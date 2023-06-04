2023 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour

2023 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/04/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Viktor Hovland
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earns his fourth-career PGA Tour title with a win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Hovland won the event with a par on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Denny McCarthy after McCarthy bogeyed the final hole of regulation to force extra holes on 7-under 271.

In the playoff, McCarthy was unable to find the green with his approach shot and missed a 12-foot par putt to put pressure on Hovland, who made a 7-footer for the par save to two-putt from 52 feet and win the tournament.

Hovland won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The PGA Tour logo

the Memorial Tournament recap notes

Hovland earned 64.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Hovland earned 550 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the elevated level for this invitational event.

A total of 65 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 33rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

2023 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Viktor Hovland -7 71 71 69 70 281 $3,600,000
2 Denny McCarthy -7 71 72 68 70 281 $2,180,000
3 Scottie Scheffler -6 74 73 68 67 282 $1,380,000
4 Si Woo Kim -5 71 68 71 73 283 $980,000
T5 Jordan Spieth -4 69 72 72 71 284 $772,500
T5 Andrew Putnam -4 71 72 71 70 284 $772,500
T7 Adam Schenk -3 75 71 68 71 285 $650,000
T7 Rory McIlroy -3 72 68 70 75 285 $650,000
T9 Rickie Fowler -2 72 68 74 72 286 $545,000
T9 Adam Scott -2 70 75 70 71 286 $545,000
T9 Matt Fitzpatrick -2 76 68 70 72 286 $545,000
T12 Wyndham Clark -1 70 71 70 76 287 $410,000
T12 Lee Hodges -1 72 69 70 76 287 $410,000
T12 Tyrrell Hatton -1 71 71 73 72 287 $410,000
T12 David Lipsky -1 69 69 72 77 287 $410,000
T16 Luke List E 73 74 71 70 288 $275,500
T16 Shane Lowry E 69 76 70 73 288 $275,500
T16 Russell Henley E 74 71 68 75 288 $275,500
T16 Hideki Matsuyama E 72 65 75 76 288 $275,500
T16 Joseph Bramlett E 73 70 70 75 288 $275,500
T16 Sepp Straka E 71 69 73 75 288 $275,500
T16 Jon Rahm E 70 70 74 74 288 $275,500
T16 Sam Burns E 71 71 73 73 288 $275,500
T24 Xander Schauffele 1 77 66 72 74 289 $163,000
T24 Eric Cole 1 75 70 70 74 289 $163,000
T24 Gary Woodland 1 75 68 71 75 289 $163,000
T24 Byeong Hun An 1 72 71 74 72 289 $163,000
T24 Beau Hossler 1 72 71 74 72 289 $163,000
T24 Stephan Jaeger 1 72 70 71 76 289 $163,000
T30 J.J. Spaun 2 72 71 70 77 290 $117,250
T30 Garrick Higgo 2 71 73 71 75 290 $117,250
T30 Ryan Fox 2 77 70 73 70 290 $117,250
T30 Austin Eckroat 2 69 72 72 77 290 $117,250
T30 Keegan Bradley 2 74 73 65 78 290 $117,250
T30 Patrick Cantlay 2 71 67 74 78 290 $117,250
T30 Patrick Rodgers 2 70 70 72 78 290 $117,250
T30 Mark Hubbard 2 69 70 72 79 290 $117,250
T38 J.T. Poston 3 76 70 72 73 291 $91,000
T38 Luke Donald 3 72 69 74 76 291 $91,000
T38 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 73 70 71 77 291 $91,000
T41 Justin Suh 4 70 66 77 79 292 $71,000
T41 Sungjae Im 4 70 76 67 79 292 $71,000
T41 Brandt Snedeker 4 73 72 73 74 292 $71,000
T41 Taylor Montgomery 4 71 73 76 72 292 $71,000
T41 Sam Stevens 4 72 72 72 76 292 $71,000
T41 Seonghyeon Kim 4 75 71 70 76 292 $71,000
T41 Séamus Power 4 70 73 75 74 292 $71,000
T48 Matt Wallace 5 68 74 75 76 293 $52,600
T48 Thomas Detry 5 73 72 77 71 293 $52,600
T48 Emiliano Grillo 5 71 73 73 76 293 $52,600
T48 Keith Mitchell 5 71 74 69 79 293 $52,600
T52 Alex Noren 6 72 74 71 77 294 $48,600
T52 Harris English 6 71 73 76 74 294 $48,600
T54 Davis Riley 7 67 78 78 72 295 $47,200
T54 Danny Willett 7 69 76 69 81 295 $47,200
T56 Davis Thompson 8 72 75 76 73 296 $46,400
T56 Sam Ryder 8 71 72 77 76 296 $46,400
T58 Sahith Theegala 9 76 70 75 76 297 $45,600
T58 Chez Reavie 9 72 72 76 77 297 $45,600
T60 Stewart Cink 10 73 71 78 76 298 $44,800
T60 Taylor Pendrith 10 77 69 76 76 298 $44,800
62 Matt Kuchar 11 79 67 69 84 299 $44,200
63 Sam Bennett 12 71 73 72 84 300 $43,800
64 Lanto Griffin 13 73 74 78 76 301 $43,400
65 Tom Hoge 17 74 69 77 85 305 $43,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.