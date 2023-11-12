2023 The RSM Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The RSM Classic field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Sea Island Golf Resort, from Nov. 16-19, 2023.

The RSM Classic field is headlined by the likes of Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh and final tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the final event of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The RSM Classic alternate list has been published, and Geoff Ogilvy and Fabian Gomez are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 The RSM Classic field

PLAYER Ludvig Åberg Tyson Alexander Ryan Armour Aaron Baddeley Ricky Barnes Akshay Bhatia Fred Biondi Zac Blair Jonas Blixt Ryan Brehm Wesley Bryan Hayden Buckley Jonathan Byrd Ben Carr Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Stewart Cink Eric Cole Trevor Cone Corey Conners Austin Cook Ben Crane MJ Daffue Thomas Detry Zecheng Dou Jason Dufner Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harrison Endycott Harris English David Ford Maxwell Ford Dylan Frittelli Brice Garnett Brian Gay Ryan Gerard Doug Ghim Michael Gligic Will Gordon Tano Goya Brent Grant Cody Gribble Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Chesson Hadley Paul Haley II Nick Hardy Brian Harman Padraig Harrington Scott Harrington Russell Henley Jim Herman Kramer Hickok Harry Higgs Charley Hoffman Billy Horschel Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Stephan Jaeger Zach Johnson Sung Kang Si Woo Kim Chris Kirk Kevin Kisner Patton Kizzire Russell Knox Satoshi Kodaira Ben Kohles Kelly Kraft Matt Kuchar Peter Kuest Martin Laird Andrew Landry Nate Lashley Hank Lebioda K.H. Lee Nicholas Lindheim David Lingmerth Luke List Adam Long Davis Love III Justin Lower Peter Malnati Ben Martin Denny McCarthy William McGirt Max McGreevy Maverick McNealy Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Francesco Molinari Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Grayson Murray Matt NeSmith S.Y. Noh Alex Noren Henrik Norlander Andrew Novak Augusto Núñez Sean O'Hair Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Taylor Pendrith Cameron Percy Scott Piercy J.T. Poston Aaron Rai Chad Ramey Doc Redman Davis Riley Kevin Roy Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Matti Schmid Matthias Schwab Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Webb Simpson Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman J.J. Spaun Scott Stallings Sam Stevens Robert Streb Kevin Streelman Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Josh Teater Davis Thompson Jacob Tilton Brendon Todd Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Camilo Villegas Jimmy Walker Nick Watney Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Cameron Young Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan

