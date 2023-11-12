2023 The RSM Classic field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

11/12/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Brian Harman
The 2023 The RSM Classic field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Sea Island Golf Resort, from Nov. 16-19, 2023.

The RSM Classic field is headlined by the likes of Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh and final tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the final event of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The RSM Classic alternate list has been published, and Geoff Ogilvy and Fabian Gomez are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 The RSM Classic field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Tyson Alexander
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Ricky Barnes
Akshay Bhatia
Fred Biondi
Zac Blair
Jonas Blixt
Ryan Brehm
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Jonathan Byrd
Ben Carr
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Corey Conners
Austin Cook
Ben Crane
MJ Daffue
Thomas Detry
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Harris English
David Ford
Maxwell Ford
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Chesson Hadley
Paul Haley II
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Scott Harrington
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Harry Higgs
Charley Hoffman
Billy Horschel
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Sung Kang
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
K.H. Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lingmerth
Luke List
Adam Long
Davis Love III
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Denny McCarthy
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Grayson Murray
Matt NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Sean O'Hair
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Davis Thompson
Jacob Tilton
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 The RSM Classic field

RANK PLAYER
9 Brian Harman
17 Cameron Young
25 Russell Henley
33 Corey Conners
38 Harris English
39 Denny McCarthy
40 J.T. Poston
41 Si Woo Kim
43 Adam Schenk
48 Eric Cole
50 Chris Kirk

