2024 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Masters field is set with the exception of a spot available to the winner of the Valero Texas Open. The field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., from April 11-14, 2024.

The Masters field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more. Rahm is the defending champion.

This is set to be an 87-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th event of the 2024 PGA Tour regular season.

The Masters is the first major of the year. There is no PGA Tour tournament entry deadline, as invited players can register right up until the tournament begins.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with Augusta National inviting players to compete at their discretion based on published criteria. There are 20 different ways under which a player can earn an invitation.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. This is an invitational event, and any players who withdraw are not replaced in the field.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with 100 points going to the winner as is standard for all major championships.

The field will be playing for at least a $17 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Masters Tournament field

Top 50 players in 2024 Masters Tournament field