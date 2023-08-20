2023 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earns his fifth PGA Tour title with a win at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.
Hovland won the tournament with an incredible back-nine 28 to shoot a course-record 61 that gave him a two-shot win over Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick on 17-under 263.
Rory McIlroy finished in solo second place on 12-under total, well out of the three-person fray that developed on the final nine holes of the tournament.
Hovland won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
BMW Championship recap notes
Hovland earned 49.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Hovland earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.
A total of 49 (of 50) players finished the tournament in the 46th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule concludes next week with the 2023 Tour Championship.
2023 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|-17
|69
|68
|65
|61
|263
|$3,600,000
|T2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-15
|66
|67
|66
|66
|265
|$1,760,000
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler
|-15
|66
|69
|64
|66
|265
|$1,760,000
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|-12
|65
|70
|67
|66
|268
|$990,000
|T5
|Brian Harman
|-11
|65
|68
|67
|69
|269
|$790,000
|T5
|Max Homa
|-11
|68
|62
|71
|68
|269
|$790,000
|7
|Sungjae Im
|-10
|68
|68
|68
|66
|270
|$695,000
|T8
|Russell Henley
|-9
|69
|69
|70
|63
|271
|$620,000
|T8
|Xander Schauffele
|-9
|71
|65
|67
|68
|271
|$620,000
|T10
|Tom Kim
|-7
|72
|72
|66
|63
|273
|$480,600
|T10
|Harris English
|-7
|68
|67
|72
|66
|273
|$480,600
|T10
|Andrew Putnam
|-7
|70
|70
|66
|67
|273
|$480,600
|T10
|Corey Conners
|-7
|67
|70
|67
|69
|273
|$480,600
|T10
|Denny McCarthy
|-7
|69
|69
|65
|70
|273
|$480,600
|T15
|Sahith Theegala
|-6
|66
|72
|69
|67
|274
|$332,000
|T15
|Patrick Cantlay
|-6
|68
|68
|71
|67
|274
|$332,000
|T15
|Cameron Young
|-6
|67
|71
|68
|68
|274
|$332,000
|T15
|Wyndham Clark
|-6
|66
|71
|68
|69
|274
|$332,000
|T15
|Adam Svensson
|-6
|70
|69
|66
|69
|274
|$332,000
|T15
|Sam Burns
|-6
|71
|70
|62
|71
|274
|$332,000
|21
|Tom Hoge
|-5
|71
|69
|70
|65
|275
|$262,000
|T22
|J.T. Poston
|-4
|69
|68
|73
|66
|276
|$229,000
|T22
|Lucas Glover
|-4
|70
|67
|69
|70
|276
|$229,000
|T22
|Justin Rose
|-4
|70
|65
|68
|73
|276
|$229,000
|T25
|Collin Morikawa
|-3
|67
|70
|72
|68
|277
|$179,750
|T25
|Rickie Fowler
|-3
|66
|69
|73
|69
|277
|$179,750
|T25
|Eric Cole
|-3
|72
|68
|68
|69
|277
|$179,750
|T25
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-3
|70
|67
|69
|71
|277
|$179,750
|T29
|Keegan Bradley
|-2
|71
|68
|71
|68
|278
|$156,500
|T29
|Chris Kirk
|-2
|66
|66
|75
|71
|278
|$156,500
|T31
|Jon Rahm
|E
|68
|74
|71
|67
|280
|$139,000
|T31
|Emiliano Grillo
|E
|73
|69
|71
|67
|280
|$139,000
|T31
|Si Woo Kim
|E
|71
|69
|69
|71
|280
|$139,000
|T34
|Jordan Spieth
|1
|68
|70
|72
|71
|281
|$122,000
|T34
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1
|70
|72
|68
|71
|281
|$122,000
|T34
|Adam Schenk
|1
|72
|69
|68
|72
|281
|$122,000
|T37
|Sepp Straka
|2
|71
|74
|71
|66
|282
|$108,000
|T37
|Patrick Rodgers
|2
|71
|73
|70
|68
|282
|$108,000
|T37
|Tony Finau
|2
|74
|68
|69
|71
|282
|$108,000
|40
|Cam Davis
|3
|73
|66
|72
|72
|283
|$100,000
|T41
|Kurt Kitayama
|4
|76
|68
|72
|68
|284
|$94,000
|T41
|Brendon Todd
|4
|71
|72
|71
|70
|284
|$94,000
|43
|Byeong Hun An
|5
|70
|67
|72
|76
|285
|$88,000
|44
|Adam Hadwin
|6
|72
|70
|72
|72
|286
|$84,000
|T45
|Lee Hodges
|7
|74
|72
|73
|68
|287
|$78,000
|T45
|Jason Day
|7
|69
|74
|74
|70
|287
|$78,000
|47
|Nick Taylor
|10
|71
|72
|74
|73
|290
|$72,000
|48
|Séamus Power
|14
|76
|72
|74
|72
|294
|$70,000
|49
|Taylor Moore
|18
|72
|74
|80
|72
|298
|$68,000