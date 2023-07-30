2023 Wyndham Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this major championship event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., from Aug. 3-6, 2023.

The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im and more. Finau is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Wyndham Championship is the event played as the setup event for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 players in the standings earning their way into the post-season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Dylan Wu and Harry Higgs are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $7.6 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Wyndham Championship field

Top 50 players in 2023 Wyndham Championship field