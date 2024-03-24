2024 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Peter Malnati SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 29: Peter Malnati of the United States reacts to his birdie on the 18th green during the first round of the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 29, 2020 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The 2024 Valspar Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Peter Malnati, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla.

Malnati won for the first time since the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship, earning a two-stroke win over Cameron Young on 12-under 272. Malnati's 67 was good enough to earn the win.

Chandler Phillips and Mackenzie Hughes finished in a share for third place on 9-under total.

Malnati won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Valspar Championship recap notes

Malnati earned 51 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Malnati earned 750 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major level for this event.

A total of 77 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.

2024 Valspar Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Peter Malnati -12 66 71 68 67 272 $1,512,000
2 Cameron Young -10 69 69 68 68 274 $915,600
T3 Chandler Phillips -9 68 68 70 69 275 $495,600
T3 Mackenzie Hughes -9 68 68 69 70 275 $495,600
T5 Xander Schauffele -8 68 72 71 65 276 $298,725
T5 Ryan Moore -8 72 69 67 68 276 $298,725
T5 Carl Yuan -8 66 73 69 68 276 $298,725
T5 Adam Hadwin -8 68 71 68 69 276 $298,725
T9 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -7 69 69 72 67 277 $237,300
T9 K.H. Lee -7 71 67 70 69 277 $237,300
11 Lucas Glover -6 68 69 72 69 278 $212,100
T12 Billy Horschel -5 69 72 71 67 279 $166,740
T12 Taylor Moore -5 69 73 69 68 279 $166,740
T12 Chez Reavie -5 67 72 72 68 279 $166,740
T12 Scott Stallings -5 70 67 72 70 279 $166,740
T12 Kevin Roy -5 65 73 69 72 279 $166,740
T17 Andrew Novak -4 71 71 70 68 280 $104,020
T17 Akshay Bhatia -4 74 68 70 68 280 $104,020
T17 Aaron Baddeley -4 67 70 74 69 280 $104,020
T17 Matti Schmid -4 70 71 68 71 280 $104,020
T17 Matt Wallace -4 69 72 68 71 280 $104,020
T17 Thomas Detry -4 69 71 69 71 280 $104,020
T17 Ben Griffin -4 71 68 70 71 280 $104,020
T17 Joseph Bramlett -4 71 68 69 72 280 $104,020
T17 Keith Mitchell -4 67 70 66 77 280 $104,020
T26 Mac Meissner -3 73 68 73 67 281 $60,060
T26 Dylan Wu -3 68 71 72 70 281 $60,060
T26 Fred Biondi -3 70 71 69 71 281 $60,060
T26 Kevin Streelman -3 64 72 73 72 281 $60,060
T26 Lee Hodges -3 72 70 66 73 281 $60,060
T26 Cameron Champ -3 71 69 67 74 281 $60,060
T26 Séamus Power -3 68 69 68 76 281 $60,060
T33 Sam Ryder -2 69 70 78 65 282 $39,410
T33 Robert MacIntyre -2 70 72 70 70 282 $39,410
T33 Justin Suh -2 68 73 71 70 282 $39,410
T33 Max Greyserman -2 69 71 72 70 282 $39,410
T33 Stewart Cink -2 69 67 76 70 282 $39,410
T33 Adam Schenk -2 70 71 70 71 282 $39,410
T33 Eric Cole -2 73 67 71 71 282 $39,410
T33 Ryo Hisatsune -2 68 71 72 71 282 $39,410
T33 Robby Shelton -2 70 72 68 72 282 $39,410
T33 Tom Whitney -2 71 69 69 73 282 $39,410
T33 Michael Kim -2 70 67 72 73 282 $39,410
T33 Brendon Todd -2 67 69 70 76 282 $39,410
T45 Sami Välimäki -1 69 72 70 72 283 $25,704
T45 Maverick McNealy -1 69 71 71 72 283 $25,704
T45 Greyson Sigg -1 69 72 69 73 283 $25,704
T45 Kevin Dougherty -1 69 71 70 73 283 $25,704
T49 Matt Kuchar E 75 67 70 72 284 $21,151
T49 Joel Dahmen E 72 70 70 72 284 $21,151
T49 Roger Sloan E 69 72 70 73 284 $21,151
T49 Jorge Campillo E 71 68 71 74 284 $21,151
T49 Adam Svensson E 66 72 69 77 284 $21,151
T54 Ryan Palmer 1 67 75 73 70 285 $19,404
T54 Alexander Björk 1 72 70 72 71 285 $19,404
T54 Carson Young 1 71 70 73 71 285 $19,404
T54 Webb Simpson 1 72 70 71 72 285 $19,404
T54 Vince Whaley 1 70 72 71 72 285 $19,404
T54 Norman Xiong 1 70 71 72 72 285 $19,404
T54 Rico Hoey 1 67 71 69 78 285 $19,404
T61 S.H. Kim 2 72 70 75 69 286 $18,564
T61 Chris Gotterup 2 68 73 75 70 286 $18,564
T61 Hayden Buckley 2 68 73 69 76 286 $18,564
T64 Sam Stevens 2 70 71 73 72 286 $18,060
T64 Nick Taylor 3 68 74 75 70 287 $18,060
T64 Justin Thomas 3 68 69 79 71 287 $18,060
T67 Harry Hall 4 73 69 76 70 288 $17,388
T67 Chan Kim 4 71 71 76 70 288 $17,388
T67 Parker Coody 4 69 73 74 72 288 $17,388
T67 Ben Martin 4 68 71 76 73 288 $17,388
T67 Doug Ghim 4 71 71 71 75 288 $17,388
T72 Ryan Brehm 5 70 70 77 72 289 $16,716
T72 Callum Tarren 5 69 73 72 75 289 $16,716
T72 Hayden Springer 5 67 73 71 78 289 $16,716
T75 Bronson Burgoon 10 70 71 79 74 294 $16,212
T75 Alejandro Tosti 10 68 73 76 77 294 $16,212
T75 David Skinns 10 75 67 74 78 294 $16,212

