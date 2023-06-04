2023 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earns his fourth-career PGA Tour title with a win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Hovland won the event with a par on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Denny McCarthy after McCarthy bogeyed the final hole of regulation to force extra holes on 7-under 271.

In the playoff, McCarthy was unable to find the green with his approach shot and missed a 12-foot par putt to put pressure on Hovland, who made a 7-footer for the par save to two-putt from 52 feet and win the tournament.

Hovland won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

the Memorial Tournament recap notes

Hovland earned 64.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Hovland earned 550 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the elevated level for this invitational event.

A total of 65 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 33rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

2023 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

