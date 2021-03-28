2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Joel Dahmen, who won his first PGA Tour title at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Dahmen made a par on the final hole to earn a one-shot victory on 12-under 276, holding off Sam Ryder and Rafael Campos, who were both in search of their first PGA Tour win.
Graeme McDowell and Michael Gligic finished tied for fourth place on 10-under total.
Dahmen won the $540,000 winner’s share of the $3,000,000 purse.
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship recap notes
Dahmen earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Dahmen also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.
A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 145 or better.
The PGA Tour moves to Texas next week with the Valero Texas Open.
2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Joel Dahmen
|-12
|67
|71
|68
|70
|276
|$540,000
|T2
|Sam Ryder
|-11
|68
|72
|70
|67
|277
|$267,000
|T2
|Rafael Campos
|-11
|68
|69
|69
|71
|277
|$267,000
|T4
|Graeme McDowell
|-10
|70
|69
|70
|69
|278
|$135,000
|T4
|Michael Gligic
|-10
|73
|66
|68
|71
|278
|$135,000
|T6
|Hudson Swafford
|-9
|70
|71
|68
|70
|279
|$105,000
|T6
|Emiliano Grillo
|-9
|70
|73
|65
|71
|279
|$105,000
|8
|Danny Willett
|-8
|70
|70
|67
|73
|280
|$93,750
|T9
|Brice Garnett
|-7
|70
|72
|71
|68
|281
|$78,750
|T9
|Ben Martin
|-7
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$78,750
|T9
|Greyson Sigg
|-7
|72
|70
|70
|69
|281
|$78,750
|T9
|Sepp Straka
|-7
|72
|68
|69
|72
|281
|$78,750
|T13
|David Hearn
|-6
|72
|72
|72
|66
|282
|$55,350
|T13
|Joseph Bramlett
|-6
|69
|73
|72
|68
|282
|$55,350
|T13
|Chesson Hadley
|-6
|70
|70
|73
|69
|282
|$55,350
|T13
|Thomas Detry
|-6
|70
|70
|72
|70
|282
|$55,350
|T13
|Thomas Pieters
|-6
|69
|70
|69
|74
|282
|$55,350
|T18
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-5
|73
|70
|72
|68
|283
|$41,250
|T18
|Chase Seiffert
|-5
|73
|71
|71
|68
|283
|$41,250
|T18
|Tyler McCumber
|-5
|72
|69
|73
|69
|283
|$41,250
|T18
|Roberto Castro
|-5
|70
|69
|70
|74
|283
|$41,250
|T22
|Andrew Yun
|-4
|67
|72
|75
|70
|284
|$28,000
|T22
|Peter Uihlein
|-4
|70
|70
|73
|71
|284
|$28,000
|T22
|Roger Sloan
|-4
|71
|70
|70
|73
|284
|$28,000
|T22
|Alex Smalley
|-4
|73
|69
|69
|73
|284
|$28,000
|T22
|Eric Cole
|-4
|72
|70
|69
|73
|284
|$28,000
|T22
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-4
|69
|68
|72
|75
|284
|$28,000
|T28
|David Lingmerth
|-3
|73
|72
|74
|66
|285
|$20,100
|T28
|Nate Lashley
|-3
|68
|75
|72
|70
|285
|$20,100
|T28
|Justin Suh
|-3
|68
|69
|77
|71
|285
|$20,100
|T28
|Vincent Whaley
|-3
|71
|74
|70
|70
|285
|$20,100
|T28
|Charles Howell III
|-3
|70
|71
|73
|71
|285
|$20,100
|T28
|Bronson Burgoon
|-3
|70
|72
|71
|72
|285
|$20,100
|T34
|Josh Teater
|-2
|73
|72
|74
|67
|286
|$14,350
|T34
|Ryan Brehm
|-2
|73
|71
|73
|69
|286
|$14,350
|T34
|Taylor Pendrith
|-2
|71
|73
|72
|70
|286
|$14,350
|T34
|Sebastian Cappelen
|-2
|69
|73
|70
|74
|286
|$14,350
|T34
|Wes Roach
|-2
|70
|73
|69
|74
|286
|$14,350
|T34
|Troy Merritt
|-2
|72
|69
|70
|75
|286
|$14,350
|T34
|Will Gordon
|-2
|72
|71
|68
|75
|286
|$14,350
|T34
|Tim Wilkinson
|-2
|71
|69
|70
|76
|286
|$14,350
|T34
|Charley Hoffman
|-2
|69
|72
|68
|77
|286
|$14,350
|T43
|Alex Cejka
|-1
|70
|71
|78
|68
|287
|$10,050
|T43
|Scott Brown
|-1
|74
|70
|74
|69
|287
|$10,050
|T43
|Robby Shelton
|-1
|73
|72
|73
|69
|287
|$10,050
|T43
|Mark D. Anderson
|-1
|68
|72
|73
|74
|287
|$10,050
|T43
|Patrick Rodgers
|-1
|71
|71
|71
|74
|287
|$10,050
|T48
|Stephan Jaeger
|E
|66
|73
|75
|74
|288
|$7,890
|T48
|Aaron Baddeley
|E
|70
|70
|74
|74
|288
|$7,890
|T48
|Tyler Duncan
|E
|69
|69
|74
|76
|288
|$7,890
|T48
|Pat Perez
|E
|72
|70
|69
|77
|288
|$7,890
|T52
|D.J. Trahan
|1
|70
|73
|74
|72
|289
|$7,290
|T52
|Richard S. Johnson
|1
|72
|69
|74
|74
|289
|$7,290
|T54
|Seamus Power
|2
|72
|72
|73
|73
|290
|$7,080
|T54
|Ben Taylor
|2
|71
|73
|72
|74
|290
|$7,080
|T56
|Fabian Gomez
|3
|69
|74
|77
|71
|291
|$6,810
|T56
|Tom Lewis
|3
|70
|74
|75
|72
|291
|$6,810
|T56
|Padraig Harrington
|3
|69
|75
|74
|73
|291
|$6,810
|T56
|Bo Van Pelt
|3
|71
|72
|74
|74
|291
|$6,810
|T56
|Martin Trainer
|3
|71
|70
|75
|75
|291
|$6,810
|T56
|Adam Schenk
|3
|68
|73
|74
|76
|291
|$6,810
|T56
|Retief Goosen
|3
|71
|74
|71
|75
|291
|$6,810
|T63
|Jonathan Byrd
|4
|69
|76
|77
|70
|292
|$6,480
|T63
|Rhein Gibson
|4
|70
|75
|75
|72
|292
|$6,480
|T63
|Lee Hodges
|4
|72
|73
|74
|73
|292
|$6,480
|T63
|Scott Harrington
|4
|75
|70
|72
|75
|292
|$6,480
|T67
|Sang-Moon Bae
|5
|70
|75
|74
|74
|293
|$6,300
|T67
|J.J. Spaun
|5
|70
|75
|72
|76
|293
|$6,300
|T69
|Grayson Murray
|7
|71
|72
|77
|75
|295
|$6,180
|T69
|Brian Stuard
|7
|71
|72
|75
|77
|295
|$6,180
|71
|Parker McLachlin
|14
|71
|74
|80
|77
|302
|$6,090