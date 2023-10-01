2023 Sanderson Farms Championship field: Players, rankings
10/01/2023

10/01/2023
The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 5-8, 2023.

The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headlined by the likes of defending champion Emiliano Grillo, Ludvig Aberg, Tom Hoge and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the start of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Sanderson Farms Championship alternate list has been published, and Ricky Barnes and Fabian Gomez are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.2 million purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Tyson Alexander
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Sam Bennett
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Fred Biondi
Zac Blair
Jonas Blixt
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Jonathan Byrd
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Ford Clegg
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
Ben Crane
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Harrison Endycott
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Sung Kang
S.H. Kim
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
K.H. Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Ryan Moore
Trey Mullinax
Grayson Murray
Matt NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Sean O'Hair
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
Greg Sonnier
Scott Stallings
Ross Steelman
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Davis Thompson
D.J. Trahan
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship field

RANK PLAYER
36 Emiliano Grillo
50 Tom Hoge

Tags

