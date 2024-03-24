2024 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Valspar Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Peter Malnati, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla.

Malnati won for the first time since the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship, earning a two-stroke win over Cameron Young on 12-under 272. Malnati's 67 was good enough to earn the win.

Chandler Phillips and Mackenzie Hughes finished in a share for third place on 9-under total.

Malnati won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Valspar Championship recap notes

Malnati earned 51 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Malnati earned 750 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major level for this event.

A total of 77 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.

2024 Valspar Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details