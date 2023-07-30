2023 Wyndham Championship field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 Wyndham Championship field: Players, rankings

07/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Justin Thomas
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., from Aug. 3-6, 2023.

The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im and more. Finau is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Wyndham Championship is the event played as the setup event for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 players in the standings earning their way into the post-season.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Dylan Wu and Harry Higgs are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $7.6 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Wyndham Championship field

PLAYER
Ludvig Aberg
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Ryan Armour
Sam Bennett
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Ryan Brehm
Sam Burns
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Harris English
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Ben Griffin
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Lee Hodges
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Si Woo Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Davis Love III
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Brandon Matthews
Jon Mayer
Denny McCarthy
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Moore
Ryan Moore
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Kyle Reifers
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Wyndham Championship field

RANK PLAYER
20 Sam Burns
24 Justin Thomas
27 Sungjae Im
29 Hideki Matsuyama
31 Shane Lowry
32 Russell Henley
34 Denny McCarthy
37 Si Woo Kim
38 Harris English
39 Adam Scott
42 Chris Kirk
46 Adam Schenk
47 Billy Horschel
50 Taylor Moore

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.