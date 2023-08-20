2023 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/20/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Viktor Hovland
The 2023 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earns his fifth PGA Tour title with a win at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

Hovland won the tournament with an incredible back-nine 28 to shoot a course-record 61 that gave him a two-shot win over Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick on 17-under 263.

Rory McIlroy finished in solo second place on 12-under total, well out of the three-person fray that developed on the final nine holes of the tournament.

Hovland won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

BMW Championship recap notes

Hovland earned 49.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Hovland earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.

A total of 49 (of 50) players finished the tournament in the 46th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule concludes next week with the 2023 Tour Championship.

2023 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Viktor Hovland -17 69 68 65 61 263 $3,600,000
T2 Matt Fitzpatrick -15 66 67 66 66 265 $1,760,000
T2 Scottie Scheffler -15 66 69 64 66 265 $1,760,000
4 Rory McIlroy -12 65 70 67 66 268 $990,000
T5 Brian Harman -11 65 68 67 69 269 $790,000
T5 Max Homa -11 68 62 71 68 269 $790,000
7 Sungjae Im -10 68 68 68 66 270 $695,000
T8 Russell Henley -9 69 69 70 63 271 $620,000
T8 Xander Schauffele -9 71 65 67 68 271 $620,000
T10 Tom Kim -7 72 72 66 63 273 $480,600
T10 Harris English -7 68 67 72 66 273 $480,600
T10 Andrew Putnam -7 70 70 66 67 273 $480,600
T10 Corey Conners -7 67 70 67 69 273 $480,600
T10 Denny McCarthy -7 69 69 65 70 273 $480,600
T15 Sahith Theegala -6 66 72 69 67 274 $332,000
T15 Patrick Cantlay -6 68 68 71 67 274 $332,000
T15 Cameron Young -6 67 71 68 68 274 $332,000
T15 Wyndham Clark -6 66 71 68 69 274 $332,000
T15 Adam Svensson -6 70 69 66 69 274 $332,000
T15 Sam Burns -6 71 70 62 71 274 $332,000
21 Tom Hoge -5 71 69 70 65 275 $262,000
T22 J.T. Poston -4 69 68 73 66 276 $229,000
T22 Lucas Glover -4 70 67 69 70 276 $229,000
T22 Justin Rose -4 70 65 68 73 276 $229,000
T25 Collin Morikawa -3 67 70 72 68 277 $179,750
T25 Rickie Fowler -3 66 69 73 69 277 $179,750
T25 Eric Cole -3 72 68 68 69 277 $179,750
T25 Tommy Fleetwood -3 70 67 69 71 277 $179,750
T29 Keegan Bradley -2 71 68 71 68 278 $156,500
T29 Chris Kirk -2 66 66 75 71 278 $156,500
T31 Jon Rahm E 68 74 71 67 280 $139,000
T31 Emiliano Grillo E 73 69 71 67 280 $139,000
T31 Si Woo Kim E 71 69 69 71 280 $139,000
T34 Jordan Spieth 1 68 70 72 71 281 $122,000
T34 Tyrrell Hatton 1 70 72 68 71 281 $122,000
T34 Adam Schenk 1 72 69 68 72 281 $122,000
T37 Sepp Straka 2 71 74 71 66 282 $108,000
T37 Patrick Rodgers 2 71 73 70 68 282 $108,000
T37 Tony Finau 2 74 68 69 71 282 $108,000
40 Cam Davis 3 73 66 72 72 283 $100,000
T41 Kurt Kitayama 4 76 68 72 68 284 $94,000
T41 Brendon Todd 4 71 72 71 70 284 $94,000
43 Byeong Hun An 5 70 67 72 76 285 $88,000
44 Adam Hadwin 6 72 70 72 72 286 $84,000
T45 Lee Hodges 7 74 72 73 68 287 $78,000
T45 Jason Day 7 69 74 74 70 287 $78,000
47 Nick Taylor 10 71 72 74 73 290 $72,000
48 Séamus Power 14 76 72 74 72 294 $70,000
49 Taylor Moore 18 72 74 80 72 298 $68,000

