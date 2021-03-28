2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Joel Dahmen, who won his first PGA Tour title at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Dahmen made a par on the final hole to earn a one-shot victory on 12-under 276, holding off Sam Ryder and Rafael Campos, who were both in search of their first PGA Tour win.

Graeme McDowell and Michael Gligic finished tied for fourth place on 10-under total.

Dahmen won the $540,000 winner’s share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship recap notes

Dahmen earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Dahmen also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 145 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Texas next week with the Valero Texas Open.

2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details