris English
41 Kurt Kitayama
42 Byeong Hun An
43 Stephan Jaeger
44 J.T. Poston
45 Si Woo Kim
46 Adam Hadwin
47 Corey Conners
48 Jake Knapp
49 Ryan Fox
50 Austin Eckroat

