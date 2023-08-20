2023 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earns his fifth PGA Tour title with a win at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

Hovland won the tournament with an incredible back-nine 28 to shoot a course-record 61 that gave him a two-shot win over Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick on 17-under 263.

Rory McIlroy finished in solo second place on 12-under total, well out of the three-person fray that developed on the final nine holes of the tournament.

Hovland won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

BMW Championship recap notes

Hovland earned 49.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Hovland earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.

A total of 49 (of 50) players finished the tournament in the 46th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule concludes next week with the 2023 Tour Championship.

2023 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details