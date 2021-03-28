2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
PGA Tour

2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/28/2021 at 7:05 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Joel Dahmen, who won his first PGA Tour title at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Dahmen made a par on the final hole to earn a one-shot victory on 12-under 276, holding off Sam Ryder and Rafael Campos, who were both in search of their first PGA Tour win.

Graeme McDowell and Michael Gligic finished tied for fourth place on 10-under total.

Dahmen won the $540,000 winner’s share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship recap notes

Dahmen earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Dahmen also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 145 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Texas next week with the Valero Texas Open.

2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Joel Dahmen -12 67 71 68 70 276 $540,000
T2 Sam Ryder -11 68 72 70 67 277 $267,000
T2 Rafael Campos -11 68 69 69 71 277 $267,000
T4 Graeme McDowell -10 70 69 70 69 278 $135,000
T4 Michael Gligic -10 73 66 68 71 278 $135,000
T6 Hudson Swafford -9 70 71 68 70 279 $105,000
T6 Emiliano Grillo -9 70 73 65 71 279 $105,000
8 Danny Willett -8 70 70 67 73 280 $93,750
T9 Brice Garnett -7 70 72 71 68 281 $78,750
T9 Ben Martin -7 71 70 71 69 281 $78,750
T9 Greyson Sigg -7 72 70 70 69 281 $78,750
T9 Sepp Straka -7 72 68 69 72 281 $78,750
T13 David Hearn -6 72 72 72 66 282 $55,350
T13 Joseph Bramlett -6 69 73 72 68 282 $55,350
T13 Chesson Hadley -6 70 70 73 69 282 $55,350
T13 Thomas Detry -6 70 70 72 70 282 $55,350
T13 Thomas Pieters -6 69 70 69 74 282 $55,350
T18 Jhonattan Vegas -5 73 70 72 68 283 $41,250
T18 Chase Seiffert -5 73 71 71 68 283 $41,250
T18 Tyler McCumber -5 72 69 73 69 283 $41,250
T18 Roberto Castro -5 70 69 70 74 283 $41,250
T22 Andrew Yun -4 67 72 75 70 284 $28,000
T22 Peter Uihlein -4 70 70 73 71 284 $28,000
T22 Roger Sloan -4 71 70 70 73 284 $28,000
T22 Alex Smalley -4 73 69 69 73 284 $28,000
T22 Eric Cole -4 72 70 69 73 284 $28,000
T22 Fabrizio Zanotti -4 69 68 72 75 284 $28,000
T28 David Lingmerth -3 73 72 74 66 285 $20,100
T28 Nate Lashley -3 68 75 72 70 285 $20,100
T28 Justin Suh -3 68 69 77 71 285 $20,100
T28 Vincent Whaley -3 71 74 70 70 285 $20,100
T28 Charles Howell III -3 70 71 73 71 285 $20,100
T28 Bronson Burgoon -3 70 72 71 72 285 $20,100
T34 Josh Teater -2 73 72 74 67 286 $14,350
T34 Ryan Brehm -2 73 71 73 69 286 $14,350
T34 Taylor Pendrith -2 71 73 72 70 286 $14,350
T34 Sebastian Cappelen -2 69 73 70 74 286 $14,350
T34 Wes Roach -2 70 73 69 74 286 $14,350
T34 Troy Merritt -2 72 69 70 75 286 $14,350
T34 Will Gordon -2 72 71 68 75 286 $14,350
T34 Tim Wilkinson -2 71 69 70 76 286 $14,350
T34 Charley Hoffman -2 69 72 68 77 286 $14,350
T43 Alex Cejka -1 70 71 78 68 287 $10,050
T43 Scott Brown -1 74 70 74 69 287 $10,050
T43 Robby Shelton -1 73 72 73 69 287 $10,050
T43 Mark D. Anderson -1 68 72 73 74 287 $10,050
T43 Patrick Rodgers -1 71 71 71 74 287 $10,050
T48 Stephan Jaeger E 66 73 75 74 288 $7,890
T48 Aaron Baddeley E 70 70 74 74 288 $7,890
T48 Tyler Duncan E 69 69 74 76 288 $7,890
T48 Pat Perez E 72 70 69 77 288 $7,890
T52 D.J. Trahan 1 70 73 74 72 289 $7,290
T52 Richard S. Johnson 1 72 69 74 74 289 $7,290
T54 Seamus Power 2 72 72 73 73 290 $7,080
T54 Ben Taylor 2 71 73 72 74 290 $7,080
T56 Fabian Gomez 3 69 74 77 71 291 $6,810
T56 Tom Lewis 3 70 74 75 72 291 $6,810
T56 Padraig Harrington 3 69 75 74 73 291 $6,810
T56 Bo Van Pelt 3 71 72 74 74 291 $6,810
T56 Martin Trainer 3 71 70 75 75 291 $6,810
T56 Adam Schenk 3 68 73 74 76 291 $6,810
T56 Retief Goosen 3 71 74 71 75 291 $6,810
T63 Jonathan Byrd 4 69 76 77 70 292 $6,480
T63 Rhein Gibson 4 70 75 75 72 292 $6,480
T63 Lee Hodges 4 72 73 74 73 292 $6,480
T63 Scott Harrington 4 75 70 72 75 292 $6,480
T67 Sang-Moon Bae 5 70 75 74 74 293 $6,300
T67 J.J. Spaun 5 70 75 72 76 293 $6,300
T69 Grayson Murray 7 71 72 77 75 295 $6,180
T69 Brian Stuard 7 71 72 75 77 295 $6,180
71 Parker McLachlin 14 71 74 80 77 302 $6,090

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!