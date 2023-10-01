2023 Sanderson Farms Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 5-8, 2023.

The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headlined by the likes of defending champion Emiliano Grillo, Ludvig Aberg, Tom Hoge and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the start of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Sanderson Farms Championship alternate list has been published, and Ricky Barnes and Fabian Gomez are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.2 million purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship field

PLAYER Ludvig Åberg Tyson Alexander Ryan Armour Aaron Baddeley Sam Bennett Christiaan Bezuidenhout Akshay Bhatia Fred Biondi Zac Blair Jonas Blixt Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Wesley Bryan Hayden Buckley Jonathan Byrd Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Ford Clegg Eric Cole Trevor Cone Austin Cook Ben Crane MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Zecheng Dou Jason Dufner Tyler Duncan Harrison Endycott Dylan Frittelli Brice Garnett Brian Gay Ryan Gerard Doug Ghim Michael Gligic Will Gordon Tano Goya Brent Grant Cody Gribble Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Emiliano Grillo Chesson Hadley Paul Haley II Harry Hall Nick Hardy Scott Harrington Lucas Herbert Jim Herman Kramer Hickok Garrick Higgo Harry Higgs Lee Hodges Charley Hoffman Tom Hoge Nicolai Hojgaard Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Stephan Jaeger Sung Kang S.H. Kim Kevin Kisner Patton Kizzire Russell Knox Satoshi Kodaira Kelly Kraft Peter Kuest Martin Laird Andrew Landry Nate Lashley Hank Lebioda K.H. Lee Nicholas Lindheim David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Justin Lower Peter Malnati Ben Martin Brandon Matthews William McGirt Max McGreevy Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Ryan Moore Trey Mullinax Grayson Murray Matt NeSmith S.Y. Noh Alex Noren Henrik Norlander Andrew Novak Augusto Núñez Sean O'Hair Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Cameron Percy Scott Piercy Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Doc Redman Davis Riley Kevin Roy Sam Ryder Matti Schmid Matthias Schwab Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Webb Simpson Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker Greg Sonnier Scott Stallings Ross Steelman Sam Stevens Robert Streb Kevin Streelman Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Davis Thompson D.J. Trahan Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Erik van Rooyen Camilo Villegas Jimmy Walker Nick Watney Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship field