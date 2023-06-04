2023 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earns his fourth-career PGA Tour title with a win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Hovland won the event with a par on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Denny McCarthy after McCarthy bogeyed the final hole of regulation to force extra holes on 7-under 271.
In the playoff, McCarthy was unable to find the green with his approach shot and missed a 12-foot par putt to put pressure on Hovland, who made a 7-footer for the par save to two-putt from 52 feet and win the tournament.
Hovland won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
the Memorial Tournament recap notes
Hovland earned 64.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Hovland earned 550 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the elevated level for this invitational event.
A total of 65 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 33rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
2023 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|-7
|71
|71
|69
|70
|281
|$3,600,000
|2
|Denny McCarthy
|-7
|71
|72
|68
|70
|281
|$2,180,000
|3
|Scottie Scheffler
|-6
|74
|73
|68
|67
|282
|$1,380,000
|4
|Si Woo Kim
|-5
|71
|68
|71
|73
|283
|$980,000
|T5
|Jordan Spieth
|-4
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|$772,500
|T5
|Andrew Putnam
|-4
|71
|72
|71
|70
|284
|$772,500
|T7
|Adam Schenk
|-3
|75
|71
|68
|71
|285
|$650,000
|T7
|Rory McIlroy
|-3
|72
|68
|70
|75
|285
|$650,000
|T9
|Rickie Fowler
|-2
|72
|68
|74
|72
|286
|$545,000
|T9
|Adam Scott
|-2
|70
|75
|70
|71
|286
|$545,000
|T9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-2
|76
|68
|70
|72
|286
|$545,000
|T12
|Wyndham Clark
|-1
|70
|71
|70
|76
|287
|$410,000
|T12
|Lee Hodges
|-1
|72
|69
|70
|76
|287
|$410,000
|T12
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|72
|287
|$410,000
|T12
|David Lipsky
|-1
|69
|69
|72
|77
|287
|$410,000
|T16
|Luke List
|E
|73
|74
|71
|70
|288
|$275,500
|T16
|Shane Lowry
|E
|69
|76
|70
|73
|288
|$275,500
|T16
|Russell Henley
|E
|74
|71
|68
|75
|288
|$275,500
|T16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|E
|72
|65
|75
|76
|288
|$275,500
|T16
|Joseph Bramlett
|E
|73
|70
|70
|75
|288
|$275,500
|T16
|Sepp Straka
|E
|71
|69
|73
|75
|288
|$275,500
|T16
|Jon Rahm
|E
|70
|70
|74
|74
|288
|$275,500
|T16
|Sam Burns
|E
|71
|71
|73
|73
|288
|$275,500
|T24
|Xander Schauffele
|1
|77
|66
|72
|74
|289
|$163,000
|T24
|Eric Cole
|1
|75
|70
|70
|74
|289
|$163,000
|T24
|Gary Woodland
|1
|75
|68
|71
|75
|289
|$163,000
|T24
|Byeong Hun An
|1
|72
|71
|74
|72
|289
|$163,000
|T24
|Beau Hossler
|1
|72
|71
|74
|72
|289
|$163,000
|T24
|Stephan Jaeger
|1
|72
|70
|71
|76
|289
|$163,000
|T30
|J.J. Spaun
|2
|72
|71
|70
|77
|290
|$117,250
|T30
|Garrick Higgo
|2
|71
|73
|71
|75
|290
|$117,250
|T30
|Ryan Fox
|2
|77
|70
|73
|70
|290
|$117,250
|T30
|Austin Eckroat
|2
|69
|72
|72
|77
|290
|$117,250
|T30
|Keegan Bradley
|2
|74
|73
|65
|78
|290
|$117,250
|T30
|Patrick Cantlay
|2
|71
|67
|74
|78
|290
|$117,250
|T30
|Patrick Rodgers
|2
|70
|70
|72
|78
|290
|$117,250
|T30
|Mark Hubbard
|2
|69
|70
|72
|79
|290
|$117,250
|T38
|J.T. Poston
|3
|76
|70
|72
|73
|291
|$91,000
|T38
|Luke Donald
|3
|72
|69
|74
|76
|291
|$91,000
|T38
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|3
|73
|70
|71
|77
|291
|$91,000
|T41
|Justin Suh
|4
|70
|66
|77
|79
|292
|$71,000
|T41
|Sungjae Im
|4
|70
|76
|67
|79
|292
|$71,000
|T41
|Brandt Snedeker
|4
|73
|72
|73
|74
|292
|$71,000
|T41
|Taylor Montgomery
|4
|71
|73
|76
|72
|292
|$71,000
|T41
|Sam Stevens
|4
|72
|72
|72
|76
|292
|$71,000
|T41
|Seonghyeon Kim
|4
|75
|71
|70
|76
|292
|$71,000
|T41
|Séamus Power
|4
|70
|73
|75
|74
|292
|$71,000
|T48
|Matt Wallace
|5
|68
|74
|75
|76
|293
|$52,600
|T48
|Thomas Detry
|5
|73
|72
|77
|71
|293
|$52,600
|T48
|Emiliano Grillo
|5
|71
|73
|73
|76
|293
|$52,600
|T48
|Keith Mitchell
|5
|71
|74
|69
|79
|293
|$52,600
|T52
|Alex Noren
|6
|72
|74
|71
|77
|294
|$48,600
|T52
|Harris English
|6
|71
|73
|76
|74
|294
|$48,600
|T54
|Davis Riley
|7
|67
|78
|78
|72
|295
|$47,200
|T54
|Danny Willett
|7
|69
|76
|69
|81
|295
|$47,200
|T56
|Davis Thompson
|8
|72
|75
|76
|73
|296
|$46,400
|T56
|Sam Ryder
|8
|71
|72
|77
|76
|296
|$46,400
|T58
|Sahith Theegala
|9
|76
|70
|75
|76
|297
|$45,600
|T58
|Chez Reavie
|9
|72
|72
|76
|77
|297
|$45,600
|T60
|Stewart Cink
|10
|73
|71
|78
|76
|298
|$44,800
|T60
|Taylor Pendrith
|10
|77
|69
|76
|76
|298
|$44,800
|62
|Matt Kuchar
|11
|79
|67
|69
|84
|299
|$44,200
|63
|Sam Bennett
|12
|71
|73
|72
|84
|300
|$43,800
|64
|Lanto Griffin
|13
|73
|74
|78
|76
|301
|$43,400
|65
|Tom Hoge
|17
|74
|69
|77
|85
|305
|$43,000