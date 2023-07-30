2023 Wyndham Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., from Aug. 3-6, 2023.
The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im and more. Finau is the defending champion.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Wyndham Championship is the event played as the setup event for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 players in the standings earning their way into the post-season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Dylan Wu and Harry Higgs are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $7.6 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Wyndham Championship field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Aberg
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Ryan Armour
|Sam Bennett
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Ryan Brehm
|Sam Burns
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Eric Cole
|Trevor Cone
|Austin Cook
|MJ Daffue
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Zecheng Dou
|Jason Dufner
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Harris English
|Dylan Frittelli
|Brice Garnett
|Brian Gay
|Ryan Gerard
|Doug Ghim
|Michael Gligic
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Tano Goya
|Brent Grant
|Ben Griffin
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Scott Harrington
|Russell Henley
|Jim Herman
|Kramer Hickok
|Garrick Higgo
|Lee Hodges
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|Si Woo Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Patton Kizzire
|Russell Knox
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Nicholas Lindheim
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Davis Love III
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Brandon Matthews
|Jon Mayer
|Denny McCarthy
|Max McGreevy
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Moore
|Ryan Moore
|Trey Mullinax
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Augusto Núñez
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Taylor Pendrith
|Scott Piercy
|J.T. Poston
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Doc Redman
|Kyle Reifers
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Kevin Roy
|Sam Ryder
|Rory Sabbatini
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Matthias Schwab
|Adam Scott
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Webb Simpson
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Scott Stallings
|Sam Stevens
|Robert Streb
|Kevin Streelman
|Brian Stuard
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Kevin Tway
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Nick Watney
|Trevor Werbylo
|Richy Werenski
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Danny Willett
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2023 Wyndham Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|20
|Sam Burns
|24
|Justin Thomas
|27
|Sungjae Im
|29
|Hideki Matsuyama
|31
|Shane Lowry
|32
|Russell Henley
|34
|Denny McCarthy
|37
|Si Woo Kim
|38
|Harris English
|39
|Adam Scott
|42
|Chris Kirk
|46
|Adam Schenk
|47
|Billy Horschel
|50
|Taylor Moore